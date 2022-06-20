DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 20, 2022

Pakistan seeks US help with IMF talks

Anwar Iqbal Published June 20, 2022 - Updated June 20, 2022 08:57am

WASHINGTON: The United States has agreed to help Pakistan negotiate a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), diplomatic sources told Dawn on Sunday.

Earlier, media reports had claimed that Islamabad was “seeking Washington’s support” for renewing its Extended Fund Facility (EFF) with the IMF.

As the largest shareholder, the US has considerable influence over the IMF’s decision-making.

Pakistan signed a 39-month, $6bn EFF in July 2019, but the Fund stopped the disbursement of about $3bn when the previous government reneged on its commitments.

Currently, Islamabad wants the IMF to not only resume disbursements, but to also expand the size and duration of the programme.

On Saturday, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan met Assistant US Trade Representative (USTR) for South and Central Asia Christopher Wilson to discuss expanding trade relations between the two countries and encouraging US investments in Pakistan, a statement said.

The office of the USTR is responsible for developing and coordinating US international trade, commodity, and for directing investment policy. It also oversees trade negotiations with other countries.

On Saturday, Ambassador Khan also met a delegation of the Wabtec company, which is the world’s leading rail company.

A statement issued after the meeting said that the Wabtec showed “keen interest in furthering its existing partnership with Pakistan and in assisting the Pakistan Railways in meeting its locomotive requirements.”

Wabtec is a global provider of equipment, systems, digital solutions, and value-added services for the freight and transit rail sectors.

“While we greatly appreciate the existing level of cooperation between Wabtec and Pakistan Railways, particularly in engineering and rail services, we look forward to benefiting from the company’s expertise in the modernisation of railway networks and indigenisation of locomotive manufacturing in Pakistan,” Ambassador Khan said.

Published in Dawn, June 20th, 2022

IMF Loan
World

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Foreign policy rethink
Updated 20 Jun, 2022

Foreign policy rethink

The incumbent government must adhere to a foreign police that is above petty politics and party lines.
Drought emergency
20 Jun, 2022

Drought emergency

EVEN now, when crop yields have declined, cattle are dying, agricultural lands are parched and millions do not have...
On refugees
20 Jun, 2022

On refugees

JUNE 20, marked as World Refugee Day, has rolled around once again while the world is wracked by social and economic...
Uncertainty in Punjab
19 Jun, 2022

Uncertainty in Punjab

WHILE a healthy amount of rain in Lahore and other Punjab cities during the last couple of days broke the...
Minister’s allegations
Updated 19 Jun, 2022

Minister’s allegations

When high-stakes political interests are involved, then a multimillion pound secret is unlikely to remain under wraps for long.
Demanding answers
19 Jun, 2022

Demanding answers

THE authorities cannot continue with their ostrich-like behaviour with regard to enforced disappearances. The matter...