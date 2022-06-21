DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 23, 2022

Dollar hits record Rs212 as IMF deal delay weighs heavy on rupee

Talqeen Zubairi Published June 21, 2022 - Updated June 21, 2022 03:11pm
— AFP/File
— AFP/File

The US dollar continued to set new records on Tuesday as it rose to Rs212 against the local currency during early morning trade in the interbank market.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the rupee depreciated by over Rs2 to reach an all-time low of Rs212 against the dollar from Monday's close of Rs209.96. Yesterday, the greenback appreciated by a sharp Rs1.21 — a trend persisting for over a week now.

According to Mettis Global — a web-based financial data and analytics portal — the rupee has incurred a colossal loss of Rs6.4 during five consecutive sessions last week.

Komal Mansoor, head of research at Tresmark, told Dawn.com that it seemed as if the country was now completely relying on an IMF bailout.

"There is some support for the rupee around the current 211 level, but we see a gradual depreciation of rupee on a daily basis till such time that the IMF staff-level agreement is signed," she said.

The IMF loan facility, meanwhile, has been stalled since early April as negotiations with the international money lender remain inconclusive, with the lender earlier expressing reservations over fuel and energy subsidies introduced by the previous PTI government and now over targets set by the new government for the upcoming fiscal year.

Pakistan had signed a 39-month, $6bn Extended Fund Facility with the IMF in July 2019, but the Fund stopped the disbursement of about $3bn when the previous government reneged on its commitments and announced fuel and energy subsidies.

Yesterday, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail expressed hope that an agreement with the IMF for the revival of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) would be reached "within one or two days".

Before his optimism, a Dawn report, quoting diplomatic sources, said the United States has agreed to help Pakistan negotiate a deal with the IMF.

Earlier, media reports had claimed that Islamabad was “seeking Washington’s support” for renewing its Extended Fund Facility (EFF) with the IMF. As the largest shareholder, the US has considerable influence over the IMF’s decision-making.

Depleting foreign exchange reserves 'putting pressure'

FAP chairman Malik Bostan blamed the rapidly depleting foreign exchange reserves for "putting pressure" on the rupee.

"After a long time, foreign exchange reserves have fallen to single digits, which has worried the market," he said.

According to SBP, Pakistan’s reserves have fallen by another $234 million to close just below $15 billion in all. The central bank's share in these reserves is just under $9 billion.

Secondly, Bostan added, demand for the dollar is high because of the upcoming Haj season. "Over 400,000 Pakistanis are going for Haj this year and are buying dollars. This is adversely impacting the local currency."

Rumors of stopping LCs

Earlier, a Dawn report said that the currency market was gripped by uncertainty and rumours that banks have stopped opening letters of credit (LCs)

Such a situation was, however, denied by the central bank. “State Bank has not stopped banks from making import payments. Even today, roughly about $200m import payments have been executed,” SBP Chief Spokesman Abid Qamar said.

Meanwhile, the SBP has required prior approval before the opening of LCs or registration of contracts for certain types of imports like cars (CKD), cellphones and certain types of machinery. But these instructions were issued on May 20 and not today, he said.

On May 20, the SBP issued a circular after the decision of the federal government to ban imports of luxury and non-essential goods. The decision meant to consume fewer dollars while saving the economy from imported inflation. So far, the country’s import bill has already crossed $70 billion in the outgoing year.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (74) Closed
Nabi
Jun 21, 2022 10:49am
200 within 24hrs
Recommend 0
Ham
Jun 21, 2022 10:54am
Seems Pakistan will bankrupt soon
Recommend 0
Seemab
Jun 21, 2022 11:02am
Where are neutrals now? Hiking defence budget or getting shoes polished
Recommend 0
Matt
Jun 21, 2022 11:04am
Enjoy the slight and sound of Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Ali
Jun 21, 2022 11:09am
Neutrals must be loving this bumpy ride.
Recommend 0
Real.Pakistani
Jun 21, 2022 11:10am
Purana Pakistan! Life is certainly becoming good under these people, right?
Recommend 0
Delta 1
Jun 21, 2022 11:12am
Whatever Imran Khan is coming to pass. Neutrals take note. If the poor keep on sleeping hungry, remember a hungry man is an angry man.
Recommend 0
Hope786
Jun 21, 2022 11:15am
Pressure tactic from IMF. Pakistan should shun the 1 billion instead request help from a friendly country! Niazi has destroyed the economy as a revenge against his outer1
Recommend 0
Pasta
Jun 21, 2022 11:17am
Easy - blame IK while sucking this country dry. To all the supporters of PDM....Enjoy the ride.
Recommend 0
Kris
Jun 21, 2022 11:18am
These are some generational moves happening over a few months. Just incredible.
Recommend 0
SaneMind
Jun 21, 2022 11:21am
Did Doomsday go?
Recommend 0
John The Baptist
Jun 21, 2022 11:24am
"....but the Fund stopped the disbursement of about $3bn when the previous government reneged on its commitments and announced fuel and energy subsidies." Thanks to very good batting by the Kaptaan, a triple century is within sight!
Recommend 0
Javed Iqbal
Jun 21, 2022 11:25am
Our SBP is an expert in printing rupees. SBP should find some expertise in printing dollars as well. That will solve all our woes.
Recommend 0
Mayank Seth
Jun 21, 2022 11:38am
When 1 dollar hits 300 rupee then IMF will give a very nice loan.
Recommend 0
Saleem
Jun 21, 2022 12:15pm
How about asking China for a competing bailout? That may force IMF to soften its stand or further lose influence in a very important geo strategic area.
Recommend 0
Yaqoob
Jun 21, 2022 12:19pm
Love you Neutrals. Pakistan is at the brink. IK said it all when he said “ people with authority” don’t consider corruption a bad thing. Love it all the way to Sri Lanka .
Recommend 0
Tamza
Jun 21, 2022 12:21pm
This ‘dropping’ of the PKR vs foreign currencies eg USD and Euro is prelude to strong inflation > no matter what else you do ENERGY goes into everything. So, essentially, we see ‘inflation’ of about 0.5% DAILY. WHICH is not HYPERINFLATION, but getting close. STOP ALL foreign travel. Including HAJ, and politician/ govt functionaries trips with dozens of attendants!! STOP Army waste. Stop …
Recommend 0
KPK Booster
Jun 21, 2022 12:23pm
Without Israel Zindabad, no IMF bailout, they have installed you, now time to pay back otherwise they will confiscate all your illegal wealth and offshore properties including neutral's Belgian Congo.
Recommend 0
Hasan
Jun 21, 2022 12:34pm
All hail neutrals...!! Wonder what these Aristoteles and greatest economic minds of all times will be scheming now in their little HQ.
Recommend 0
Hasan
Jun 21, 2022 12:36pm
DG ISPR we need you badly. Please come on TV to tell us how well the country is being run and how magnificently our economy is performing under your crime minister and his crook cabinet.
Recommend 0
Tayyab
Jun 21, 2022 12:38pm
Neutrals for comments
Recommend 0
Hawk
Jun 21, 2022 12:39pm
New Govt ponders on taking Dollar to 300 in the best interest of nation.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jun 21, 2022 12:41pm
For some, arrogance and vanity is supreme, than the country. As a wise man said, “The truest characters of ignorance are vanity and pride and arrogance."
Recommend 0
sabeeh ahmad
Jun 21, 2022 12:42pm
these fools, neutrals, incompetents' glorious nincompoops' have played havoc with Pakistan. No Pakistan No neutrals...
Recommend 0
Mehboob Ali Lalani
Jun 21, 2022 12:46pm
The government has no clue how to stop our currency erosion. Everything going up. The government sitting well comfortably watching collapsing the system.
Recommend 0
Fayyaz Hafeez
Jun 21, 2022 12:46pm
Another Episode of Press Conference will be coming soon from Miftah and Mariam Aurangzeb, all Blame will goes to IK. Hats Off to all Neutrals & PDM Parties.
Recommend 0
Salman
Jun 21, 2022 12:47pm
Thank you PDM!
Recommend 0
Backtrack
Jun 21, 2022 12:50pm
Of course, I am gonna blame IK who, out of spite of losing power, deliberately took decisions to wreck the economy.
Recommend 0
Haroon
Jun 21, 2022 12:51pm
PMLN is the main existential threat to Pakistan. The sooner we realize it the better!!!
Recommend 0
Pakwada
Jun 21, 2022 12:53pm
From past one month the way PKR is doing, I do not think this should be a front-line news anymore. It looks like a usual routine.
Recommend 0
NACParis
Jun 21, 2022 12:55pm
How many millions of dollars have been brought by Zardari, Sharif khandhans, and associated looters?
Recommend 0
Umar
Jun 21, 2022 12:57pm
Neutrals are equally liable as tgis corrupt government for what is happening with Pakiatan. For people who can, sell your assets and buy dollars, at least you will be covered for devaluation effect.
Recommend 0
Gamer
Jun 21, 2022 12:59pm
@Ali, its not bumpy, its slippery steep slope towards blackhole
Recommend 0
Bostonian
Jun 21, 2022 01:00pm
@Tayyab, no they are too shy as long as no property is involved.
Recommend 0
syed baqar ahsan
Jun 21, 2022 01:01pm
Keep going low & low nothing would change,they know our moral failures.
Recommend 0
Delta 1
Jun 21, 2022 01:04pm
By not doing anything about the situation Neutrals have proven that they don't care about the welfare of the country and the people suffering as a result of their experiment
Recommend 0
Nasir S.
Jun 21, 2022 01:05pm
No genius can do anything. We have to face the music and live hard to overcome this situation. We have reached this stage by lying to our people and living a false life. Time to buck up and ensure that we live realistically in the future.
Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Jun 21, 2022 01:10pm
Pakistani currency will be trash under this corrupt government. The target is Rs300/$.
Recommend 0
Salman
Jun 21, 2022 01:13pm
@Backtrack, I'm blaming PDM, who despite being in power, took NO decisions for 6 weeks. First week they were busy consulting some convicted criminal and absconders in London.
Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Jun 21, 2022 01:24pm
Qll those who qre criticising pdm or instituiins does not know the economy...this is the land mine Niazi put in before running away..all niazi and their suooorters are same, blindfolks runner.
Recommend 0
Malik
Jun 21, 2022 01:24pm
What explicit destruction of Pakisan's economy and yet most "neutrals" wont even be part of it and will be retired in the west. Have mercy on this country!
Recommend 0
Dominic
Jun 21, 2022 01:34pm
Fasten your seat belts, the worse is yet to come. Pakistan will be bankrupt by mid or end July 2022.
Recommend 0
SayNoToPlastics
Jun 21, 2022 01:37pm
No worries , soon we will all enjoy ajwa covered with Belgian chocolate .
Recommend 0
kashif Mahmood
Jun 21, 2022 01:38pm
that's what happens when family runs pakistan
Recommend 0
Nassir uddin6
Jun 21, 2022 01:38pm
What is this ? Who run country ? Daily New record ? All are banana and mosur dal living in this country ?
Recommend 0
Rizwan
Jun 21, 2022 01:42pm
Dear Shahbaz Speed where are you -----------------the Dollar is marching much faster then you .
Recommend 0
Nassir uddin6
Jun 21, 2022 01:47pm
@Backtrack, when looter came in power to close their corruption cases and close institution like NAB , stop EVM overseas voting then it must be failed state.
Recommend 0
syed baqar ahsan
Jun 21, 2022 01:50pm
If leaders are falling nothing stops happening.
Recommend 0
Nassir uddin6
Jun 21, 2022 01:53pm
Welcome to punrana Pakistan, no need dollar use coins only.
Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jun 21, 2022 01:55pm
Be prepared for more surprises - all is done, because of corrupt and incompetent hakomat imposed upon us through a preplanned conspiracy and hidden agendas! US dollar will increase to 225 during the next few days, along with petrol, electricity, gas and other commodities prices will also increase substantially.
Recommend 0
Hindsight
Jun 21, 2022 02:03pm
Neutrals asked for it.. they were told it will happen. but they like the chaos over trust because they benefit from chaos. only the poor suffer.
Recommend 0
Dominic
Jun 21, 2022 02:18pm
@Nassir uddin6, The Neutrals are running the country, can't you see the mess they have created for their own personnel interest.
Recommend 0
Dominic
Jun 21, 2022 02:20pm
@Hasan, DG ISPR will not come on TV now, he is resting in his cosy barracks.
Recommend 0
Dominic
Jun 21, 2022 02:21pm
@sabeeh ahmad, Correct, let the honest politicians run the country without interference of Neutrals and their bunch of crooks and criminals.
Recommend 0
Skeptic
Jun 21, 2022 02:29pm
Sky is the limit and PKR is headed to a bottomless Pit! USD: 250 PKR by end of 2022!
Recommend 0
Soothsayer
Jun 21, 2022 02:29pm
IMF in this situation will further damage the country’s economy. There will be little chance of any palpable recovery.
Recommend 0
sam
Jun 21, 2022 02:31pm
Why is iron brother not helping?
Recommend 0
Gary
Jun 21, 2022 02:34pm
Zulfikar Ali Bhutto proclaimed that Pakistanis will eat grass but will get the atomic bomb. There, you have it.
Recommend 0
mb
Jun 21, 2022 03:40pm
Neutrals should laud their victory over bringing nation to ruination. They cannot liberate Kashmir, but can defend their budget.
Recommend 0
Retired
Jun 21, 2022 03:50pm
After few days of this imported government,the rulers were thinking that US$ will come below Rs160. Please get rid as Overseas Pakistanis are going to cut the Home Remittance too.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 21, 2022 03:56pm
Tip of the melting iceberg.
Recommend 0
S. Nasheed Ahmed
Jun 21, 2022 04:10pm
The Media has destroyed Pakistan - not the politicians or anyone else.
Recommend 0
S. Nasheed Ahmed
Jun 21, 2022 04:10pm
Pakistan is finished.
Recommend 0
S. Nasheed Ahmed
Jun 21, 2022 04:12pm
Pakistan can no longer continue as a free, independent, sovereign nation.
Recommend 0
SkyHawk
Jun 21, 2022 04:27pm
Neutrals are enjoying the destruction of Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Gamer
Jun 21, 2022 04:34pm
@Saleem, does bankrupt countries have any kind of geo political influence?
Recommend 0
kiko
Jun 21, 2022 04:47pm
only good thing of this high increases is that the corrupt media people who know the truth but side with the corrupt will suffer also
Recommend 0
Dr. JohnnieWalker
Jun 21, 2022 05:33pm
Where is the iron brother when we need them.
Recommend 0
Reader
Jun 21, 2022 05:39pm
Pakistan has one of the largest armed forces in the world. What is its real worth at times like these.
Recommend 0
fida
Jun 21, 2022 06:31pm
@Seemab , Neutrals are only worried about there good life and marching left right.
Recommend 0
Shaun
Jun 21, 2022 06:39pm
Need to reduce the defence budget by 75% and invest that money into education and healthcare.
Recommend 0
David
Jun 22, 2022 03:54am
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, yes DR which iceberg please let us know
Recommend 0
RK
Jun 22, 2022 06:14am
@Dr. JohnnieWalker, Busy targeting Taiwan.
Recommend 0
numbersnumbers
Jun 22, 2022 06:53am
$ DOLLAR Isn’t going up, PKr is going down!
Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Funding expectations
Updated 23 Jun, 2022

Funding expectations

Next few months will show how serious govt is about putting in place measures to strengthen country’s debt management outlook.
Budget debate
23 Jun, 2022

Budget debate

WITH the economy teetering on the precipice of a major crisis, one would have expected that public representatives ...
Afghanistan quake
23 Jun, 2022

Afghanistan quake

FOR the hapless people of Afghanistan, the list of miseries just doesn’t seem to end. The latest catastrophe to ...
Right to fair trial
22 Jun, 2022

Right to fair trial

IT is scarcely an understatement to say that in Pakistan, the fundamental right to a fair trial, as provided for...
Murdered workers
22 Jun, 2022

Murdered workers

THE murder of two workers hailing from Sindh in Balochistan’s Hoshab area on Monday is the second incident this...
Resurgent Covid-19
Updated 22 Jun, 2022

Resurgent Covid-19

Citizens grow complacent as national attention diverts to pressing economic and political crises.