2 army soldiers martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in Dera Ismail Khan

October 29, 2022

Two army soldiers were martyred on Saturday during an exchange of fire with terrorists in Dera Ismail Khan, according to a press release from the military’s media wing.

The Inter Services Public Relations press release said that army troops engaged terrorists in DI Khan’s Darazinda area, during which 33-year-old Naik Sajid Hussain from Khushab and 26-year-old Sepoy Muhammad Israr from Attock were martyred.

“Sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists,” the press release added.

On Tuesday, two alleged bombers were killed after an intense exchange of fire as they attempted to attack a peace committee chief. The attackers, on a motorcycle-rickshaw and clad in explosive jackets, attempted to attack the office of Noor Alam Mehsud at Irfan Colony on DI Khan-Bannu road, a police official said.

A day prior on Monday, the counter-terrorism department killed a wanted terrorist during an operation in Garah Guldad village of Kulachi tehsil in DI Khan district.

Alih Kazmi
Oct 29, 2022 07:00pm
Imported regime following orders from exporters.
