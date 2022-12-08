DAWN.COM Logo

Fresh audio surfaces, purportedly of Bushra Bibi discussing ‘sale of watches’ with Zulfi Bukhari

Dawn.com Published December 8, 2022 Updated December 8, 2022 03:12pm
<p>This combination photo shows PTI chief Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi and party leader Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari. — Photos; DawnNewsTV/Radio Pakistan</p>

This combination photo shows PTI chief Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi and party leader Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari. — Photos; DawnNewsTV/Radio Pakistan

Following weeks of a lull in the audio leaks saga, another clip surfaced on Thursday purportedly featuring PTI leader Zulfi Bukhari and Bushra Bibi — the wife of PTI Chairman Imran Khan — where the duo could be heard talking about the sale of [wristwatches] in the possession of the former premier.

The 21-second audio, which made the rounds on social media, begins with Zulfi and Bushra exchanging pleasantries before the latter talks about watches.

“There are a few [watches] of Khan sahib who wants them to be delivered to you so you could sell them. These watches are not in his use so he wants them to be sold off,” Bushra Bibi purportedly told Bukhari.

The conversation ends with Zulfi replying in absolute agreement, saying “sure, murshid. I will do it.”

Bukhari or the PTI have yet to comment on it.

PML-N’s Hina Pervez Butt, in her tweet, accused the ex-PM’s wife of indulging in the “business of watches” at the PM House.

“Bushra Bibi has established Niazi sahib as a confirmed thief.”

A series of audio recordings have surfaced of late, allegedly featuring the leadership of the PTI and PML-N holding informal conversations never meant to be heard by the public.

Some of the clips featured purported conversations between the PTI chief and his former ministers and principal secretary about a cipher that he has for long presented as evidence of a “foreign conspiracy” to oust him from office.

In October, an alleged audio of Imran was leaked to social media, featuring the PTI chief talking about the cipher with party leaders Shireen Mazari and Asad Umar.

The audio — slightly longer than a minute — was the second that was released in a day featuring the PTI chairman. In the clip, the trio were discussing the cipher and allegedly strategising on how to “play it up in the public”.

Earlier in the same day, an audio recording had surfaced featuring a voice — sounding like Imran’s — discussing “buying five” and “numbers game”.

More to follow

