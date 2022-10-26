Team formed to probe Arshad Sharif’s killing reconstituted, ISI official dropped

The government on Wednesday excluded the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) official from a team formed to investigate the killing of journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya, cutting the team’s size from three to two and leaving only Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the Intelligence Bureau (IB) representatives on it.

The interior minister had on Tuesday formed what was a three-member team — comprising FIA director Athar Wahid, IB deputy director general Omar Shahid Hamid and Lt Col Saad Ahmed of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) — to probe the murder.

However, the Ministry of Interior’s notification — a copy of which is available with Dawn.com — issued today only mentioned the IB and FIA officials. It did not offer an explanation for the ISI official’s exclusion.

“The team will travel to Kenya immediately,” the notification said, adding the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Pakistan’s High Commission in Nairobi, Kenya will facilitate the visit of the committee members.

It said the committee will present its report to the interior division.

Sharif’s mortal remains arrive in Pakistan

Earlier today, the body of slain journalist arrived in Islamabad. “My Arshad is back, but in [a] coffin,” his wife Javeria Siddique said on Twitter. She also shared a video showing the coffin.

Senior PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry also tweeted about the chaotic situation at the Islamabad airport.

“Authorities looked afraid as if Arshad will come back to life again. The ambulance [carrying the coffin] was being moved frequently from one place to another to prevent gathering of people… the fear was visible,” he said.

Sharif was shot dead in Kenya allegedly by the local police on Sunday night, with an official police statement later expressing “regrets on the unfortunate incident” and saying an investigation was underway.

Initially, Kenyan media quoted the local police as saying Sharif was shot dead by police in a case of “mistaken identity”.

However, amid widespread condemnation and condolences, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on Tuesday that a judicial commission would be formed to probe the journalist’s killing.

In a video message from Saudi Arabia, he had said that the commission would be responsible for determining the facts of the “tragic incident in a transparent and conclusive manner”.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Wednesday that the team would depart for Kenya immediately to ascertain the facts of the case and would submit a report to the ministry.

At the same time, the military has requested the government to conduct a “high-level investigation” into the “accidental” killing.

In an interview with 24 News on Tuesday, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General (DG) Major General Babar Iftikhar said: “It is very unfortunate that people indulge in allegations […] and I think a thorough investigation needs to be conducted to tackle these things. I believe that the probe should not just be into these things but also on why Arshad Sharif had to leave Pakistan.”

Gen Iftikhar stressed that it was important to find answers to questions regarding who forced Sharif to leave Pakistan, where did he live all this time, and what were the circumstances leading to this incident.

“At all these stages unfortunately, at the end of the day, allegations are leveled and institutions are accused. So this speculation has to be put to rest and it has to come to an end,” he said.