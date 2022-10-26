DAWN.COM Logo

Team formed to probe Arshad Sharif’s killing reconstituted, ISI official dropped

Dawn.com | Naveed Siddiqui Published October 26, 2022 Updated October 26, 2022 03:33pm

The government on Wednesday excluded the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) official from a team formed to investigate the killing of journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya, cutting the team’s size from three to two and leaving only Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the Intelligence Bureau (IB) representatives on it.

The interior minister had on Tuesday formed what was a three-member team — comprising FIA director Athar Wahid, IB deputy director general Omar Shahid Hamid and Lt Col Saad Ahmed of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) — to probe the murder.

However, the Ministry of Interior’s notification — a copy of which is available with Dawn.com — issued today only mentioned the IB and FIA officials. It did not offer an explanation for the ISI official’s exclusion.

“The team will travel to Kenya immediately,” the notification said, adding the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Pakistan’s High Commission in Nairobi, Kenya will facilitate the visit of the committee members.

It said the committee will present its report to the interior division.

Sharif’s mortal remains arrive in Pakistan

Earlier today, the body of slain journalist arrived in Islamabad. “My Arshad is back, but in [a] coffin,” his wife Javeria Siddique said on Twitter. She also shared a video showing the coffin.

Senior PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry also tweeted about the chaotic situation at the Islamabad airport.

“Authorities looked afraid as if Arshad will come back to life again. The ambulance [carrying the coffin] was being moved frequently from one place to another to prevent gathering of people… the fear was visible,” he said.

Sharif was shot dead in Kenya allegedly by the local police on Sunday night, with an official police statement later expressing “regrets on the unfortunate incident” and saying an investigation was underway.

Initially, Kenyan media quoted the local police as saying Sharif was shot dead by police in a case of “mistaken identity”.

However, amid widespread condemnation and condolences, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on Tuesday that a judicial commission would be formed to probe the journalist’s killing.

In a video message from Saudi Arabia, he had said that the commission would be responsible for determining the facts of the “tragic incident in a transparent and conclusive manner”.

The government has also constituted a three-member team, comprising Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) director Athar Wahid, Intelligence Bur­eau (IB) deputy director general Omar Shahid Hamid and Lt Col Saad Ahmed of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), to probe the incident.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Wednesday that the team would depart for Kenya immediately to ascertain the facts of the case and would submit a report to the ministry.

At the same time, the military has requested the government to conduct a “high-level investigation” into the “accidental” killing.

In an interview with 24 News on Tuesday, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General (DG) Major General Babar Iftikhar said: “It is very unfortunate that people indulge in allegations […] and I think a thorough investigation needs to be conducted to tackle these things. I believe that the probe should not just be into these things but also on why Arshad Sharif had to leave Pakistan.”

Gen Iftikhar stressed that it was important to find answers to questions regarding who forced Sharif to leave Pakistan, where did he live all this time, and what were the circumstances leading to this incident.

“At all these stages unfortunately, at the end of the day, allegations are leveled and institutions are accused. So this speculation has to be put to rest and it has to come to an end,” he said.

Chintoo Hilariya
Oct 26, 2022 10:54am
Sad news
Reply Recommend 0
JohnSwede
Oct 26, 2022 10:54am
"Gen Iftikhar stressed that it was important to find answers to questions regarding who forced Sharif to leave Pakistan". Do you think Pakistan awaam is a joke or what? Speechless.
Reply Recommend 0
Abbas shah
Oct 26, 2022 10:59am
He went as far as close to Kenya-Tanzania border a hub for bandits .Very sad ,RIP.
Reply Recommend 0
HumaN
Oct 26, 2022 11:03am
Can't even treat the deceased's wife properly at airport. What kind of a culture do we have!
Reply Recommend 0
Truth
Oct 26, 2022 11:04am
No Pakistani is safe especially if they criticise any institution. The lot are corrupt
Reply Recommend 0
Retired
Oct 26, 2022 11:10am
Arshad was supposed to live a life full of energy and for betterment of the masses.Those who didn't want a democratic and progressive Pakistan have removed him.RIP.
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Oct 26, 2022 11:11am
What a black day in the history of our country. Rip brave man Arshad Sharif.
Reply Recommend 0
Arij Khan
Oct 26, 2022 11:12am
Why was it thought necessary/relevant to include an ISI representative in the investigation team?
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani1
Oct 26, 2022 11:22am
His family has suffered a calamity. Please be kind and help them through this difficult time.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakpro
Oct 26, 2022 11:23am
RIP and shameful on the part of govt. At the very least don't give the deceased family any more pain and suffering.
Reply Recommend 0
Hassan
Oct 26, 2022 11:28am
@HumaN, We have a culture of loot in all aspects!
Reply Recommend 0
ENGR Hamid Shafiq
Oct 26, 2022 11:30am
@Truth, Truth is opposite
Reply Recommend 0
Amer
Oct 26, 2022 11:56am
I wonder how come when ever someone is investigating the Royal thugs family of Pakistan they always end up dead.
Reply Recommend 0
Sam
Oct 26, 2022 12:02pm
@Pakistani1, That is too much to expect from people who have no morals no ethics, where looted booty have transformed them into Pharaohs!
Reply Recommend 0
Sam
Oct 26, 2022 12:02pm
@Truth, That is fascism!
Reply Recommend 0
Mirza
Oct 26, 2022 12:06pm
@Abbas shah, He was forced to run for his life...and then deported from UAE...and finally trapped and targeted in Kenya! Why because he did not sell off his conscious! He could not sell off his country for few pennies! He died a free man! No body could take his clothes off to harass him!
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Oct 26, 2022 12:09pm
Yet every body knows very well who killed Arshad Sharif but it's very unfortunate that murderer will never be held accountable.
Reply Recommend 0
kashif Mahmood
Oct 26, 2022 12:13pm
I really doubt someone in pakistan told the Kenya government to kill a pakistani. It's not possible. Imran khan and others trying to cook up this false story for political gains
Reply Recommend 0
Usman Naeem
Oct 26, 2022 12:15pm
Entities in the investigation team are themselves accused - this doesn’t work - include entities that aren’t accused!!
Reply Recommend 0
Imran
Oct 26, 2022 12:19pm
All topi drama. You think awam is stupid and don't know who is responsible??
Reply Recommend 0
Dabs
Oct 26, 2022 12:19pm
Why was he forced to leave pakistan? Sounds most difficult question unless you also consider who forced him out of ARY News?
Reply Recommend 0
Tejinderpal
Oct 26, 2022 12:29pm
Its really sad that India isn’t full filling its role as a good neighbor. India must at every opportunity, at every International forum, raise the plight and suffering of Pakistani citizens. Must highlight The gross human rights violations, custodial torture, extra judicial killings, organised media abuse and severe risks to safety of journalists. Not to mention state of minorities. Must bring all to the worlds attention at every opportunity! Our neighbors and IK need our support.
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar Ahmed
Oct 26, 2022 12:29pm
His going to Kenya is a mystery. But the plan of executioners worked very swiftly by using the Kenyan police (maybe fake policewalas).
Reply Recommend 0
Asma
Oct 26, 2022 12:29pm
Shame on Maryam nawaz for tweeting such vile tweet against Arshad.
Reply Recommend 0
Tahir
Oct 26, 2022 12:30pm
Gen Iftikhar, sir you should act in ISPR drama.
Reply Recommend 0
Jamal
Oct 26, 2022 12:31pm
The establishment is showing crocodile tears. We know who is behind of this heinous crime.
Reply Recommend 0
Saleem
Oct 26, 2022 12:32pm
This is the end of a brave, honest, sincere and loyal Pakistani. Who like to live in Pakistan?
Reply Recommend 0
khalid
Oct 26, 2022 12:34pm
Pakistan is heaven for criminals. UN must take notice of the crippling situation there.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 26, 2022 12:36pm
At the same time, the military has requested the government to conduct a “high-level investigation” into the “accidental” killing. Already termed it 'accidental' means they know who did it and it was not 'accidental' otherwise he would not try and reinforce it. Duffers.
Reply Recommend 0
Fahim Ahmed
Oct 26, 2022 12:36pm
Mr. Spoke person of GHQ, Why only to investigate of his oust from Pakistan and why not from ARY first?
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 26, 2022 12:38pm
“At all these stages unfortunately, at the end of the day, allegations are leveled and institutions are accused. So this speculation has to be put to rest and it has to come to an end,” he said. Shebaz Gill, Swati, shireen mazari-yes, now explain? Dont behave innocent, the public is aware of everything.
Reply Recommend 0
Hindsight
Oct 26, 2022 12:47pm
Zalims do what zalims do. They are void of mercy. This is a tragedy.
Reply Recommend 0
Hindsight
Oct 26, 2022 12:48pm
Maryam tweeted yesterday her inner feelings for her followers
Reply Recommend 0
kamran
Oct 26, 2022 12:52pm
@kashif Mahmood, the fascist is in its ugliest state as it happened in many a time in history and resulted in worst massacre and edd of society in HELL.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Oct 26, 2022 12:54pm
@Usman Naeem, if it was them fo you think they will let you know the committee findings truthfully ?
Reply Recommend 0
Tamil Tulukan Speaks
Oct 26, 2022 12:55pm
Establishment. One word.
Reply Recommend 0
AJ
Oct 26, 2022 01:07pm
The same agencies forced him to leave pakistan ..
Reply Recommend 0
Avenfield belong to Who?
Oct 26, 2022 01:24pm
Do not worry looters. His last documentary will be released.
Reply Recommend 0
Avenfield belong to Who?
Oct 26, 2022 01:26pm
Arshad was killed by a elite police squad that had been disbanded 7 days prior and should not have been there. The squad was disbanded due to 3000 target killings of Kenyan and foreign people for money.
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabi Lion
Oct 26, 2022 01:27pm
Unfortunately PTI is playing politics on the sad demise of Arshad Shareef.
Reply Recommend 0
Avenfield belong to Who?
Oct 26, 2022 01:29pm
Police say they wanted to stop car to check for kidnapped child. Why shoot at a car that may have a kidnapped child? Arshad was not the driver. All bullets hit passenger side of the car. Driver was not hit once. The aim was not to stop the car but kill a passenger. Arshad had no issues with Kenya. But the corrupt police squad were murderers for hire.
Reply Recommend 0
Dat
Oct 26, 2022 01:30pm
@Qamar Ahmed, not fake. Four policemen have accepted that they used weapons and their weapons have been impounded for forensics.
Reply Recommend 0
Avenfield belong to Who?
Oct 26, 2022 01:38pm
@Qamar Ahmed, no mystery. His life was in danger in Pakistan. His stay in UAE expired. He had friends who had family and business in Kenya. He thought he would be safe. He was killed by a elite police squad that was already disbanded for corruption and target killings of 3000 people.
Reply Recommend 0
Avenfield belong to Who?
Oct 26, 2022 01:39pm
Search Kenyan news. I can not put up a link
Reply Recommend 0
MIR Sajjad
Oct 26, 2022 01:44pm
Looks some similarities between Jamal Khashoggi case
Reply Recommend 0
Tarik
Oct 26, 2022 01:53pm
@Punjabi Lion, Punjabi mafia is playing politics with a dead body!
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabi Lion
Oct 26, 2022 02:04pm
@Tarik, Pashtun mafia in the form of TTP ,PTM ,PTI has been destabilising Pakistan from the last 15 years.
Reply Recommend 0
Jay
Oct 26, 2022 02:04pm
@Dat, hired ones!
Reply Recommend 0
zuk
Oct 26, 2022 02:09pm
President Alvi should formally request UAE government of whose request from Pakistan Arshad Sharif Marhoom was told to leave UAE. And the mystery of who is responsible will be instantly solved.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Zulfi
Oct 26, 2022 02:22pm
Not his body... it is the body of those who raise voice for Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
qet
Oct 26, 2022 02:34pm
For what we knoe, can any one trust the Government team?
Reply Recommend 0
Mujahid Hussain
Oct 26, 2022 02:38pm
@Usman Naeem, investigation should be carried out through UN investigation team with international repute.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdur Razzaque
Oct 26, 2022 02:39pm
Planned killing !
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Oct 26, 2022 02:41pm
@Punjabi Lion, No one has destabilised Pakistan more than the two crook families plundering the nation last 30 years or so!
Reply Recommend 0
Gerry Dc
Oct 26, 2022 02:53pm
Few days hue and cry and all will go under the carpet. Past experiences in Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Oct 26, 2022 02:57pm
WHO Killed Arshad Sharif ??
Reply Recommend 0

