May 24, 2022

Earthquake tremors felt in Islamabad, parts of Balochistan

Dawn.com Published May 24, 2022 - Updated May 24, 2022 12:50pm

Earthquake tremors were felt in Islamabad, parts of Balochistan and other areas of the country on Tuesday, DawnNewsTV reported.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, an earthquake of 3.9 magnitude, which was centred in Balochistan's Kharan area, jolted parts of the country at 9:16am.

The quake's depth was measured at 21 kilometres, it added.

So far, no casualties have been reported.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

