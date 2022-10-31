Two soldiers martyred as terrorists open fire on security forces in Balochistan: ISPR

Two Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred on Monday when terrorists opened fire on security forces near Balochistan's Shahrig area, according to a press release issued by the military's media wing.

According to a press release issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), an intelligence-based operation was underway in the general area near Kaman Pass since Sunday to clear a terrorist hideout.

"Security forces were heli-dropped near the suspected location of terrorists to cut the escape routes and clear the hideout.

"However, during the establishment of blocking positions, terrorists opened fire on the security forces," the press release reads, adding that resultantly, Sepoy Shafi Ullah and Sepoy Muhammad Qaiser were martyred.

The ISPR said four terrorists were killed in the ensuing exchange of fire while a cache of arms and ammunition, including improvised explosive devices, was recovered.

"The clearance operation, however, continues to apprehend other terrorists in the area," the press release added.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed regret over the incident and lauded the martyrs as "brave sons of the land".

"Sacrifice of martyrs will not go in vain. Pakistan will not tolerate terrorism in any form on its soil," he said.