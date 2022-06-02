DAWN.COM Logo

Govt raises prices of petrol, diesel by another Rs30 per litre

Dawn.com Published June 2, 2022 - Updated June 2, 2022 10:40pm
Finance Minister Miftah Ismail addresses a press conference in Islamabad on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV
Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Thursday announced that the federal government has decided to raise the prices of all petroleum products barring one by another Rs30 — just a week after making a similar increase.

The new prices will come into effect from midnight tonight, the minister said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

After the latest round of hike, petrol will be priced at Rs209.86, diesel at Rs204.15, kerosene oil at Rs181.94 and light diesel at Rs178.31. Only kerosene oil's price was hiked by less than Rs30.

"The government is still facing a loss of around Rs9 in petrol despite a hike of Rs30 as we are not collecting any tax on the fuel," the minister added.

Ismail said the government was holding talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on a daily basis, adding "we cannot accept all their demands but there are certain points that we have to agree to."

However, Ismail said the government would ensure stability in prices of sugar and wheat at Rs70 per kg and Rs40 per kg respectively at utility stores countrywide.

He insisted the subsidy on petroleum products announced by ex-premier Imran Khan had to be withdrawn to avert financial losses.

"Irrespective of what the IMF says, the government cannot sell petrol and diesel in a loss."

The minister said the government was "willing" to import oil [from Russia], provided "it does not come with sanctions".

The price hikes come after the government and the IMF failed to reach an agreement on an economic bailout mainly because of the former's indecision on fuel and electricity subsidies and resultant next year’s budget uncertainties.

Meanwhile, the opposition leaders hit out at the government for taking the prices of petroleum products to a new high, saying the PML-N-led government was struggling to manage the economy.

Former information minister Fawad Chaudhry said the fresh hike in petrol rates would be a "death of the middle-class from the country".

Ex-planning minister Asad Umar said he saw the "reflection of slavery and not the finance minister of Pakistan at a press conference today".

Jamaat-i-Islami cheif Sirajul Haq announced his party would begin a "public movement" from June 11 against price hikes.

Sakim
Jun 02, 2022 09:36pm
Hard but right decision ..
Reply Recommend 0
true man
Jun 02, 2022 09:37pm
Congrats PoP (People of Pakistan). Enjoy the ride. Keep eating grass and fire missiles :)
Reply Recommend 0
Adeel
Jun 02, 2022 09:37pm
Why don't you just kill us?
Reply Recommend 0
MM
Jun 02, 2022 09:37pm
Good Job
Reply Recommend 0
Ghani K
Jun 02, 2022 09:38pm
Hurrah, happy days are here again, revival of Purana Pakistan. Thank you, IMF,
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Jun 02, 2022 09:38pm
Now the economy is in right direction.. The poor is now directed towards their grave though!
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Jun 02, 2022 09:38pm
U-turn after U-turn.
Reply Recommend 0
humble Pakistani
Jun 02, 2022 09:38pm
Congrats to our "establishment".
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Jun 02, 2022 09:39pm
Clueless government in checkmate
Reply Recommend 0
M Emad
Jun 02, 2022 09:39pm
Very Good.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jun 02, 2022 09:39pm
Imposed Govt humbly submitting to IMF directions!
Reply Recommend 0
Adeel
Jun 02, 2022 09:39pm
@true man, eat missile parts for breakfast?
Reply Recommend 0
kashif Mahmood
Jun 02, 2022 09:39pm
government is a huge Spender on petrol and diesel. All those government vehicles including large suvs consume billions of Rupees fuel each month
Reply Recommend 0
Bab
Jun 02, 2022 09:40pm
*#@×^~× The sentiments of a nation Mr. Ismail and Mr. Sharif
Reply Recommend 0
Truth Seeker
Jun 02, 2022 09:49pm
@Adeel, That would be a waste of money.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Jun 02, 2022 09:49pm
That's fine. But don't lose focus on Kashmir. Kasmir should be number 1 priority and the inflation, debt and economy are not that important.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Jun 02, 2022 09:49pm
Kashmir Kashmir Kashmir....
Reply Recommend 0
Jamki
Jun 02, 2022 09:50pm
Shameful
Reply Recommend 0
Majid
Jun 02, 2022 09:50pm
Inevitable
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Jun 02, 2022 09:51pm
Thank you PDM!
Reply Recommend 0
Sal idri
Jun 02, 2022 09:51pm
They will increase price of diesel by another 25 in few days or some other fuel
Reply Recommend 0
Pavan
Jun 02, 2022 09:52pm
2k per litre , No issues we want Kashmir
Reply Recommend 0
Nouman
Jun 02, 2022 09:53pm
Slap in the face of PMLN supporters
Reply Recommend 0
Saif
Jun 02, 2022 09:53pm
Govt had no options. But now govt should raise income of people and generate more jobs.
Reply Recommend 0
Nouman
Jun 02, 2022 09:53pm
PMLN supporters deserve this
Reply Recommend 0
Irfan
Jun 02, 2022 09:55pm
Imran khan was right about this government it seems
Reply Recommend 0
HH
Jun 02, 2022 09:57pm
Thanks but no thanks! These people were supposed to keep a check on inflation, doing exactly the opposite!
Reply Recommend 0
Sidc
Jun 02, 2022 09:58pm
220 millions of population and resources only for 20 million. So it’s useless debate
Reply Recommend 0
M. Altaf
Jun 02, 2022 09:58pm
Where is the 70 rupees per litre as promised? Surely they weren't lying?
Reply Recommend 0
Kanwar
Jun 02, 2022 09:58pm
Relief package, yeah right.
Reply Recommend 0
Kris
Jun 02, 2022 09:59pm
Brace for hyper-inflation.
Reply Recommend 0
Fair and balanced
Jun 02, 2022 09:59pm
Mifta Ismail says that " Petrol and diesel are only used by rich people in Pakistan ".... what a stupid and ignorant statement... do the tractors , tube wells run on water .....???
Reply Recommend 0
Realistic
Jun 02, 2022 10:01pm
@Sakim, you are so wrong
Reply Recommend 0
Reality checking
Jun 02, 2022 10:02pm
When will military start austerity. All others are suffering
Reply Recommend 0
Omer
Jun 02, 2022 10:02pm
Incompetent decision
Reply Recommend 0
Amin
Jun 02, 2022 10:13pm
Anyone remember the reason for removing the IK government ? Anyone remember the "mehangai" march ? Congratulations to the establishment for the foreign sponsored regime change.
Reply Recommend 0
Anurag
Jun 02, 2022 10:15pm
Discuss Kashmir & Criticize India. People will forget inflation.
Reply Recommend 0
FakeKhan
Jun 02, 2022 10:16pm
Right step towards healthy Pakistan. Now people only can afford bicycles that will make them more healthy. Long term vision!
Reply Recommend 0
Saleem
Jun 02, 2022 10:16pm
Poor people...always lined up for chicken tikka, nihari, kabab, biryani etc. Where is inflation???
Reply Recommend 0
Mansoor
Jun 02, 2022 10:18pm
Just kill awam once and for all please, y this installments and slow n painful???
Reply Recommend 0
Jameel Khan
Jun 02, 2022 10:18pm
Imran Khan controlled the inflation, but now PMLN is confused and panicked. Where poor people go??
Reply Recommend 0
Urooj
Jun 02, 2022 10:18pm
When will neutrals take a budget cut??
Reply Recommend 0
Asma
Jun 02, 2022 10:23pm
WOW the neutrals and imported are trying to kill the population !!!
Reply Recommend 0
ali
Jun 02, 2022 10:24pm
expect people on the streets.
Reply Recommend 0
Saad Muzaffar
Jun 02, 2022 10:25pm
Happy Days are here again.
Reply Recommend 0
Eternal_Dharma
Jun 02, 2022 10:29pm
Gas or grass there is no respite. Reality of the century!
Reply Recommend 0
Cancel culture
Jun 02, 2022 10:30pm
Kick these pmln criminal thugs out asap!
Reply Recommend 0
Dave
Jun 02, 2022 10:30pm
Expected decision. Ik will do the same too
Reply Recommend 0
superman
Jun 02, 2022 10:30pm
this is perfect for Imran Khan's re election bid
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul
Jun 02, 2022 10:31pm
Government hijacked middle class.
Reply Recommend 0
Syeda
Jun 02, 2022 10:31pm
Clapping!! Great leaders
Reply Recommend 0
Saad
Jun 02, 2022 10:31pm
all the landlords and traders dont have to pay an taxes and corrupt govt is collecting money from the poor middle class
Reply Recommend 0
Syeda
Jun 02, 2022 10:31pm
Clapping!! Great leaders
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul
Jun 02, 2022 10:33pm
It's another demand of elite class in Pakistan's society. All earn for few to eat
Reply Recommend 0
Hammad ahmad
Jun 02, 2022 10:34pm
Thanks neutrals for imposing them on us. Keep watching this nation suffer.
Reply Recommend 0
rumaria
Jun 02, 2022 10:34pm
Congratulations
Reply Recommend 0
Owais
Jun 02, 2022 10:40pm
Corrupted
Reply Recommend 0
Kyu
Jun 02, 2022 10:41pm
It’s okay..let’s talk Kashmir.
Reply Recommend 0
Shan
Jun 02, 2022 10:41pm
Excellent decision. Govt has confirmed (Miftah Ismail) that only Rich and resourceful buy petrol what does this has to do with nation?
Reply Recommend 0
FAQ
Jun 02, 2022 10:41pm
@Reality checking , would they even do so???
Reply Recommend 0
Abrar
Jun 02, 2022 10:42pm
Nuclear weapons country and so much suffering
Reply Recommend 0
Pakhtoon plus Texan
Jun 02, 2022 10:42pm
Hold your horses, Miftah! The public is not recovered yet from the previous oil-spike shock.
Reply Recommend 0
International
Jun 02, 2022 10:45pm
They have no shame
Reply Recommend 0
F Nawaz
Jun 02, 2022 10:45pm
shahbaz's fuel is paid for by the people (especially Sakim), so no worries.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali B
Jun 02, 2022 10:45pm
@M Emad, very good for the people or the govt or IMF need to clarify.
Reply Recommend 0
Logic
Jun 02, 2022 10:46pm
So if Imran was doing the same things, how different are these people ?
Reply Recommend 0
Prabhjyot Singh Madan
Jun 02, 2022 10:49pm
Another Sri Lanka in the making
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jun 02, 2022 10:52pm
PMIK was right. PDM has been installed to ruin economy of Pakistan and make us dependent on IMF loans so they can put conditions on our assets.
Reply Recommend 0
Bassam
Jun 02, 2022 10:52pm
@Sakim, are you mad ?
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jun 02, 2022 10:52pm
@Sakim, Hard but right decision .. Wrong government.
Reply Recommend 0
Rana Talukdar
Jun 02, 2022 10:53pm
US $1.26/ litre India $1.30/ liter Pakistan $1.00/ litre Pakistan is still cheaper.
Reply Recommend 0
irfan
Jun 02, 2022 10:54pm
This government is the biggest shame in history of pakistan
Reply Recommend 0

