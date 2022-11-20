DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 20, 2022

Pakistan hails ‘pivotal step’ as countries adopt COP27 deal with ‘loss and damage’ fund

Reuters | Dawn.com Published November 20, 2022 Updated November 20, 2022 11:28am
<p>Ministers deliver statements during the closing plenary at the COP27 climate summit in Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, November 20. — Reuters</p>

Ministers deliver statements during the closing plenary at the COP27 climate summit in Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, November 20. — Reuters

Pakistan on Sunday welcomed the announcement that countries adopted a hard-fought final agreement at the COP27 climate summit that sets up a fund to help poor countries being battered by climate disasters.

After tense negotiations that ran through the night, the Egyptian COP27 presidency released the final text for a deal and simultaneously called a plenary session to quickly gavel it through.

The session first swiftly approved the text’s provision to set up a “loss and damage” fund to help developing countries bear the immediate costs of climate-fuelled events such as storms and floods.

But it kicked many of the most controversial decisions on the fund into next year, when a “transitional committee” would make recommendations for countries to then adopt at the COP28 climate summit in November 2023.

Those recommendations would cover “identifying and expanding sources of funding” — referring to the vexed question of which countries should pay into the new fund.

Calls by developing countries for such a fund have dominated the two-week summit, pushing the talks past their scheduled Friday finish. And after a pause requested by Switzerland to review the final text, negotiators gave no objections as COP27 President Sameh Shoukry rattled through the final agenda items.

By the time dawn broke over the summit venue in the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, the deal was done.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomed the development as the “first pivotal step towards the goal of climate justice”.

“It is up to the transitional committee to build on the historic development,” he said. The premier also thanked Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman and her team for their hard work.

Taking to Twitter, Rehman said that it had been a “long 30-year journey from demand to formation of the loss and damage fund for 134 countries”.

“We welcome today’s announcement and joint text hammered out through many nights. It’s an important first step in reaffirming the core principles of #climatejustice.”

She went on to say that now that the fund had been established, Pakistan looked forward “to it being operationalised, to actually become a robust body that is able to answer with agility to the needs of the vulnerable, the fragile and those on the frontline of climate disasters”.

“The announcement offers hope to vulnerable communities all over the world who are fighting for their survival from climate stress,” she said.

Rehman also specially thanked PM Shehbaz and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari for “checking in daily after they left Sharm El Sheikh to see where they needed to intervene to help the negotiations”.

“Such solid support kept many of us going just when we thought it’s touch and go,” she said.

Fossil fuel fizzle

The two-week summit has been seen as a test of global resolve to fight climate change — even as a war in Europe, energy market turmoil and rampant consumer inflation distract international attention.

Billed as the “African COP,” the summit in Egypt had promised to highlight the plight of poor countries facing the most severe consequences from global warming caused mainly by wealthy, industrialised nations.

Negotiators from the European Union and other countries had said earlier that they were worried about efforts to block measures to strengthen last year’s Glasgow Climate Pact.

“While progress on loss and damage was encouraging, it is disappointing that the decision mostly copy and pasted language from Glasgow about curbing emissions, rather than taking any significant new steps,” said Ani Desgupta, president of the non-profit World Resources Institute.

In line with earlier iterations, the approved deal did not contain a reference requested by India and some other delegations to phasing down use of “all fossil fuels”.

It instead called on countries to take steps toward “the phasedown of unabated coal power and phase-out of inefficient fossil fuel subsidies,” as agreed at the COP26 Glasgow summit.

The draft also includes a reference to “low-emissions energy”, raising concern among some that it opened the door to the growing use of natural gas — a fossil fuel that leads to both carbon dioxide and methane emissions.

Norway’s Climate Minister Espen Barth Eide told reporters his team had hoped for a stronger agreement. “It does not break with Glasgow completely, but it doesn’t raise ambition at all,” he said.

“I think they had another focus. They were very focused on the fund,” he said.

Climate Change
World

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (18)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
M. Emad
Nov 20, 2022 08:20am
'Mis-management' --- Pakistan NOT a climate vulnerable country; Mis-management is its problem.
Reply Recommend 0
DEMAGOGUE
Nov 20, 2022 08:29am
Goody goody statements. Hope Ma’am Sherry knew what happened last week. The reports of alleged misappropriation of 4.2 bn rupees by DCs in collusion with Sindh Bank. So far your Sindh Govt failed to recover such a big amount from criminals. Do something.
Reply Recommend 0
MirzaCanada
Nov 20, 2022 08:31am
True leaders include both Bilwal Bhutto Zardari and Shehbaz Sharif. These people are serious. They avoid engaging in the Jalsha and the wrong march.
Reply Recommend 0
abdulazizansari
Nov 20, 2022 08:42am
It’s a welcome collective achievement of poor and vulnerable countries on globe. It just shows that this UN process can achieve results, and that the world can recognize the plight of the vulnerable poor countries by rich polluting nations.
Reply Recommend 0
Gautom
Nov 20, 2022 08:48am
The sticking point was that none of the money should get to China. Also, China was exhorted to be a contributor along with USA and Europe.
Reply Recommend 0
Sheila Kijawani
Nov 20, 2022 09:08am
The world isn’t helping because they see the country’s political parties and establishment are themselves not bothered with Pakistans real issues. They are Too busy with political rhetoric, long marches, custodial torture, harassment, state sponsored kidnappings, videos, bugging etc
Reply Recommend 0
NN
Nov 20, 2022 09:19am
@MirzaCanada, after looting the earthquake funds, just in time to pocket the 'climate' funds. None will get invested for the intended purpose. PLMN and PPP only work hard to fill their suitcases.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Lowe, I. Q.
Nov 20, 2022 09:23am
"Now that the Fund has been established, we look forward to it being operationalised"... Great, but let us also make sure the large chunk of it does not land up in somebody's pocket. The kind of noises the "Mail" is currently making.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Nov 20, 2022 09:35am
Well-done shahbaz Sharif, this is your achievement....
Reply Recommend 0
Azaad
Nov 20, 2022 09:55am
The prices of real estate just shot up in Toronto.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Nov 20, 2022 10:04am
Will Pakistan contribute to this fund first before seeking help from the fund?
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Nov 20, 2022 10:06am
Sherry was very happy. So, did Pakistan now officially accept the fact that Pakistan is a "poor" country and will never make it to G20?
Reply Recommend 0
Pursuit of justice
Nov 20, 2022 10:39am
Some welcoming news for ppp and pmln crooks to fill secret bank accounts abroad!
Reply Recommend 0
Constantine
Nov 20, 2022 10:43am
First of all Pakistan’s claims that it got floods due to climate change needs to be thoroughly investigated. The floods were in fact seem to be a result of incessant cutting of trees and blasting soil for cpec.
Reply Recommend 0
Ayesha
Nov 20, 2022 10:52am
This should be our top priority, not the shenanigans of power-hungry elites.
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar Ahmed
Nov 20, 2022 11:29am
Alms seekers are happy.
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Nov 20, 2022 11:34am
@M. Emad , Corruption is its problem. They will eat away whatever dollars they get.
Reply Recommend 0
Machar Pahalwan
Nov 20, 2022 11:44am
Lots of talk and no action - show me the money ?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

The never march
Updated 20 Nov, 2022

The never march

Mass movements are not commandeered for the sake of deals made away from the public eye.
Preventing disaster
20 Nov, 2022

Preventing disaster

SOMETIMES inattention to commonsense precautions is often all that stands between us and disaster. To prevent that,...
Beleaguered future
20 Nov, 2022

Beleaguered future

IT is more than a case of not investing in Pakistan’s future; the state must be held responsible for the criminal...
IMF delay
Updated 19 Nov, 2022

IMF delay

The implementation of sound economic policies and reforms is the need of the hour.
Tracing the missing
19 Nov, 2022

Tracing the missing

A RENEWED push by the Islamabad High Court to trace missing persons has revived hope that these people might be...
Joyless Punjab
19 Nov, 2022

Joyless Punjab

THE elation was short-lived. When the federal government finally acquiesced to public demands to allow Joyland to be...