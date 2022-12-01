DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 01, 2022

PM Shehbaz calls for ‘practical implementation’ of COP27 loss and damage fund

APP Published December 1, 2022 Updated December 1, 2022 10:48pm
<p>Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses a ceremony in Islamabad on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV</p>

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses a ceremony in Islamabad on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Thursday that it was a “must” to practically implement the COP27 ‘loss and damage’ fund, terming it the global North’s realisation of climate change.

The 27th annual Conference of Parties under The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change concluded at Sharm El Sheikh last weekend. The two-week-long conference resulted in a historical commitment — establishing a loss and damage fund for countries vulnerable to climate change.

Addressing the event ‘COP27 and Beyond: Pakistan’s Resilience Challenges’ today, the premier necessitated seriousness towards the challenge of climate change, saying that what had happened in Pakistan would not stay in Pakistan.

“Our friends in the global north, they should and they have realised the importance of this challenge. And that is why it has made a remarkable agreement at Sharm El-Sheikh,” PM Shehbaz said.

“Loss and damage fund is now a reality. But then, it’s not about these agreements and understandings. It’s about practical implementation.”

The premier appreciated the efforts of all those involved for achieving “which was almost impossible.”

He highlighted that the unprecedented floods in Pakistan had affected 33 million, left 800 dead, and inflicted around $30 billion loss to the country’s agriculture, industry, infrastructure, and livestock.

He thanked the donor countries, organisations, and local philanthropists for supporting the flood survivors apart from lauding the role of the provincial governments and other government institutions for their efforts towards relief and rehabilitation of victims.

PM Shehbaz added that the “loss and damage fund was like a sleeping beauty for the decade” and for the first time, it was articulated by the team led by the ministers for foreign affairs and climate change.

He said Pakistan had been seeking justice for the loss inflicted by climate change because the country had nothing to do with it except less than 1 per cent contribution to carbon emission.

The prime minister also appreciated the role of diplomats, experts, and other ministries including economic affairs, planning, information, and every citizen who contributed to making the world realise what had happened in Pakistan.

‘Climate justice, not charity’

Meanwhile, Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman — who had been instrumental in the dialogue process at COP27 — said resilience was key to a sustainable future and trajectory to growth.

Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman addresses an event in Islamabad on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV
Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman addresses an event in Islamabad on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV

She said concerted public advocacy led to the agreement.

“It is all about climate justice, not charity. Developing countries lack resources to deal with climate change-induced disasters,” the minister stressed.

Rehman pointed out that the situation would not stabilise unless climate stress was addressed.

She added that resilience was also a race against time, citing the seriousness of the situation caused by climate change in form of artificial lakes and flood-caused destruction.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (8)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
M. Saeed
Dec 01, 2022 09:55pm
Just for a change Mr. PM, talk something about your workaholic self being interested in seeing the funds being spent without misappropriation!
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Dec 01, 2022 09:56pm
‘Practical implementation’ to make a beeline to London accounts.
Reply Recommend 0
Benish Shah
Dec 01, 2022 09:58pm
First control your carbon consumption later bag them. They are fool because there is no free lunch. Sherry Rehman is not suitable for this ministry. She should work as Human Rights Minister or as a Foreign Minister of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Dec 01, 2022 10:04pm
Cash strapped country needs money, but climate fund is not going to get a lot of money. Nice try by SS, but very likely will not have much success.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Dec 01, 2022 10:07pm
Honestly, lack of planning for good infrastructure and misplaced priorities for the 75 years should be blamed for recent flood in Pakistan. Aggressive begging for money using flood is not going to paint a good picture of the country.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Dec 01, 2022 10:11pm
Does he know what Cop 27 is or he is just looking at fund which made his eyes light up.
Reply Recommend 0
Jamaluddin
Dec 01, 2022 10:17pm
Pakistan is facing the consequences of climate change but contributed very little in this regard
Reply Recommend 0
Sensible Voice
Dec 01, 2022 10:30pm
I dont think much money will come. It is all going to Ukraine and war related down the drain.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Punjab crisis
01 Dec, 2022

Punjab crisis

ADMINISTRATIVE chaos has ruled Punjab ever since the ouster of the PTI government in April, deepening the...
Quetta attack
01 Dec, 2022

Quetta attack

It would be foolishness of the highest order were the authorities to ignore the emerging threat.
World AIDS Day
01 Dec, 2022

World AIDS Day

AS countries mark World AIDS Day on Dec 1, a timely report from Unicef has renewed concerns about the severe...
A call for bloodshed
30 Nov, 2022

A call for bloodshed

The state has wasted precious time by not consolidating its success in pushing TTP out of its strongholds in the north.
Missing childhoods
30 Nov, 2022

Missing childhoods

THE fact is that despite some legal efforts to end the curse of child marriage taking place in Pakistan under the...
Unemployment concerns
30 Nov, 2022

Unemployment concerns

THE ILO finding that labour market recovery from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic in Pakistan, as in many other...