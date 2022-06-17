Earthquake tremors felt in Islamabad, parts of Punjab and KP

Earthquake tremors were felt in Islamabad and parts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday afternoon.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department said the earthquake, which had a magnitude of 5.2, originated at 2:22pm. Its epicentre was in the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region, and it had a depth of 220 kilometres, the Met Office said.

According to DawnNewsTV, in addition to the capital, tremors were felt in Rawalpindi, Murree, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Charsadda, Abbottabad, Diamer, Faisalabad, Multan, Mansehra, Balakot and Chilas.

The tremors were felt intermittently and citizens stepped outside soon after the tremors began, DawnNewsTV's reporter in Islamabad said.

There were no immediate reports of any casualties or damage.