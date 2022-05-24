Earthquake tremors felt in Islamabad, parts of Balochistan

Earthquake tremors were felt in Islamabad, parts of Balochistan and other areas of the country on Tuesday, DawnNewsTV reported.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, an earthquake of 3.9 magnitude, which was centred in Balochistan's Kharan area, jolted parts of the country at 9:16am.

The quake's depth was measured at 21 kilometres, it added.

So far, no casualties have been reported.

