Soldier martyred in cross-border attack from Afghanistan: ISPR

Naveed Siddiqui Published October 23, 2022 Updated October 23, 2022 10:33pm

A Pakistan Army solider was martyred in an exchange of fire with terrorists from Afghanistan across the international border in North Waziristan’s Hassan Khel sector, the military’s media affairs wing said in a statement.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (​ISPR), terrorists inside Afghanistan opened fire on a military post prompting troops to respond “in a befitting manner”.

A soldier was martyred in the exchange, the ISPR said, identifying him as 32-year-old Assistant Lance Daffadar Waqar Ali.

“Pakistan has consistently been requesting Afghanistan to ensure effective border management. Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan,” the ISPR said.

“Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the statement concluded.

On September 30, a Pakistan Army soldier was martyred in an exchange of fire with terrorists in Kurram tribal district.

The terrorists opened fire on troops from inside Afghanistan at Kharlachi border crossing, around 15km southwest of Parachinar, the ISPR said.

During the exchange of fire, Sepoy Jamshed Iqbal, 27, from Chiniot embraced martyrdom.

M. Emad
Oct 23, 2022 10:38pm
TTP.
Joe in Florida
Oct 23, 2022 10:41pm
“Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism" How long shall we continue to hear "determined to eliminate the menace"? When will we see strong, thorough, decisive action to get the job done? It will be supported around the world.
Hammad ahmad
Oct 23, 2022 10:48pm
One rocket launcher from Pakistan is enough to keep them quiet till end of times.
imam minhas
Oct 23, 2022 10:49pm
إنا لله وانا اليه راجعون
