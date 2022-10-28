Levies soldier guarding polio team martyred in gun attack in Chaman

QUETTA: A security man escorting a team administering polio vaccination drops to children lost his life when armed men opened fire at him in Chaman on Thursday.
The attack came two days after a policeman guarding a polio vaccination team was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Pishin.
Official sources said health workers were administering polio drops in a village of Sarki Talari union council near Chaman, close to the border with Afghanistan, when unidentified motorcyclists opened fire on the soldier.
The constable, identified as Habibur Rehman, died before he could be moved to the hospital.
Chaman Deputy Commissioner Abdul Hameed Zehri said members of the polio team remained unhurt in the attack.
According to hospital officials, the victim died after receiving a bullet in the head.
A spokesman for the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan claimed responsibility for both attacks.
Meanwhile, security forces launched an operation after the attack.
However, no arrests were reported.
Balochistan Chief Minister’s Adviser on Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Zia Ullah Langove condemned the attack and sought a report from the deputy commissioner.
Published in Dawn, October 28th, 2022