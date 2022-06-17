DAWN.COM Logo

Dollar continues upward march, closes above Rs208

Talqeen Zubairi Published June 17, 2022 - Updated June 17, 2022 04:44pm
— AFP/File
The US dollar continued to extend gains on Friday as it closed above Rs208 in the interbank market by close — a trend analysts attributed to a delay in the deal with International Monetary Fund (IMF) and rapidly depleting foreign exchange reserves.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the greenback appreciated by 85 paisa from yesterday's close of Rs207.75 and rose to Rs208.60. It was Rs209.50 in the open market as of 4:45pm.

The currency had appreciated by Rs1.45 on Thursday.

The rupee has been consistently losing ground since the week began which has worried investors and is creating frustration among the stakeholders of the economy.

Malik Bostan, chairman of the Forex Trade Association, outlined three main reasons for the pressure on the rupee: the stalled IMF deal, weakening reserves and delay in the rollover of funds worth $2.5 billion from China.

He said that money sent by overseas Pakistanis has declined by $50 million in the last few months.

He also said the increased demand for foreign currency could be due to vacationing Pakistanis. "The government should stop people from going abroad for vacations because that increases the demand for foreign currency in the market."

Bostan further stated that the soaring global oil prices posed a danger to the rupee and suggested measures put in place to reduce fuel consumption. He added that this could be achieved by imposing a fuel quota on gas-guzzling vehicles.

FATF outcome

On the other hand, Saad Bin Naseer, director of Mettis Global, told Dawn.com that the rupee was under pressure today in anticipation of the ongoing plenary sessions of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) — a global task force for combating money laundering and terrorist financing.

The international watchdog will hold a press conference today to announce the country's progress so far in fixing deficiencies in its counter-terror financing and anti-money laundering regimes.

Naseer further highlighted that oil-related payments added further pressure on the rupee today.

US interest rate affecting currencies

Meanwhile, Mettis Global quoted Arif Habib Group's Ahsan Mehanti as saying: "The demand for dollar is high against almost all major currencies because of the Fed's decision to increase the policy rate by 75bps.

"Resultantly, rupee also took a beating against the dollar," he said. On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve announced the most aggressive interest rate increase in nearly 30 years, raising the benchmark borrowing rate by 0.75 percentage points to battle surging inflation.

Besides, Mehanti pointed out, the export market has become very confined for Pakistan.

"It is said that exporters remain in the sweet spot due to rupee depreciation but in the present scenario, exporters can not reap the due benefits owing to the Russia-Ukraine tension," the analyst added.

Negative sentiment clouding investor behavior

Separately, Komal Mansoor, research head at Tresmark, blamed thin dollar liquidity and higher year-end payment repatriation for pressurising the rupee. "Exporters are heavily selling dollars, as a result forward swaps have plummeted and all short tenors are trading at discount."

Dollar purchase, she continued, on account of Haj was another reason for the depreciating rupee.

Despite several good news such as the China deposit placement, negative sentiment has completely clouded investor behavior, Mansoor added.

Comments (16)
Simbs
Jun 17, 2022 11:40am
This has become my daily dose of happy news.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Ahmed
Jun 17, 2022 11:40am
Current government is useless, only competent in corruption.
Reply Recommend 0
John The Baptist
Jun 17, 2022 11:41am
Imran Khan was known for hitting centuries and double centuries. Seems his successor is intent on taking it to 300!
Reply Recommend 0
Kaun
Jun 17, 2022 11:42am
Shame on neutrals! You ruined everything.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Jun 17, 2022 12:08pm
Thank you PDM!
Reply Recommend 0
Dehati
Jun 17, 2022 12:11pm
Food riots started in Sri Lanka when their currency hit Rs. 230 to a dollar. This country is literally weeks away from disintegrating into madness.
Reply Recommend 0
mb
Jun 17, 2022 12:22pm
thanks imported government
Reply Recommend 0
Hindsight
Jun 17, 2022 12:27pm
Sri Lanka here we come !!
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Jun 17, 2022 12:29pm
The Pakistani currency crash continues, keep the target Rs300/$ in mind if the looters and corrupts continue to run the government.
Reply Recommend 0
I am run Khan
Jun 17, 2022 12:34pm
No need of daily updates. Let us know when it touches 250
Reply Recommend 0
NACParis
Jun 17, 2022 01:10pm
Thanks to looters imported Government, soon will reach 220
Reply Recommend 0
SayNoToPlastics
Jun 17, 2022 01:18pm
Who in his right mind will invest in a country ruled by an abscounding convict through his brother and nephew , both under trial for money laundering ? Even the neutrals who imposed this humiliation on a nation of 24 crores must be shipping their wealth abroad .
Reply Recommend 0
shan
Jun 17, 2022 01:18pm
Just don't buy dollar and everything will be ok.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakwada
Jun 17, 2022 01:21pm
Once we are out of the FATF grey list, this issue will be resolved. Let's wait for the outcome of FATF meeting.
Reply Recommend 0
Dominic
Jun 17, 2022 01:42pm
Thanks to the neutrals who are responsible for the reigme change.
Reply Recommend 0
Khan Pakistani
Jun 17, 2022 02:08pm
It’s 213 in open market !
Reply Recommend 0

