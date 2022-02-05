Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 05, 2022

Earthquake tremors felt in parts of Pakistan, including Islamabad and Peshawar

Dawn.comPublished February 5, 2022 - Updated February 5, 2022 10:40am
The 5.9 magnitude earthquake had a depth of 210 kilometres. — Photo courtesy PMD Twitter
The 5.9 magnitude earthquake had a depth of 210 kilometres. — Photo courtesy PMD Twitter

Islamabad and other parts of the country experienced tremors on Saturday as an earthquake of magnitude 5.9 struck the Hindukush region, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

According to the PMD, the earthquake occurred at 04:16:09 UTC and had a depth of 210 kilometres with its epicentre in Afghanistan. Its longitude was 71.10 East and latitude was 35.63 North.

Tremors were felt in the federal capital and adjoining areas including Rawalpindi and Taxila, as well as Sargodha, Chiniot and Hafizabad, Dawn News reported. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Peshawar, Charsadda, Swat, Mardan and other areas also experienced tremors along with various districts of Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, according to the report.

No injuries or damages have been reported yet.

Tremors were also felt in parts of India, according to local media reports.

On January 14, an earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale had jolted Islamabad and northern areas of the country.

Earlier in the month, an earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale had struck Pakistan's northern areas on Jan 1.

No casualty or damage was reported in the two quakes.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

IHC’s verdict
Updated 05 Feb, 2022

IHC’s verdict

THERE are some verdicts that throw a lifeline to a nation and slow its descent into a dystopian future where justice...
05 Feb, 2022

Digital payment

THE introduction of free person-to-person payment and settlement service by the State Bank under its instant payment...
05 Feb, 2022

Murders for ‘honour’

A NEW report by a local NGO has revealed, yet again, how prevalent and ‘institutionally acceptable’ is the...
More attacks
Updated 04 Feb, 2022

More attacks

THE uptick in terrorism in Balochistan is shocking to say the least. On Wednesday evening, Baloch insurgents ...
04 Feb, 2022

Tough IMF demands

THE resumption of the $6bn IMF funding programme, which paves the way for the disbursement of another tranche of...
04 Feb, 2022

Israeli apartheid

FOR the Palestinians dispossessed by Israel in 1948 and subsequent waves of violence and state-sponsored brutality,...