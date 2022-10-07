DAWN.COM Logo

Second ‘Imran’ audio leaks in a day, featuring another purported discussion on cipher

Dawn.com Published October 7, 2022 Updated October 7, 2022 07:46pm
<p>PTI chairman Imran Khan, and former minister Shireen Mazari and Asad Umar. — File photo</p>

Yet another alleged audio of former prime minister Imran Khan was leaked to social media on Friday, the latest in a series of recordings purportedly featuring the PTI chief talking about the cipher with PTI leaders Shireen Mazari and Asad Umar.

The audio — slightly longer than a minute — is the second that was released in a day featuring the PTI chairman. In a rally this afternoon, Imran claimed the PML-N was behind a “new game of fake audios”.

In the latest clip, the trio are discussing the cipher and allegedly strategising on how to “play it up in the public”.

At the start of the audio, the voice believed to be of Umar is heard saying: “Another point is in hindsight that whatever we are doing now should have been done at least ten days ago.”

“The impact of this letter is far-reaching and it has reached all over the world,” Imran allegedly responds.

Another voice, believed to be of Mazari interrupts, saying, “The Chinese even have issued an official statement condemning the US intervention in the internal affairs of Pakistan.”

Imran then allegedly details the strategy, saying “the public is with us and we must ensure that the pressure must be at such a height that whoever goes to the assembly for voting must be branded for life and you have to brand them as Mir Jafar and Mir Sadiq”.

The PTI chief then purportedly presses his party leaders to “spoon-feed people as their minds are currently fertile grounds”.

The PTI has yet to comment about the latest clip.

Earlier in the day, an audio recording leaked of a voice — sounding like Imran’s — discussing “buying five” and “numbers game”. “You have a misunderstanding that now the number game is complete […] don’t think this is over.”

“You see, 48 hours is a long, long time. Big things are happening. I am making my own moves that we can’t make public,” Imran purportedly says in the 54-second clip.

The PTI chief allegedly goes on to say that he “is buying five”.

“I have given the message that those five are very important. And tell them that if they secure these five […] and if he secures 10, then the game will be in our hands. The nation at this moment is alarmed. Across the board, people want us to win somehow.

“Hence, don’t worry about whether this is right or wrong […] even if they break one, it would create a huge difference,” the voice, believed to be Imran’s, adds.

The audio clips released on Friday raise the number of clips allegedly featuring the PTI chairman to four. Of the four clips, three centre on the cipher, and one on alleged horsetrading.

Last week, an audio clip purportedly revealed a conversation between Imran and then principal secretary Azam Khan about the cipher — shared by Asad Majeed, the then envoy to the US — which Imran has used to peddle his foreign conspiracy narrative.

In the clip, the former prime minister allegedly tells Azam to “play up” the cipher and turn it into a foreign plot to oust his government but adds that there is no need to name any country.

A day later, another clip surfaced — supposedly a continuation of the conversation in the previous recording — purportedly featuring PTI leaders Asad Umar and Shah Mahmood Qureshi discussing the “foreign conspiracy” cipher with the former premier and ex-principal secretary.

On Friday PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry did not disavow the contents of the latest audio clip but said that “everyone knows where and how the audios are being made”.

In a tweet, the former minister asked: “By joining voices such as these will you prove NRO 2 to be valid?”

Clip exposes ‘hypocrisy’ of Imran

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif later in the day said the “latest audio leak exposes the hypocrisy of Imran Niazi”. He added: “Someone who does not tire of lecturing nation on morality is himself blantantly involved in immoral horse trading. His fraudulent nature is being exposed every day. Niazi’s anti-state actions make him unfit for high office.”

Meanwhile, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has said the latest audio leaks were a “slap on face” of narrative of the PTI chief that he had been conveying to people in his rallies.

“He has been calling horse-trading shirk in his rallies but audio leaks have revealed that he was also involved in it,” the minister said in a press conference in Islamabad today.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb in a press conference on Friday.—DawnNewsTV
She said Imran must be questioned about audio leaks and his acts that allegedly sabotaged national security.

“He played these games without weighing their pros and cons,” Aurangzeb said.

She said Imran “fooled” the masses, adding he must be questioned about it and the nation must now recognise “his plan”.

Leaks reveal massive breach in security at PM Office

What began as an alleged and potentially embarrassing audio leak seems to have turned into an all-out national security incident as a slew of audio recordings of conversations between key government figures — including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz and some members of the federal cabinet — were released last month.

The content of the recordings appear to be informal conversations in the PM Office — as opposed to recorded phone conversations.

First, a recording of PM Shehbaz surfaced where he was discussing with an unidentified official the possibility of facilitating the import of Indian machinery for a power project that was a concern of Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s son-in-law, Raheel.

Further recordings surfaced a day later, which were shared on social media by several PTI leaders, concerning former finance minister Miftah Ismail and the resignations of PTI lawmakers from the National Assembly.

One clip purportedly features a conversation between PML-N Vice President Maryam and the premier about Miftah, wherein a voice thought to belong to the former says he “doesn’t know what he is doing” and wishes for the return of PML-N stalwart Ishaq Dar.

A second clip allegedly concerns a conversation between the prime minister, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Ayaz Sadiq about the resignations of PTI lawmakers from the National Assembly.

A third clip purportedly features a conversation between Maryam Nawaz and PM Shehbaz regarding the return of former army chief retired Gen Pervez Musharraf.

PM Shehbaz has termed the surfacing of audio leaks a “very serious lapse” and announced that a high-level committee would be constituted to probe the matter.

At the same time, the premier has also said that Imran’s audio leaks were “an irrefutable endorsement” that the PTI chief was the “biggest liar on the face of the earth”.

Comments (190)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Abu Bakr
Oct 07, 2022 12:24pm
this is the real face of niazi. he should be behind bars asap.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 07, 2022 12:26pm
Bring it on.
Reply Recommend 0
BSD
Oct 07, 2022 12:28pm
Ha ha ha! Banana Republic. Endless entertainment!
Reply Recommend 0
Hamid
Oct 07, 2022 12:29pm
Real face of sadiq o ameen. He is the Same corrupt guy hiding behind a veil
Reply Recommend 0
HumaNa
Oct 07, 2022 12:29pm
Now we know where all the aid money went to ... Hawala transactions by thugs of PTI and IK
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic
Oct 07, 2022 12:29pm
Fake news abound! The timing of these leaks is the reason you have to suspect the authenticity of these recordings
Reply Recommend 0
Haroon Khan
Oct 07, 2022 12:30pm
Establishment has audio recordings of everyone, they just release them at the right time.
Reply Recommend 0
rahila
Oct 07, 2022 12:31pm
this should be enough to open the eyes of blind supporters. but i know it won't.
Reply Recommend 0
Sami
Oct 07, 2022 12:32pm
100% a mix of two recordings
Reply Recommend 0
Zaman
Oct 07, 2022 12:34pm
Ik is fraud or cheat or hungry for power , call election and find out.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah
Oct 07, 2022 12:35pm
True face of imran khan.This was his riyasat madina with islamic touch.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Khan
Oct 07, 2022 12:36pm
Why there are 2 recordings side by side?
Reply Recommend 0
nouman
Oct 07, 2022 12:36pm
So there is nothing wrong in this audi clip. He is talking about how PDM is buying people from PTI
Reply Recommend 0
nouman
Oct 07, 2022 12:36pm
@Abu Bakr, Real face of what? HE is talking about horse trading done by PDM.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Oct 07, 2022 12:37pm
A new audio every Friday has now become a norm.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah
Oct 07, 2022 12:37pm
@Sami, whats the proof.Nothing.Typical pti supporter trying to cover there corrupt boss.Bring proof our we accept it that its true and imran is a sold out foreign agent.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmad
Oct 07, 2022 12:37pm
Fake fake fake . PMLN is known to make vid is even in 90s when the technology was in its infancy.
Reply Recommend 0
Chaiwala
Oct 07, 2022 12:37pm
Sadik & Ameen.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Oct 07, 2022 12:37pm
Yes, IK is a great saint. These audios are exposing IKs true traits in bright sunlight.
Reply Recommend 0
Jo Original
Oct 07, 2022 12:37pm
It seems no one is a Sadiq and Amin in our Parliament. The citizens are taken as fools. All make big promises of bringing in change but without substance.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Khan
Oct 07, 2022 12:37pm
I would have complained about IK if there were punishment for those who had been recorded in videos for hours trading
Reply Recommend 0
Sher Khan
Oct 07, 2022 12:39pm
Imran Niazi ... The 21st Century Sadiq and Ameen. What a shame.
Reply Recommend 0
Mudassir Hussain Azeemabadi
Oct 07, 2022 12:39pm
Everything is koshered for Imran Khan & everything is fair & justified for his followers. RIP
Reply Recommend 0
Jo Original
Oct 07, 2022 12:39pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Bring what on? More leaks. Evidence of more corruption! Be clear when you make odd statements without substance please. Thank you
Reply Recommend 0
Mark
Oct 07, 2022 12:41pm
Sare bazaar.....the reality of Sadiq n ameen.
Reply Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Oct 07, 2022 12:41pm
I kept telling Niazi is the biggest Liar on earth...another proof came forward now.
Reply Recommend 0
Mincer
Oct 07, 2022 12:41pm
Any leaked audio of any General at the time of bugging the PM house??
Reply Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Oct 07, 2022 12:43pm
The corrupt PML still rules the country.
Reply Recommend 0
MAK123
Oct 07, 2022 12:45pm
PTI supporters will now turn to Facebook and Twitter to find a justification.
Reply Recommend 0
Wasif
Oct 07, 2022 12:45pm
the audio was joined in many areas. it was crafted in many areas. it as molded to provide benefit to the opponent
Reply Recommend 0
Asif Khan
Oct 07, 2022 12:46pm
Where are those who constantly harp about "looters", "conspirators", and "horse traders" here?
Reply Recommend 0
Wasif
Oct 07, 2022 12:46pm
The audio was joined in 4 points. Many areas of discussions were jointed.
Reply Recommend 0
MAK123
Oct 07, 2022 12:47pm
He is dirtier than the whole lot.
Reply Recommend 0
Zahid Zaheer
Oct 07, 2022 12:47pm
Sadiq and Ameen of 21 Century
Reply Recommend 0
Hussain
Oct 07, 2022 12:48pm
Liar , biggest liar in the universe. Authority please take action and put him behind the bar forevet
Reply Recommend 0
Tamil Tulukan Speaks
Oct 07, 2022 12:49pm
The Audio Recording that was recorded in the PM's chambers in Islamabad, Islamic Republic of Pakistan, is 100 percent correct. -Salaria
Reply Recommend 0
Imtiaz
Oct 07, 2022 12:52pm
Audio editing at its worst.
Reply Recommend 0
Haque
Oct 07, 2022 12:52pm
Everything that comes out of his mouth is a lie.
Reply Recommend 0
Aragon
Oct 07, 2022 12:52pm
Feels like country is close to IK' s Riyasat e Madina.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Oct 07, 2022 12:53pm
Fake middle part added and one can hear clearly was from distance. These Shariffs doing this since stone age and still lack skills. Poor performance by Mariam Bibi n team once again.
Reply Recommend 0
Faisal Azeem
Oct 07, 2022 12:53pm
So it tells the mindset of the people leaking these videos .... so sinister! so vested!! its only themselves which matters. How adversely will it affect the nation, to what amount people will loose confidence on state machinery/security and the amount of dissatisfaction it will pour on this nation ....is their least concern. The nation can go to dogs. They will continue to play chess through this nation.
Reply Recommend 0
FAROOQ MOAZAM
Oct 07, 2022 12:54pm
Actually it should be an open auction instead of retail sales ??? no doubt law makers are available on the self on the chicken counters ! Absolutely fun filled ... Mr. Bean in the PM house playing James Bond
Reply Recommend 0
MKA
Oct 07, 2022 12:54pm
The emperor has no clothes on.
Reply Recommend 0
Nabi
Oct 07, 2022 12:55pm
Traitors
Reply Recommend 0
MKA
Oct 07, 2022 12:56pm
@Skeptic, Now it is fake news, what a narrative.
Reply Recommend 0
Iftikhar Ahmed
Oct 07, 2022 12:57pm
Told you, he is just as corrupt as others.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Anitha Raj
Oct 07, 2022 12:59pm
@Jo Original, Why waste your energy responding to a bot?
Reply Recommend 0
Saif Zulfitqar
Oct 07, 2022 12:59pm
Can't believe the present government.
Reply Recommend 0
ak
Oct 07, 2022 01:01pm
Another failed attempt against great leader. Even if the audio was real, I will still vote for him because he is better from rest of them!
Reply Recommend 0
SH
Oct 07, 2022 01:01pm
With you Skipper all the way!
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Oct 07, 2022 01:01pm
Such audio lapses are a clear failure of the security in the top most levels of the secret offices. It points to the course of a failed State.
Reply Recommend 0
ak
Oct 07, 2022 01:02pm
Call him Niazi or fraud. Nation is with him.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman Haider
Oct 07, 2022 01:03pm
Ganda hai par dhanda hai ye!!!
Reply Recommend 0
UsmanM
Oct 07, 2022 01:03pm
Walking in the grey, mr sadiq and amin
Reply Recommend 0
AW
Oct 07, 2022 01:03pm
When you are fighting a war with mafia, you have to fight with all tools at your disposal- All is Kosher in war and love. Imran khan zindabad
Reply Recommend 0
Ijaz Durrani
Oct 07, 2022 01:06pm
Sickening to realize that ex PM could plummet such immoral depth! Some things are fairly obvious when it's a seven-foot skeleton with a scythe telling you them!!
Reply Recommend 0
AW
Oct 07, 2022 01:07pm
Military establishment is the core of crimes and blackmail. Pakistani people get it now- thanks to IK - They cannot hide any more- the day of reckoning is here now - these audios are no more effective
Reply Recommend 0
John
Oct 07, 2022 01:07pm
Seems to be heavily edited fake audio created by merging multiple audios
Reply Recommend 0
MadMax
Oct 07, 2022 01:08pm
Why such leaks don't happen in Indian politicians offices? Something is seriously wrong with Pakistan's security, looks like establishment keeps such recordings for future use
Reply Recommend 0
Truth
Oct 07, 2022 01:09pm
Does not matter, he is better then PDM and Diesel
Reply Recommend 0
Bilal lahori
Oct 07, 2022 01:09pm
Traitor, liar. Why i voted for him
Reply Recommend 0
Talha
Oct 07, 2022 01:12pm
Bring forth whatever you want, we know you're just 10 times worse than him. Yes he is no angel, but it's a matter of comparison, people know it and he will still have peoples support.
Reply Recommend 0
ak
Oct 07, 2022 01:13pm
PML sources have been releasing more audios as compared to hackers. This will not change anything. This is a poor man's thought that audio leaks will change public opinion.
Reply Recommend 0
Asma
Oct 07, 2022 01:15pm
Hmmm so maryam just landed in london and now this
Reply Recommend 0
Asma
Oct 07, 2022 01:15pm
All nation is with you IK. We stand behind u
Reply Recommend 0
Ghajnavi
Oct 07, 2022 01:17pm
This is just conspiracy neighbours are definitely involved. There should be immediate elections and let Pakistani public decide
Reply Recommend 0
kash
Oct 07, 2022 01:18pm
who the hell are leaking these audios. Proper security breaches. This is proper US type o stuff when they spied on eu leaders.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed
Oct 07, 2022 01:18pm
Public is just as corrupt
Reply Recommend 0
Samuel
Oct 07, 2022 01:20pm
Now ik will run to sc protesting how it was leaked
Reply Recommend 0
Haq
Oct 07, 2022 01:20pm
Establishment playing at its best!!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Amir
Oct 07, 2022 01:21pm
Nothing will dent his popularity.
Reply Recommend 0
BK
Oct 07, 2022 01:24pm
These "leaks" are well planned by some "neutral" entity. All of a sudden there are numerous court cases, audio leaks and mud slinging against PTI members, while all others are being given NROs, their passports and highest ranks in ministry of finance. I mean, seriously!!! Isn't it obvious whats going on? The combo of neutrals and NRO2 members need to stop playing games with the nation, hold fair elections and let the people decide who they want.
Reply Recommend 0
Irfan_Sydney
Oct 07, 2022 01:25pm
I know it proves Imran Khan is fully corrupt and his supporters are stupid. But I still love Imran Khan. Actually after this video I love him more. If Imran Khan is involved in corruption, then I love corruption. I love you Imran Khan.
Reply Recommend 0
AR
Oct 07, 2022 01:25pm
The more propaganda Dawn does against IK, the more support he gets from Pakistanis.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Amir
Oct 07, 2022 01:26pm
Either Maryam or security agencies or both collaborating but of no use.
Reply Recommend 0
Raheel
Oct 07, 2022 01:29pm
Manufactured lies by doctoring audios. Some things will never change for PMLN.
Reply Recommend 0
Raheel
Oct 07, 2022 01:30pm
Anyone with ears can clear hear this audio has been faked from various conversations.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Amir
Oct 07, 2022 01:30pm
Big question about security of Pakistan and it’s strategic assets.
Reply Recommend 0
Munna
Oct 07, 2022 01:31pm
Niazis are harmful for Pakistan. It was proven in 1971 and it is also true in 2022.
Reply Recommend 0
Asad
Oct 07, 2022 01:31pm
Seems fake and even all know whose behind all these "Audio leaks"
Reply Recommend 0
Surya
Oct 07, 2022 01:32pm
This is all fabrication.
Reply Recommend 0
Mirza
Oct 07, 2022 01:33pm
The crooks and corrupt Inc doing their best...trying to save their skins...but to no avail!
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan
Oct 07, 2022 01:33pm
Lol Sadiq or Ameen of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
JS
Oct 07, 2022 01:34pm
Albert Einstein once said: “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.” Insanity is the new normal that IK is doing over and over and expecting different results.
Reply Recommend 0
SkyHawk
Oct 07, 2022 01:36pm
100% FAKE audio edited using Deep-Fake technology.
Reply Recommend 0
Shoaib Rehman
Oct 07, 2022 01:38pm
What a shame
Reply Recommend 0
nouman
Oct 07, 2022 01:39pm
Even GEO reports are saying its edited
Reply Recommend 0
nouman
Oct 07, 2022 01:39pm
@Bilal lahori, you never voted for him stop lying
Reply Recommend 0
Tumgan Dulogho
Oct 07, 2022 01:40pm
Cancel all streaming services! This is best free entertainment, Imran Khan is the gift to the entertainment OTT that keeps on giving! Lol, kela republic
Reply Recommend 0
Tendulkar
Oct 07, 2022 01:40pm
Ground being prepared for military rule
Reply Recommend 0
Ding Dong
Oct 07, 2022 01:40pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Once again Ex PMIK is 100% correct
Reply Recommend 0
SH
Oct 07, 2022 01:40pm
What a great title, but audio leak and facts are opposite. Shame on PDM!
Reply Recommend 0
Adnan
Oct 07, 2022 01:41pm
Looks like a 100% fake audio
Reply Recommend 0
Lets Play With it!
Oct 07, 2022 01:41pm
Imran Khan and his brigade make a lot of noise, focus all energies into rhetoric building but eventually have got nothing to show on ground. Of all the demands and claims can anyone name one thing that they successfully achieved??
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Oct 07, 2022 01:41pm
The face of Imran Khan is fully exposed before the nation. He was given title of Sadiq and Ameen by Baba Rahmatay. The value to be called as Sadiq and Ameen should be consisting of: 1. He should brought prohibited money into the country; 2. He should sell gifts of Toshakhana in open market and keep money in his pockets; 3. He should threat members of judiciary of dire consequences; 4. He should ask money from overseas Pakistanis to construct dams but keep all the money for personal use.
Reply Recommend 0
John
Oct 07, 2022 01:43pm
The country leaking like a sieve
Reply Recommend 0
Asif A Shah
Oct 07, 2022 01:44pm
Imran Khan is not an exception to our corrupt political culture. However, he does not represent any dynasty.
Reply Recommend 0
Safina Yaqoob
Oct 07, 2022 01:47pm
Pakistan is fast becoming a laughing stock to the whole world.
Reply Recommend 0
DK
Oct 07, 2022 01:49pm
fake as Maryam Sharif clan
Reply Recommend 0
Waleed Khan
Oct 07, 2022 01:50pm
Have you confirmed the authenticity of the audio?
Reply Recommend 0
DK
Oct 07, 2022 01:51pm
@Abdullah, Shame on you PTI long march will clear out your doubts
Reply Recommend 0
Gudda Bhai
Oct 07, 2022 01:52pm
ts painful to watch what we are doing with this country. NO VIP is ever punished here. This all just eyewash.
Reply Recommend 0
Cloud
Oct 07, 2022 01:52pm
When one third of the nation is under water, no leader is worried about the fate of the people ! Country really needs a leader who cares about the masses of people’s well-being. Such a shame!
Reply Recommend 0
Shakeel Ahmad
Oct 07, 2022 01:53pm
Somebody is helping IK. Doctored audio with decency, never talked of buying MNAs while in government
Reply Recommend 0
Nur Saleem
Oct 07, 2022 01:56pm
Tampered Audio leak to delfect attention, get ready Islamabad to be liberated, PDM your end is near.
Reply Recommend 0
markhor
Oct 07, 2022 01:57pm
Whatever you bring on against Imran it won't succeed. He is clean as the color of the water. So stop embarrassing youslf.
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Oct 07, 2022 02:00pm
the question is not so much the content of the audio, but how these leaks are being used to undermine democracy by the establishment. A great crime has been committed here against democracy, against the will of the people. Those involved need to be prosecuted.
Reply Recommend 0
Truth
Oct 07, 2022 02:01pm
@Bilal lahori, these are fake engineered by PDM
Reply Recommend 0
Chinese Bat Virus
Oct 07, 2022 02:02pm
Cheater as a cricketer cheater as a a politician
Reply Recommend 0
FACTS
Oct 07, 2022 02:04pm
Its called politics. Why people are taking it seriously? Secondly where does this guy getting the recordings? Asad Ali Fitoor
Reply Recommend 0
Zia Uddin
Oct 07, 2022 02:08pm
All the Pakistani politicians are very dishonest.
Reply Recommend 0
Saif Riza Khan
Oct 07, 2022 02:11pm
The very man who gave us in-depth lecture on the harms of the topic.
Reply Recommend 0
AH
Oct 07, 2022 02:11pm
All fake to try and discredit IK. They can't beat him fairly
Reply Recommend 0
Its me
Oct 07, 2022 02:11pm
@Truth, sick mind sick comment!
Reply Recommend 0
Tamza
Oct 07, 2022 02:12pm
@Mincer , the generals leaks would be about vacation homes in EU/ US; more free DHA plots; etc, commission on arms purchases.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Oct 07, 2022 02:12pm
Deep fake audios people...
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 07, 2022 02:14pm
Skeletons are tumbling out of IK's cupboard. People should be wary about holier-than- thou IK.
Reply Recommend 0
Tahir Raouf
Oct 07, 2022 02:14pm
Champion of horse trading
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Oct 07, 2022 02:15pm
Unfortunately literacy rate in Pakistan is 0.1%. so any deep fake audios or videos will be take at face value. What is actually happening by criminals getting NRO2 is being justified by creating fake audios by clipping different conversations together and no one can do it better that princess Maryam.
Reply Recommend 0
Iwonder
Oct 07, 2022 02:17pm
Where could be these hidden recoding devices? Probably in these stupid politicians’ undies that neutrals have squeezed in.
Reply Recommend 0
Sane
Oct 07, 2022 02:17pm
FAKE PERSON FAKE LEADER
Reply Recommend 0
Iwonder
Oct 07, 2022 02:17pm
Whaaaaatttt?
Reply Recommend 0
Faisi
Oct 07, 2022 02:18pm
Fake Audio. Even if it's true who started the horse trading first?
Reply Recommend 0
Mrs.Khalil
Oct 07, 2022 02:19pm
Rome is burning and Nero is playing the flute , same is case in this country . No one is concerned about the real issues . It’s better to telecast the final episode of these audio and video leaks drama and focus on real issues .
Reply Recommend 0
ComfortablyNumb
Oct 07, 2022 02:19pm
Really interested what the brand MTJ has to say about this. Deceivers everywhere.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 07, 2022 02:20pm
Ik has been fooling people lock, stock, and barrel. Shame on IK. He doesn't deserve to be in public life.
Reply Recommend 0
Kanwar
Oct 07, 2022 02:21pm
What other options we have? Zardaris or Sharifs?
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar Ahmed
Oct 07, 2022 02:23pm
Civil and military bureaucracy playing the game while COAS claiming that army is not involved. How it is possible that an institute with indefinite power will not interfere.
Reply Recommend 0
De de
Oct 07, 2022 02:24pm
Episode 9, Season 1. Wait for new episodes, coming soon.
Reply Recommend 0
nauman
Oct 07, 2022 02:25pm
First decide Horse Trading is wrong or not. We are living in a country where videos of people receving money for inhouse polls , no body had a problem.
Reply Recommend 0
Ashfaq ahmed
Oct 07, 2022 02:29pm
Unless a marvel of cutting and pasting, IK would be the last man to do that sort of business and also if one has seen his recent Jalsaas. And OK did, what did the ECP or Judiciary do to that 'open business' of Wadera Asif.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 07, 2022 02:30pm
The nation at this moment is alarmed. Across the board, people want us to win somehow How true. People dont want taken out of jails and put in government. They want these criminals out at any cost.
Reply Recommend 0
Naya Pakistani
Oct 07, 2022 02:30pm
Mask is being dropped.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 07, 2022 02:35pm
Nation does not care, it wants criminals behind bars and punished, all looted money returned.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Oct 07, 2022 02:35pm
Imran is an ultimate security risk in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
MUSTAFA
Oct 07, 2022 02:37pm
You cannot get into politics without getting dirty, and if your opponents are zardari's and sharifs, then you need to get dirtier , so what , this leak does not say anything we dont know
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Oct 07, 2022 02:37pm
@Skeptic, get forensic analysis quick!
Reply Recommend 0
Captain
Oct 07, 2022 02:37pm
Simply cut copy and paste … nothing to worry about
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Zakaria
Oct 07, 2022 02:42pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, what goes up must come down
Reply Recommend 0
Nassir Uddin
Oct 07, 2022 02:44pm
Deep Fake Audio dropped in real time to demoralize PTI supporters not to attend upcoming Long March. Mrs. Maryam left country and drops ! More to come from her Factory !
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistan
Oct 07, 2022 02:45pm
fake audit, edited, the mixture of different occasion conversations.
Reply Recommend 0
Gerry Dc
Oct 07, 2022 02:46pm
Devilish activities behind the curtain of holiness and honesty which does not last for long
Reply Recommend 0
M hayat
Oct 07, 2022 02:56pm
PDM buying votes is not a scandal! Imran talking about it is a scandal! Wow
Reply Recommend 0
DemoCrazy
Oct 07, 2022 03:05pm
This doesn't make Other parties any better.. they are still worse of the worst... IK is "Andhoon mein Kaana Raja".. Thank you Neutrals!
Reply Recommend 0
Tayyab
Oct 07, 2022 03:06pm
This is the performance of our security agencies. PM office is bugged and they were sleeping unless they released it themselves which would imply their own connivance. I would love to hear what conversations Zardaris and Sharifs had now that it's coming out in open
Reply Recommend 0
Falooda
Oct 07, 2022 03:10pm
It's Two audios joined together... it's so easy to tell..
Reply Recommend 0
ali
Oct 07, 2022 03:11pm
real face of hypocrite
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Oct 07, 2022 03:11pm
@Skeptic, PTI is not denying it. More loyal than the king.
Reply Recommend 0
J
Oct 07, 2022 03:12pm
Niazi is the biggest thug in the history of the country.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Oct 07, 2022 03:13pm
@Dr Khan, Because IK has been doing double dealing, side by side.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Oct 07, 2022 03:14pm
@nouman, Ha, ha ha, shameless
Reply Recommend 0
Falooda
Oct 07, 2022 03:15pm
The problem with these leaks is.. how can we say they All are authentic? Shouldn't we conduct a formal investigation? Is it fair to pass judgment on anything posted anywhere on social media? Are we that naive that we don't see the government performance, discrepancies between their salaries and their lifestyles , our social and economic woes...?
Reply Recommend 0
NACParis
Oct 07, 2022 03:16pm
Talking about buying four but PDM actually brought more than a dozen
Reply Recommend 0
bkt
Oct 07, 2022 03:16pm
@Hamid, Unfortunately his remarks are not as serious legally as the request for nepotism by Maryam Nawaz which is a request if carried through, will allow the PM to be legally charged with corruption, Maryam Nawaz too will face a second prison sentence also for corruption. Doing public favours for relatives is against the law.
Reply Recommend 0
Amar Akbar Anthony
Oct 07, 2022 03:17pm
TV serial makers are going to go out of business. Who would watch TV when there is so much entertainment in national politics.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Oct 07, 2022 03:18pm
@Wasif, More loyal than the king. Even PTI officials don't deny the authenticity.
Reply Recommend 0
Junaid
Oct 07, 2022 03:18pm
Fake news
Reply Recommend 0
Syed
Oct 07, 2022 03:19pm
Ha Ha another failed attempt from PDM and neutrals to malign IK. Reality is opposite every one knows who did the horse trading.
Reply Recommend 0
ilyas kashmiri
Oct 07, 2022 06:29pm
nation deserve Zardari or Nawaz Sharif ...good luck Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Truth
Oct 07, 2022 06:34pm
fake
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Hasni
Oct 07, 2022 06:35pm
Imran Khan can say anything he want, He has changed the landscape of Pakistani Politics. I feel that Pakistani Politicians will be indebted by him for the rest of their lives. Any one who can come close to him is Altaf- Hussain and Benazir -Bhutto.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali(USA)
Oct 07, 2022 06:35pm
@Haroon Khan, agreed.This just proves that Imran khan is any other politician of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Hamza Rasheed
Oct 07, 2022 06:36pm
Propaganda by 4 stooges
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 07, 2022 06:38pm
Look, who's talking?
Reply Recommend 0
AH
Oct 07, 2022 06:45pm
@rahila, No evidence on authenticity but you want everyone to believe it. Its not difficult to make fake audio.
Reply Recommend 0
Scary
Oct 07, 2022 06:45pm
Honestly nothing surprises me anymore about how low and cheap Imran Khan is but who are these people attending his jalsas. Don’t they have any brains?
Reply Recommend 0
AH
Oct 07, 2022 06:46pm
Just an attempt to malign IK, no truth to it
Reply Recommend 0
Asif Choudry
Oct 07, 2022 06:50pm
I still support IK. He has to work in the system created by others. It appears he is still putting the welfare of the nation first even if his methods are faulty. I am with Handsome!
Reply Recommend 0
Pakora Logic
Oct 07, 2022 06:53pm
If IK is horse trading then it's an honest thing to do. It's only dishonest if anyone other than PTI does it.
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan Tahir
Oct 07, 2022 06:54pm
All fake. They are trying their best to discredit IK and are failing miserably for every single thing.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakora Logic
Oct 07, 2022 06:54pm
@Skeptic, so if the leak is on IK you are a skeptic. BUt if it was Shehbaz Sharif then you are not a skeptic ?
Reply Recommend 0
Qaisar Shahzad
Oct 07, 2022 06:58pm
The recording is manipulated. You can do anything but can't decrease love for Imran Khan
Reply Recommend 0
Imran
Oct 07, 2022 07:00pm
Not one audio about how to improve the lives of the people of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Sammy
Oct 07, 2022 07:01pm
A real horse trader, IK Niazi. Now nation has seen his true power hungry face.
Reply Recommend 0
n.burki
Oct 07, 2022 07:02pm
@M. Saeed, The ultimate traitors and risk of the country live in London these days.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 07, 2022 07:17pm
Joke of the century.
Reply Recommend 0
GreenAura
Oct 07, 2022 07:17pm
Khan was proved correct. The cipher is real. The American interference is real. There is nothing for PDM to get all jumpy about here. Call the election. Khan will win.
Reply Recommend 0
Surya
Oct 07, 2022 07:27pm
The Pakistan government is busy make fake IK tapes
Reply Recommend 0
Zeeshan Ahmed
Oct 07, 2022 07:29pm
PML-N just don't seem to comprehend that the statements made by Donald Lu constitute foreign interference to influence an election and are completely legitimate grounds for the PTI to challenge the validity of the election. The US government itself investigated Donald Trump for impeachment based on similar accusations against the Russian government.
Reply Recommend 0
NK
Oct 07, 2022 07:31pm
That second recording is a definite cut and paste
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Oct 07, 2022 07:35pm
PDM is desperate but day of reckoning is near.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 07, 2022 07:39pm
IK is a disgrace to entire Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Oct 07, 2022 07:47pm
Let's call the year 2022 as the year of audio leaks. Had Imran Khan not said that audio leaks have been created by PMLN, probably second audio leak would not have been leaked on same day. As no authority could make any one accountable for any mis-doings, let audio leaks should make politicians accountable. Now it is upto people to judge the politicians by listening the audio leaks, but people who are following the cult will shift the responsibility on PMLN, instead of making cult responsible.
Reply Recommend 0
Que
Oct 07, 2022 07:50pm
@Zaman, Great, vote for the Crooks!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Raja Rental
Oct 07, 2022 07:57pm
Nothing wrong with political strategizing and planning. Both PMLN and PPP have been doing it for the last 20 years.
Reply Recommend 0
MAK123
Oct 07, 2022 07:57pm
Wait for the videos too. But his fans wouldn't believe even if they hear with ears and see with eyes, live.
Reply Recommend 0
atif
Oct 07, 2022 07:58pm
Apart from being discussed in talk shows for few days, nothing is going to happen Those who follow IK would keep denying it on one pretext or other and even if it is somehow proven correct, followers will justify it Bottom line is that no decision maker, regardless of their attire, organization or party affiliation is sincere with the country
Reply Recommend 0
Nassir Uddin
Oct 07, 2022 08:07pm
Maryam's Fake Audio Video Factory running ! But Production quality not good. Nation stands behind IK
Reply Recommend 0
Partiot
Oct 07, 2022 08:13pm
The more we try to prolong this hybrid setup, the more restless the nation becomes. Transparent elections now before the masses take to the streets!
Reply Recommend 0
Zulfiqar
Oct 07, 2022 08:14pm
What a nice joke by government. They actually believe people will fall for this.
Reply Recommend 0

