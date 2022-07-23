DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 23, 2022

Pakistan’s financing needs fully met for this year: SBP chief

Reuters Published July 23, 2022 - Updated July 23, 2022 07:39pm
<p>State Bank of Pakistan Acting Governor Dr Murtaza Syed addresses a press conference. — DawnNewsTV/File</p>

State Bank of Pakistan Acting Governor Dr Murtaza Syed addresses a press conference. — DawnNewsTV/File

Acting Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Dr Murtaza Syed on Saturday said Pakistan’s $33.5 billion external financing needs were fully met for financial year 2022/23, adding that “unwarranted” market concerns about its financial position will dissipate in weeks.

Fears have risen about Pakistan’s stuttering economy as the rupee fell nearly eight per cent against the US dollar in the last trading week, while forex reserves stand below $10 billion with inflation at the highest in more than a decade.

“Our external financing needs over the next 12 months are fully met, underpinned by our ongoing IMF programme,” Syed told Reuters in an emailed reply to questions.

Pakistan last week reached a staff-level agreement with the IMF for the disbursement of $1.17bn in critical funding under resumed payments of a bailout package.

“The recently secured staff-level agreement on the next IMF review is a very important anchor that clearly separates Pakistan from vulnerable countries, most of whom do not have any IMF backing,” he said.

However, the lender’s board needs to approve the agreement before the disbursement, which is expected in August, before which there remain prior policy actions to be fulfilled, according to sources familiar with the matter.

But some question Pakistan’s ability to meet external financing needs, including debt obligations, despite IMF funding.

Syed played down those concerns, saying that Pakistan’s public debt profile, one of the “main flashpoints” for markets these days, is much better than in vulnerable countries with high public debt.

The country’s public debt-to-GDP ratio is 71pc.

“Pakistan’s external debt is low, of relatively long maturity, and on easier terms since it is heavily skewed toward concessional multilateral and official bilateral financing rather than expensive commercial borrowing,” he said.

In a recent presentation to international investors reviewed by Reuters, Syed said $33.5bn in gross external financing needs would be met “comfortably” with $35.9bn in available financing.

Most of the financing was shown from multilaterals, oil payment facilities, and rollovers of bilateral financing, and the heaviest financing needs were in Q2 of FY2022-23.

The presentation also compared the situation in Pakistan to Sri Lanka, which recently defaulted, and said: “Pakistan tightened monetary policy and allowed the exchange rate to depreciate as soon as external pressures began.”

It added that Sri Lanka’s fiscal position had been much worse than Pakistan’s, with primary deficits three to four times larger since the pandemic.

Syed said Pakistan was being unfairly grouped with more vulnerable countries amid panic in global markets due to a commodity supercycle, tightening by the US Federal Reserve and geopolitical tensions.

“Markets are responding to these shocks in an unfairly broad-brush way, without paying enough attention to Pakistan’s relative strengths,” he said.

“We expect this reality to dawn in the coming weeks and the unwarranted fears around Pakistan to dissipate.”

Economic turmoil
Business

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (11)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Imran khan (Mardan) kpk
Jul 23, 2022 07:52pm
How much is your suit worth and how much were you paid to make this statement ?
Reply Recommend 0
MSD
Jul 23, 2022 07:54pm
Good news!!
Reply Recommend 0
Andy
Jul 23, 2022 07:58pm
Joke of the year goes to this guy! Sitting on verge of default and ready to go to any length to get $ 1 Bn from IMF #failedstate #defaultcomingsoon
Reply Recommend 0
Na na Mo
Jul 23, 2022 08:02pm
So what?
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Jul 23, 2022 08:02pm
OK. Thank you. Now we feel very relieved. When will we repay that external debt? What is the interest we need to pay?
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Salaria (Copy and paste)
Jul 23, 2022 08:03pm
More than these officials stock market and currency market understand the reality better. Once the currency market opens reaction can be seen.
Reply Recommend 0
Bublu Shublu
Jul 23, 2022 08:06pm
Fool’s paradise.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jul 23, 2022 08:27pm
Iron Brother eyeing parts of Pakistan might not like it.
Reply Recommend 0
Tamil Tulukan Speaks
Jul 23, 2022 08:27pm
Utter nonsense.
Reply Recommend 0
Mansoor Qureshi
Jul 23, 2022 08:29pm
Top to bottom everyone is a liar
Reply Recommend 0
Majil - Washington DC
Jul 23, 2022 09:14pm
We must switch to another comedy serial
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Election farce
Updated 23 Jul, 2022

Election farce

THE winner of the election for the Punjab chief executive seemed apparent on the final count — 186 votes in favour...
Selling energy
23 Jul, 2022

Selling energy

WITH electricity rapidly becoming unaffordable and supplies more erratic in spite of surplus generation capacity,...
Child abuse epidemic
23 Jul, 2022

Child abuse epidemic

CHILDREN already have a rough deal in this society, but frequent cases of child abuse point to a deep sickness that...
Political machinations
Updated 22 Jul, 2022

Political machinations

Fears of being confined to Islamabad have led PML-N, allies to take unsavoury route in their attempt to save current Punjab govt.
LG polls’ delay
22 Jul, 2022

LG polls’ delay

THE postponement of the second phase of local government elections in Sindh, which was scheduled for Sunday, is a...
Absurd jirga decision
22 Jul, 2022

Absurd jirga decision

IT has been observed that the cacophony of national politics often drowns out the real societal issues of the day....