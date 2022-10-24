DAWN.COM Logo

Journalist Arshad Sharif shot dead in Kenya

Dawn.com | Tahir Naseer | Naveed Siddiqui Published October 24, 2022 Updated October 24, 2022 02:20pm
<p>Journalist Arshad Sharif. — Photo via Facebook</p>

Journalist Arshad Sharif died in Kenya reportedly after being shot, his wife Javeria Siddique confirmed early on Monday morning.

“I lost friend, husband and my favourite journalist [Arshad Sharif] today, as per police he was shot in Kenya,” she tweeted.

Confirming the journalist’s demise, the Foreign Office said Pakistan’s high commissioner to Kenya, along with other officials, reached Chiromo Funeral House in Nairobi where she identified Sharif’s body.

“Further procedures including police report are awaited,” the statement said.

The high commission would facilitate early return of Sharif’s body to Pakistan, the Foreign Office said, adding that the journalist’s family had been assured of all possible assistance.

Mystery surrounds the circumstances that led to the journalist’s death. Some Pakistani media outlets initially reported Sharif had been shot at but then said he died in an accident. Sharif’s wife later tweeted he had been shot dead.

Meanwhile, Kenyan media quoted the local police as saying Sharif was shot dead by police in a case of “mistaken identity”. It said the incident took place on Sunday night along the Nairobi-Magadi highway.

Sharif, who was a fierce critic of the incumbent government and the country’s military establishment, had left Pakistan earlier this year after sedition cases were registered against him in different cities.

IHC instructs officials to meet Sharif’s family

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Athar Minallah, while hearing a petition seeking an inquiry into Sharif’s death, instructed representatives from the foreign and interior ministries to immediately meet the journalist’s family.

The court also issued notices to the federal and interior secretaries.

The petition filed by Advocate Shoaib Razzaq, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, requested the court to order the formation of a judicial commission to investigate why the journalist was forced to flee Pakistan, and later the United Arab Emirates.

“The judicial commission may also be directed to liaison with national agencies and the Kenyan agencies and probe into the heinous act which had led to the unwarranted cold-blooded murder of Arshad Sharif,” the petition stated.

It also requested the court to issue directives for bringing the journalist’s body back to Pakistan.

Sharif ‘paid ultimate price for speaking truth’: Imran

Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan said he was shocked at Sharif’s death.

He said the journalist had “paid the ultimate price for speaking the truth - his life. He had to leave the country & be in hiding abroad but he continued to speak the truth on social media, exposing the powerful. Today the entire nation mourns his death.”

Imran called for an investigation into Sharif’s death using the journalist’s own statements as well as other evidence. “We have descended into a state of brutality, unknown in civilised society, indulged in by the powerful against those who dare to criticise & expose wrongdoing,” he added.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) said that there was a “long, grim record of violent tactics to silence journalists” which is why Sharif’s death sent shockwaves throughout the journalist community.

It also urged the government to pursue an immediate, transparent inquiry into the circumstances of his death.

President Dr Arif Alvi termed Sharif’s death a loss for journalism and Pakistan. “May his soul rest in peace and may his family, which includes his followers, have the strength to bear this loss,” Alvi said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he was deeply saddened. He offered condolences and prayers for the journalist’s family.

The military’s public affairs wing also issued a condolence message on what it said was the “unexpected death” of the senior journalist.

“May Allah raise the ranks of Arshad Sharif,” the Inter-Services Public Relations statement said.

It also prayed for “courage and fortitude for Sharif’s family in this moment of grief”.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari strongly condemned Sharif’s killing.

“Deepest condolences to his family and loved ones who are in my thoughts and prayers, while they grapple with this sudden loss,” he said.

“My brother, my friend, my colleague Arshad Shareef was shot dead in Kenya … I still can’t believe it. It’s beyond heart breaking. This is just wrong … this is painful … I love u brother,” ARY News anchorperson Kashif Abbasi tweeted.

“Unbelievable. May Allah rest the soul of Arshad Sharif in peace. Ameen,” journalist Hamid Mir tweeted.

PTI Secretary General Asad Umar and Senator Azam Swati also said they were shocked and devastated by the news of Sharif’s death.

#ArshadSharif ARYs star investigative journalist, left #Pakistan so he could be safer abroad. Sadly he was killed while on visit to #Kenya. This grave incident must be investigated both in #Pakistan &internationally. Have fond memories of my shows with him. May he rest in peace,” PPP MNA Nafisa Shah tweeted.

Cases against Sharif

Earlier this year, police had booked Sharif, ARY Digital Network President and CEO Salman Iqbal, Head of News and Current Affairs Ammad Yousaf, anchorperson Khawar Ghumman and a producer for sedition over a controversial interview by PTI leader Dr Shahbaz Gill broadcast on the channel on Aug 8.

A day later, the Interior Ministry had cancelled the channel’s no-objection certificate citing “adverse reports from agencies” as the reason behind the decision — a decision that was later reversed after an order of the Sindh High Court.

The FIRs, which were registered in Hyderabad and Karachi, included Sections 131 (abetting mutiny, or attempting to seduce a soldier, sailor or airman from his duty), 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The FIRs referred to Sharif’s comments in a conversation with journalist Matiullah Jan on his YouTube channel wherein he allegedly “disrespected” state institutions and uttered statements that attempted to “spread hate in the army and create a hateful atmosphere”.

Another FIR in Dadu, under PPC Sections 131, 153 and 505, mentioned Sharif and ARY News journalist Sabir Shakir. The FIR said that “derogatory language” regarding state institutions was used in a conversation between the two and analogies were drawn to Mir Jafar and Mir Sadiq. It added that the two were inciting people against the army and state institutions.

Subsequently, Sharif had left the country.

The ARY Network had later announced it had “parted ways” with Sharif without citing a specific reason but stating that it expects its employees’ conduct on social media to be in line with the company policy.

The company, however, did not mention the social media post for which Sharif was let go.

According to Bol TV, the journalist had joined the channel. However, the details of his programme had not been announced.

Sharif is a part of an upcoming investigative documentary titled Behind Closed Doors that highlights corruption of some elite Pakistani political figures and their families. It also looks into offshore leaks that revealed that politicians use the British financial system and offshore jurisdictions to launder, hide and re-invest their wealth into the global financial system.

Sharif was awarded the Pride of Performance by President Alvi in March 2019.

Jawad Ahmed Chaudhry
Oct 24, 2022 07:43am
Ina lilahi ina ilahi rajion
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmedd
Oct 24, 2022 07:45am
Rest in Peace. The bravest Pakistan saw.
Reply Recommend 0
Taj Ahmad
Oct 24, 2022 07:50am
So sad, nice guy with good voice, RIP.
Reply Recommend 0
Alif
Oct 24, 2022 07:53am
Very sad it's a loss for Pakistan and the entire humanity including the world of Journalism and journalists, the world is calling for a transparent investigation which includes a global investigation team with people from all institutions.
Reply Recommend 0
DEMAGOGUE
Oct 24, 2022 07:53am
RIP. He was one of the best investigative reporter.
Reply Recommend 0
Adnan Mazher Khan
Oct 24, 2022 07:53am
Worst atrocity and a case of clear cut targeted killing.
Reply Recommend 0
ABC
Oct 24, 2022 07:53am
A very sad incident and my heartfelt condolences to the family of Journalist.
Reply Recommend 0
Moth
Oct 24, 2022 07:54am
Why Kenya — Highly organized assassination in a country with no possibility of follow up and investigation.
Reply Recommend 0
Mustansir
Oct 24, 2022 07:56am
Will such assassinations prevent people from speaking truth? Nop!
Reply Recommend 0
Waqar
Oct 24, 2022 07:56am
Who is behind this murder?
Reply Recommend 0
Nasir
Oct 24, 2022 07:58am
The price of intellectual honesty in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Zeerak
Oct 24, 2022 08:00am
Unbelievable, what a sad day.
Reply Recommend 0
Amir Qureshi
Oct 24, 2022 08:01am
Very suspicious. I am sure he had no enemies in Kenya.
Reply Recommend 0
TimeToMovveOn
Oct 24, 2022 08:02am
Pakistan Journalist are not safe within or outside the country.
Reply Recommend 0
Amir
Oct 24, 2022 08:05am
Sad, patriots have shown their patriotism. When is this shadow rule end?
Reply Recommend 0
Raj - USA
Oct 24, 2022 08:05am
Shocking and sad ....
Reply Recommend 0
Om
Oct 24, 2022 08:06am
The long reach of the power holders
Reply Recommend 0
Mav
Oct 24, 2022 08:06am
@Nasir, hmmm but it happened in Kenya no ? Lets wait for more details.
Reply Recommend 0
Imran Ahmed
Oct 24, 2022 08:08am
Another Pakistani journalist murdered.
Reply Recommend 0
Naik
Oct 24, 2022 08:11am
From the murder of NAB officer Faisal...to number of other murder of witnesses and investigators...to the Murder of Dr. Rizwan....and now this hit in Kenya...where is state...where are the Judges?
Reply Recommend 0
Basit
Oct 24, 2022 08:13am
R.I.P, brother. One of the finest and a brilliant journalist who was not afraid of anyone.
Reply Recommend 0
Saima SH
Oct 24, 2022 08:15am
Waiting to see how this fascist hybrid regime will respond. “Vote to Izzat Do” & “Democracy is the best revenge” the nation is looking at you.
Reply Recommend 0
M Ahmed
Oct 24, 2022 08:17am
Silenced forever
Reply Recommend 0
Pak Patriot
Oct 24, 2022 08:17am
An absolutely thorough Gentlemen, raised Pakistani Journalism to a new " High ". May the Almighty Rest his Soul in Peace and grant his wife and children, strength, courage and fortitude to bear his irreperable loss.
Reply Recommend 0
gt
Oct 24, 2022 08:22am
@Waqar, Certainly not India
Reply Recommend 0
Nh
Oct 24, 2022 08:24am
He was among the few who did his full research well before the program. Good investigative journalist!!
Reply Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Oct 24, 2022 08:24am
RIP. he will be remembered for his brave journalism.
Reply Recommend 0
Alia
Oct 24, 2022 08:25am
Honesty is the best policy…..but the price of speaking the truth is nothing but death. Condolences to the bereaved family. RIP Arshad Shariff.
Reply Recommend 0
AndYou!
Oct 24, 2022 08:26am
What was the caused of this incident? Great talented anchor ever. RIP
Reply Recommend 0
Umair Ahmed Choudhry
Oct 24, 2022 08:26am
Rolling tears are not enough to Express what had happened. Mr. Arshad Sharif is still one of my favourite anchorperson. His death is really beyond heart breaking. RIP
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Oct 24, 2022 08:27am
Parting shot from you know who.
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Oct 24, 2022 08:29am
Just like Jamal Khashoggi was murdered in Turkey.
Reply Recommend 0
Shaukat
Oct 24, 2022 08:29am
This has to be investigated thoroughly. It does not seem right, given his background affiliations.
Reply Recommend 0
Iqbal Malik
Oct 24, 2022 08:30am
Does someone is behind this murder or was it an accident? These two questions are bothering me.
Reply Recommend 0
Waseem
Oct 24, 2022 08:31am
Shocking, Sad, Speechless. Rest in peace..
Reply Recommend 0
Jaredlee007
Oct 24, 2022 08:33am
He has been silenced by powerful mafia and their protectors.
Reply Recommend 0
Bilal lahori
Oct 24, 2022 08:35am
Question should be why he was shot dead?
Reply Recommend 0
Whistle
Oct 24, 2022 08:43am
What forced him to scape Pakistan?
Reply Recommend 0
Faiza
Oct 24, 2022 08:46am
So all investigators who ask questions against mafia are having heart attacks, dying and being shot.
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Oct 24, 2022 08:46am
@Alif, which world ?
Reply Recommend 0
Saleem
Oct 24, 2022 08:47am
What was he investigating and reporting on? The Kenyan agencies should look at the foreign hand too.
Reply Recommend 0
Nadeem Shehzad
Oct 24, 2022 08:47am
Who is responsible or behind this? Can anyone guess?
Reply Recommend 0
Mushtaq Ahmed
Oct 24, 2022 08:48am
@Waqar, Who is behind this murder Whole nation knows the answer.
Reply Recommend 0
Asif A Shah
Oct 24, 2022 08:50am
My condolences to his loved ones!
Reply Recommend 0
Khawar
Oct 24, 2022 08:51am
No words, plz accept heartfelt condolences. May he rest in peace.
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Oct 24, 2022 08:52am
Arshed Sharif was the best of the best. You will be missed. Arshed Sharif Pakistan media is incomplete without you. You will be missed. Rip
Reply Recommend 0
Ukasha Rajpoot
Oct 24, 2022 08:53am
A very sad passing.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmad
Oct 24, 2022 08:55am
Foreign agencies could be behind it.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Oct 24, 2022 08:55am
Inna lillahe wa Inna ilaihi rajiyoon. Hope one day we learn the truth about what happened.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Amir
Oct 24, 2022 08:56am
Why he should have enemies in Kenya?
Reply Recommend 0
Sharjeel Syed
Oct 24, 2022 08:56am
They make you bleed. The unseen hands
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Oct 24, 2022 08:56am
The government of Pakistan through its Embassy in Kenya should followup case of the death of former employee of ARY digital Arshad Sharif as how he died in Kenya. Moreover, the government should also approach his ex-colleagues to find out if Arshad Sharif was in touch with them and also to his close relatives in the country if ever he has spoken to them during his last days and have said any thing about his professional activities in Kenya, or was facing any threat due to any reason whatsoever.
Reply Recommend 0
Sharjeel Syed
Oct 24, 2022 08:57am
Truth is not cheap. There is a heavy price associated to it.
Reply Recommend 0
Malik
Oct 24, 2022 09:01am
He knew too much and not ready to hold it back.
Reply Recommend 0
Zuk
Oct 24, 2022 09:06am
Inna Lillah e Inna Elahe Rajioon: All those who made him leave his country will be held responsible if not here then in the next world.
Reply Recommend 0
Hira Shah
Oct 24, 2022 09:07am
Extremely sad new! How many more voices will be silenced like this?
Reply Recommend 0
Abida
Oct 24, 2022 09:10am
@Mustansir, hopefully
Reply Recommend 0
Salim
Oct 24, 2022 09:11am
@Mushtaq Ahmed, Please tell us who is behind, we don't know.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Q USA
Oct 24, 2022 09:12am
Kenya is not a place where foreign journalists are killed. It seems highly suspicious.
Reply Recommend 0
Mian Shoaib
Oct 24, 2022 09:12am
@undefined not whole nation. some are ignorant like me. Please let us know who?
Reply Recommend 0
Zuk
Oct 24, 2022 09:12am
Inna Lillah e wa Inna Elahe Rajioon. Thanks ARY for ditching him on first pressure point to avoid financial losses.
Reply Recommend 0
Khanm
Oct 24, 2022 09:14am
A cowardly act to silence the voice ..create the fear for other journalists ..this murder should be investigated and the culprits should be brought to justice.
Reply Recommend 0
Mustafa
Oct 24, 2022 09:16am
@Nasir, please don’t eulogise when you don’t know anything
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Khan
Oct 24, 2022 09:17am
arshad sharif, you have died only to live forever in our hearts. bravest man ever known in pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Fayyaz Hafeez
Oct 24, 2022 09:17am
RIP. Really a sad moment for all of us. His last statement was the main reason.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Oct 24, 2022 09:17am
@Syed A. Mateen, are you a detective? Government knows what and when to do.
Reply Recommend 0
zahid
Oct 24, 2022 09:24am
May his soul rest in peace and may his family, which includes his followers, have the strength to bear this loss
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Oct 24, 2022 09:29am
So no accident or suicide. It will all bounce back. Your blood will not go in vain Mr. Arshad.
Reply Recommend 0
dev mehta
Oct 24, 2022 09:29am
Why will somebody shoot a journalist in Kenya? Was it a robbery?
Reply Recommend 0
Musadiiq
Oct 24, 2022 09:36am
@Ayesha, let him die in peace now please.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmad Baloch
Oct 24, 2022 09:36am
RIP: Deep State
Reply Recommend 0
Shezi
Oct 24, 2022 09:38am
@Ayesha, No, maybe about someone else.
Reply Recommend 0
Aftab
Oct 24, 2022 09:38am
And we cry about journalists in Indian Kashmir.
Reply Recommend 0
Shezi
Oct 24, 2022 09:39am
He became Jamal Khashoggi of Pakistan. Very very sad news.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmad Baloch
Oct 24, 2022 09:39am
@Ayesha, you must be very naive—
Reply Recommend 0
Zion hed
Oct 24, 2022 09:41am
What was he doing in kenya ? Did he flee because of these corrupt chors??
Reply Recommend 0
Shahbaz
Oct 24, 2022 09:43am
This looks well planed btw what was the reason why he went outside the country and who forced him to go out makes no sense??? Can anyone talk openly and tell us
Reply Recommend 0
Khurram
Oct 24, 2022 09:46am
What was he doing in Kenya to begin with?
Reply Recommend 0
Yaseen
Oct 24, 2022 09:47am
And was killed due to some special reason in Kenya.
Reply Recommend 0
FKhan
Oct 24, 2022 09:48am
Rest In peace ..very sad to year this! His bravery would always be remembered. He is being murdered by someone who he has investigated. Links must be in somehow and somewhere in UK and Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah
Oct 24, 2022 09:49am
Africa is not so safe as we people think.Thosr visiting should be carefull.Things can go bad very quickly there.
Reply Recommend 0
Anwar Baig
Oct 24, 2022 09:51am
Seems, this is continuation of Dr.Rizwan death.
Reply Recommend 0
Irfan_Sydney
Oct 24, 2022 09:52am
It is a clear case of an armed robbery. Crime rates are extremely high in Kenya. Also please stop blaming someone without a proof.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Mehdi
Oct 24, 2022 10:04am
Arshad Shareef lived for a cause n died in the way of pursuing his cause. His blood hasn’t gone in vain. The heinous act wou oh d go back to those that got him assassinated
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Chishti
Oct 24, 2022 10:07am
His last investigation through BBC news was Shahbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz case!!!
Reply Recommend 0
DG
Oct 24, 2022 10:09am
@Waqar, difficult to guess?
Reply Recommend 0
Hassan
Oct 24, 2022 10:12am
@Ayesha, I don't think so. He was always full of praise for niazi.
Reply Recommend 0
Sher Jang
Oct 24, 2022 10:13am
Death is the ultimate reward for those who dare to call a spade a spade. May his precious soul rest in eternal peace. Let us wait for the details as well as the causes that transpired into such an irreparable tragedy.
Reply Recommend 0
Rizwan T
Oct 24, 2022 10:14am
Heart breaking... Undoubtedly one of Pakistan's finest journalists. People will miss your satire and dark humor. RIP Arshad Sharif.
Reply Recommend 0
Omar
Oct 24, 2022 10:14am
So when someone tries to do the right thing this happens? This garbage has to stop and someone has to be held accountable
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Dummy
Oct 24, 2022 10:21am
RIP. What did Imran NIAZI say?!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Dummy
Oct 24, 2022 10:23am
@Dr. Q USA, Are you sure about that?!
Reply Recommend 0
VoiceOfReason
Oct 24, 2022 10:25am
Just plain horrible. Can some international court take this up. This is out of control.
Reply Recommend 0
PakCanuck
Oct 24, 2022 10:26am
Very sad. Paid the price for speaking the truth
Reply Recommend 0
Alif
Oct 24, 2022 10:29am
Sad news for Pakistan, we lost another brave journalist!
Reply Recommend 0
Zafar ul Hassan
Oct 24, 2022 10:31am
Inna Lillahe wa inna ilahey rajeon. Another one lost his life for raising his voice. But why he ended up in Kenya, isn't Pakistan comparatively safer?
Reply Recommend 0
Opinionated
Oct 24, 2022 10:34am
A truthful man. Made silent once again. Journalists all over the world know this.
Reply Recommend 0
Abida
Oct 24, 2022 10:34am
@Zion hed, yes .
Reply Recommend 0
Moon
Oct 24, 2022 10:35am
Mere condolences wont suffice, catch the perpatrators?
Reply Recommend 0
Nassir Uddin
Oct 24, 2022 10:40am
@Hassan, Is it sin Arshad Sharif to praise for niazi ? 60% people praise Niazi. See Niazi wins 6 out of 7. Actually this tooty footy PDM gov sacred of Niazi.
Reply Recommend 0
Mak
Oct 24, 2022 10:42am
Sad day for Pakistanis .
Reply Recommend 0
Amin
Oct 24, 2022 10:43am
Who is the beneficiary of this cold blooded murder ?
Reply Recommend 0
Yawar
Oct 24, 2022 10:48am
Forced to leave Pak for asking Woh koan tha? Extremely sad situation when journalists cannot ask questions or speak their minds.
Reply Recommend 0
Humza
Oct 24, 2022 10:58am
@Moth, Pakistanis do not require a visa to Kenya, thus he went there.
Reply Recommend 0
Dollar99cents
Oct 24, 2022 11:00am
My heart weaps
Reply Recommend 0
haq
Oct 24, 2022 11:01am
@Mustansir, Absolutely right!
Reply Recommend 0
Sheikh Khalid
Oct 24, 2022 11:02am
@Ahsan Gul, what?
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Ahmed
Oct 24, 2022 11:04am
Rest in peace. My heartfelt sympathy with family an friends lossing such aa young soul
Reply Recommend 0
AJ
Oct 24, 2022 11:07am
We all know who is behind this ..
Reply Recommend 0
DK Boss
Oct 24, 2022 11:17am
@Musadiiq, wrong. He is already dead.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Oct 24, 2022 11:29am
RIP
Reply Recommend 0
Abrar khan
Oct 24, 2022 11:30am
Price of speaking the truth
Reply Recommend 0
Dehati
Oct 24, 2022 11:30am
Gone too soon. Rest in peace.
Reply Recommend 0
British Pakistani
Oct 24, 2022 11:43am
Inna lillahi wa inna elayhi rajioon
Reply Recommend 0
ahmad
Oct 24, 2022 11:48am
Tragic that a patriot, whose father and brother were martyred while serving this country was forced to leave this country and eventually killed
Reply Recommend 0
Janan
Oct 24, 2022 11:49am
Targeted assassination of investigative journalist following regime change in Pakistan. And expose of Sharif -Zardari-agencies corruption in an upcoming documentary.
Reply Recommend 0
Naseem A Khan
Oct 24, 2022 11:50am
Dad to hear the news, but it is none of Islamabad Chief Justice's business to instruct the government what to do
Reply Recommend 0
Talha
Oct 24, 2022 12:00pm
Nothing has changed and nothing will change; every one know why he fled and from he was trying to hide. Justice for Arshad's family.
Reply Recommend 0
kp
Oct 24, 2022 12:24pm
Very sad, Pakistani Diplomat must raise this issue in Kenya as primarily its looks like cold blooded murder by Kenyan police.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 24, 2022 12:32pm
What a gigantic, gruesome, grisly, grim, ghastly, grave, gross and great tragedy? Inna Lilla Hay Waa Inna Illehey Rajayoon.
Reply Recommend 0
JhunJhunwala - Tikkaramgurung
Oct 24, 2022 12:33pm
@Amir Qureshi, He didn't have enemies in Kenya but he had a fair no in Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
M Ahmed
Oct 24, 2022 12:35pm
Targeted killing on orders of ???
Reply Recommend 0
Aamir Latif
Oct 24, 2022 12:37pm
Sad news indeed, why IHC has to jump in everthing to instruct GoP..??? . Is foreign ministry not in touch with Kenyan officials... Courts should stop such interventions or instruction as if others are just dumbs
Reply Recommend 0
asma
Oct 24, 2022 12:45pm
A lot of MQM contactors are here and we all know who controls MQM
Reply Recommend 0
asma
Oct 24, 2022 12:46pm
Anyone who goes agaisnt the neutrals meets the same fate unfortinately
Reply Recommend 0
SH
Oct 24, 2022 12:57pm
Sad day!
Reply Recommend 0
qet
Oct 24, 2022 01:01pm
It was on the card. A true Mujahid who took the task to educate public of international crimes. May he rest in peace and blessed with a place in heaven.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 24, 2022 01:04pm
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he was deeply saddened. He offered condolences and prayers for the journalist’s family. Crocodile tears.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 24, 2022 01:07pm
Why has intelligence chief not prevented it, after all he was Pakistani.
Reply Recommend 0
Soothsayer
Oct 24, 2022 01:08pm
Shahbaz Gill and a few others need to very careful when venturing out at night. A mistaken identity, my foot.
Reply Recommend 0
Kahn
Oct 24, 2022 01:09pm
He is hero of tje nation, who stood for true democracy and rule of law against the internal enemies of state and people. State within the state is responsible.those who are selling country for F16s are responsible. COWARDS never won a war.
Reply Recommend 0
Saira
Oct 24, 2022 01:10pm
Sad day. International court of justice should be involved.
Reply Recommend 0
zahyd
Oct 24, 2022 01:15pm
now we will hear shameful and hypocritical condolences from the very people who probably had him killed.To what lower standards will we descend ?
Reply Recommend 0
Sameer
Oct 24, 2022 01:16pm
Pakistanis are a weak people. This is what people deserve that did not respect their independence and being sovereign.
Reply Recommend 0
Kk
Oct 24, 2022 01:17pm
We all know who did this. We all know why…. Bravo neutrals! You guys are on a roll!!
Reply Recommend 0
The Truth Spy
Oct 24, 2022 01:20pm
why Kenya RIP he should have gone to Russia instead of Kenya
Reply Recommend 0
Aleem
Oct 24, 2022 01:20pm
Establishment cannot stoop any lower
Reply Recommend 0
AttiyaCanada
Oct 24, 2022 01:20pm
Message sent “Never speak the truth, especially against the powerful and untouchables”
Reply Recommend 0
timetostopthis
Oct 24, 2022 01:23pm
Sadly media being silenced by some people who don't like the truth to be told.
Reply Recommend 0
asma
Oct 24, 2022 01:23pm
Woh kaun tha
Reply Recommend 0
We're all being played
Oct 24, 2022 01:26pm
Rest in peace. He was the best at his craft. A brave critic of the deep state. It was not a matter of how, but when.
Reply Recommend 0
John Williams
Oct 24, 2022 01:26pm
GOP did a professional job.
Reply Recommend 0
SachBol
Oct 24, 2022 01:28pm
Our agencies are Pro. No glitch in job execution.
Reply Recommend 0
SachBol
Oct 24, 2022 01:30pm
@Naik, your question is same as asking cat to guard milk.
Reply Recommend 0
Ravi Dhar
Oct 24, 2022 01:41pm
Ex PM IK is 100% right
Reply Recommend 0
A Shah
Oct 24, 2022 01:44pm
RIP
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Khan
Oct 24, 2022 01:47pm
A very sad news. RIP
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Oct 24, 2022 02:39pm
Who is behind his murder?? Think !!
Reply Recommend 0
Mujahid Sher
Oct 24, 2022 02:47pm
Shot by whom?
Reply Recommend 0
Basket
Oct 24, 2022 02:50pm
Is it surprising? Kenya is one of the unsafe countries to visit.
Reply Recommend 0

