Levies soldier guarding polio team martyred in gun attack in Chaman

QUETTA: A security man escorting a team administering polio vaccination drops to children lost his life when armed men opened fire at him in Chaman on Thursday.

The attack came two days after a policeman guarding a polio vaccination team was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Pishin.

Official sources said hea­lth workers were administ­ering polio drops in a village of Sarki Talari union council near Chaman, close to the bor­der with Afghanistan, when unidentified motorcyclists opened fire on the soldier.

The constable, identified as Habibur Rehman, died before he could be moved to the hospital.

Chaman Deputy Commi­ss­ioner Abdul Hameed Zehri said members of the polio team remained unhurt in the attack.

According to hospital officials, the victim died after receiving a bullet in the head.

A spokesman for the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan claimed responsibility for both attacks.

Meanwhile, security for­ces launched an operation after the attack.

However, no arrests were reported.

Balochistan Chief Minis­ter’s Adviser on Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Zia Ullah Langove condemned the att­ack and sought a report from the deputy commissioner.

