In another purported audio clip, Bushra Bibi grills man over photos of items from Toshakhana

Another purported audio clip of Bushra Bibi, the wife of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, surfaced on Friday, wherein she can be heard scolding someone over photographs of items from the Toshakhana presumably sent to her home.

The development comes days after a separate audio clip surfaced, purportedly featuring PTI leader Zulfi Bukhari and Bushra Bibi talking about the sale of wristwatches in Imran’s possession.

In the purported audio clip which surfaced today, Bushra Bibi speaks to a person named Inam on the telephone. “The things that came from the Toshakhana, did you ask Akbar to take photos and send them to you?”

“No, I didn’t say so,” Inam replies.

“So why were the photographs taken? Photos of things coming into the house aren’t taken, only of those going out of the house should be taken […] why are photos being taken of the things coming to me,” Bushra Bibi supposedly grills the man.

Inam denies telling anyone to take photos, to which Bushra Bibi again says that she was told he asked to take the photos. She then starts to speak to another person in the background. “Did you send the pictures to Inam?” she is heard saying to the other person.

At this, Inam interjects and says that he did receive the photos but he never said to take the photos in the first place.

“Did Inam ask you to take the pictures? What? What? Who said to take the pictures? Who? Why? Who, what proof? Photos of things coming inside the house shouldn’t be taken because they were coming to me. Photos should be taken of the things going outside,” Bushra Bibi purportedly tells the other person.

“Who takes photos of things coming inside the house? Proof of what? […] Did you ask me? Did you ask me? What do you mean by sorry? You guys have made a mockery of this house,” she says as she admonishes the other person. “The MS has trusted us. He didn’t take pictures, then who are you to do so?”

Turning back to Inam, Bushra Bibi then says, “And why did he send the pictures to you?”

Inam replies by saying: “Bibi, I don’t know […] I was told these things have come and we’re sending them inside. I said give it to Bibi, she’ll deal with it.”

“What is the point of this?” she then asks. “You will not come inside the house from now onwards. Do you understand?” she tells Inam.

Fawad says audios ‘merged, pasted’

PTI Vice President Fawad Chaudhry was questioned about the audio leak at a Lahore press conference and said it would “seem strange” for anyone if their private conversations with relatives were released to the public.

“Something which has no context or beginning or end. The majority of what is happening right now I will tell you is that different audios were recorded and then they were merged after copying and pasting,” he said while speaking to the media in Lahore.

Chaudhry said the various audio and video leaks had no authenticity since no one knew their background. “If anyone thinks they will gain political mileage through such audios or videos and you can prove Imran Khan as corrupt then come out of the world of fantasy and enter reality,” he added.

Meanwhile, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, while reacting to the audio clip, said: “A highly trained gang of swindlers and stealers.”

A series of audio recordings have surfaced of late, allegedly featuring the leadership of the PTI and PML-N holding informal conversations never meant to be heard by the public.

Some of the clips featured purported conversations between the PTI chief and his former ministers and principal secretary about a cipher that he has for long presented as evidence of a “foreign conspiracy” to oust him from office.

In October, an alleged audio of Imran was leaked to social media, featuring the PTI chief talking about the cipher with party leaders Shireen Mazari and Asad Umar.

The audio — slightly longer than a minute — was the second that was released in a day featuring the PTI chairman. In the clip, the trio were discussing the cipher and allegedly strategising on how to “play it up in the public”.

Earlier the same day, an audio recording had surfaced featuring a voice — sounding like Imran’s — discussing “buying five” and “numbers game”.