Arshad Sharif was a victim of targeted killing, claims Imran Khan

Dawn.com Published October 25, 2022 Updated October 25, 2022 06:04pm
<p>PTI Chairman Imran Khan speaks at a lawyers’ convention in Peshawar on Tuesday. — DawnNewsTV</p>

Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday claimed that slain journalist Arshad Sharif was a victim of targeted killing.

Sharif was shot dead in Kenya allegedly by the local police on Sunday night, with an official police statement later expressing “regrets on the unfortunate incident” and saying an investigation was underway.

Initially, Kenyan media quoted the local police as saying Sharif was shot dead by police in a case of “mistaken identity”.

Imran addressed the journalist’s killing during his speech at a lawyers’ convention in Peshawar today, saying that Sharif was a “martyr”.

“He (Sharif) knew his life was in danger. He knew he was repeatedly getting warnings. He didn’t step back. I told him [to back down but] he wasn’t scared and then lastly, this targeted killing. No matter what people say, I know this was targeted killing.”

Imran paid tribute to Sharif, calling him “a brave patriot who never compromised his conscience”. He also spoke about his immense respect and admiration for the journalist.

Imran said Sharif stood for “justice, truth and Pakistan’s interests”, adding that he himself had been on the receiving end of criticism from the journalist on numerous occasions.

“He never spared any mafia. He exposed these two families (Sharif and Zardari families) in every programme with proof but no one could scare or buy him … then he started getting threats from unknown numbers to ‘not say this or speak the truth’ when he started exposing this regime.

“Then I received information that they were about to kill him. They invaded his home and scared him in front of his family just so that he doesn’t speak the truth,” Imran claimed, adding that he had then advised Sharif to leave the country.

“He refused [to leave]. Then, I told him that I have information, the same way I had information about a plot to kill me.”

Imran said Sharif left the country but was being called back when his visa in the UAE was about to expire. “Not because he committed a crime but just so he doesn’t speak the truth. And they wanted to do the same with him what they did with Azam Swati, Shahbaz Gill and Jameel Farooqui,” Imran added.

Gill, Swati and journalist Jameel Farooqui were all arrested recently in separate cases and later alleged that they were stripped naked and tortured during custody.

Imran spoke of an unknown personality in Islamabad, whom he branded ‘Dirty Harry’ and accused of stripping people naked as part of torture tactics.

Regarding his planned long march to Islamabad, Imran said he was never as resolute on the matter as today since “I’ve decided the country is standing on [a crossroad between] two paths.”

M. Emad
Oct 25, 2022 05:15pm
Target Killing by Kenya Police.
Reply Recommend 0
Hammad
Oct 25, 2022 05:16pm
Sounds like another 35 Puncture-like statement from IK... Now expect he would say, wo ek siyasi beyan tha. Politicians must not, must not use life/ death for their political mileage/ propaganda...
Reply Recommend 0
Naeem
Oct 25, 2022 05:17pm
100% agree..
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed 40
Oct 25, 2022 05:19pm
IK will burn this country through his never ending stupidities
Reply Recommend 0
Ray
Oct 25, 2022 05:21pm
A country run by criminals. Shame on the people who support these criminals
Reply Recommend 0
Arshad
Oct 25, 2022 05:23pm
Who targeted him? Please break your fear and tell the nation.
Reply Recommend 0
Murphy's Law
Oct 25, 2022 05:23pm
Sir, the moment this news was flashed, we all knew who exactly the assassin was.
Reply Recommend 0
imran
Oct 25, 2022 05:23pm
people know who did it, establishment should be ashamed they are sinking Pakistan to just stay in power but truth will prevail always
Reply Recommend 0
MirzaCanada
Oct 25, 2022 05:24pm
Dear Imran Khan, please organize a jalsha and a long march on this issue.
Reply Recommend 0

