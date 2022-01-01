5.3 magnitude earthquake jolts northern parts of country

A 5.3 magnitude earthquake jolted northern parts of the country on Saturday, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The PMD said the earthquake struck at 6:15pm in the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region at a depth of 180 kilometres.

Tremors were felt in areas ranging from Swat, Peshawar, Lower Dir, Swabi, Nowshera, Islamabad and its surroundings, DawnNewsTV reported.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Disaster Management Authority said its control room had not received any reports of loss of lives or property. It added that its control room was fully functional and urged citizens to report any untoward incident to its helpline at 1700.

Meanwhile, Indian news agency ANI reported that the earthquake's effects were felt in Indian-occupied Kashmir as well at 6:45pm.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.