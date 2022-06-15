DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 16, 2022

Petrol soars to Rs233.89 per litre as govt raises price for third time in 20 days

Dawn.com Published June 15, 2022 - Updated June 16, 2022 12:15am
Finance Minister Miftah Ismail addresses a press conference in Islamabad on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV
Finance Minister Miftah Ismail addresses a press conference in Islamabad on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Wednesday announced that the federal government has decided to raise the price of petrol by another Rs24 per litre — the third such raise within the last 20 days.

The new prices will come into effect at midnight tonight, the minister said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

The latest round of hike would see petrol's price increase by Rs24.03 and soar to Rs233.89, and diesel will be sold at Rs263.31 — up by Rs16.31. Meanwhile, kerosene oil's new price will be Rs211.43 following a Rs29.49 surge and light diesel's price will be Rs 207.47 after an increase of Rs29.16.

Ismail said the government had no choice but to "pass on" the impact of international prices to consumers in Pakistan.

The government has raised the petrol price by more than Rs84 per litre in the last 20 days.

Explaining the reasons behind another hike in prices of petroleum products, the minister said that the international price of petrol was $120 per litre.

"Our country is still facing a loss of Rs24.03 in petrol, Rs59.16 in diesel, Rs29.49 in kerosene oil and Rs29.16 in light diesel oil," he told the press conference.

He said the government was spending Rs120 billion on petrol subsidies. "I have been seeing the country's situation for 30 years, but I've never seen such a situation in terms of inflation."

He also blamed former prime minister Imran Khan for devising policies that "damaged" the national economy.

Ismail said the government was tied by agreements made by the PTI government with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He acknowledged that the middle class will suffer from the petrol price hike, adding that the government would take measures to limit the impact on the most vulnerable.

"We have taken difficult decisions before and we will take in the future as well to protect the country from financial difficulties," the minister said.

Ismail said the government would not bear a loss in the sale of petrol anymore as the fresh hike had brought the fuel price at par with its international rates.

Minister of State for Petroleum Musadiq Malik said the government deliberated in detail before announcing the latest hike.

"This decision is taken because we import 9 million tonnes of oil every year, and 8.8m tonnes of diesel and if we did not increase the price, the government would have had to bear a loss of over Rs100bn monthly."

Malik said "the government accepts the responsibility for its measures and will determine a new way forward for the country through difficult decisions."

Answering a question, Miftah said Pakistan could not control the Ukraine-Russia war and its impact on international fuel prices.

"We will only be able to control fuel prices when our difficult period ends and the country's relations with global financial institutions improve," he added.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Punjab chaos
Updated 15 Jun, 2022

Punjab chaos

Opposition needs to realise that such unconstitutional actions will return to haunt them.
Reset in ties
15 Jun, 2022

Reset in ties

THE posting of a new American ambassador in Islamabad after a gap of nearly four years presents a fresh opportunity...
Journalist’s disappearance
15 Jun, 2022

Journalist’s disappearance

THAT journalist Nafees Naeem’s abduction was a brief one does not dilute the gravity of the crime committed ...
Budget blame
Updated 14 Jun, 2022

Budget blame

Instead of holding serious discussions on how to make the best of the economic situation, politicians are playing the blame game.
Taiwan tensions
14 Jun, 2022

Taiwan tensions

A TENSE exchange of rhetoric between the Chinese defence minister and the US defence secretary over Taiwan at a...
Children in chains
14 Jun, 2022

Children in chains

IT is deeply unfortunate that the state continues to not just ignore but further jeopardise the future of its youth,...