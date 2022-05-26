DAWN.COM Logo

Govt raises prices of petroleum products by Rs30 per litre

Dawn.com Published May 26, 2022 - Updated May 26, 2022 11:05pm
Finance Minister Miftah Ismail addresses a press conference in Islamabad on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV
Finance Minister Miftah Ismail addresses a press conference in Islamabad on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Thursday announced that the federal government has decided to raise the prices of petroleum products by Rs30 per litre, with the hike set to go into effect at midnight tonight.

After the hike, the price of petrol will be at Rs179.86, diesel at Rs174.15, kerosene oil at Rs155.56 and light diesel at Rs148.31.

The finance minister made the announcement at a press conference in Islamabad and explained that the decision was taken in order to ensure the revival of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

Ismail said the government had no other option but to raise the prices, adding that "we are still bearing a loss of Rs56 per litre on diesel" even under the new pricing.

He was of the view that the government was aware of the political repercussions of the decision, saying "we will face criticism but the state and its interests are important to us and it is necessary for us to save it."

He said the country could have gone in the "wrong direction" if the steps were not taken. He said the decision was a tough one for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, saying "we cannot let the state sink for the sake of politics."

The finance minister blamed ex-premier Imran Khan for freezing the petrol prices after "realising that the days of his government were numbered".

He claimed the price revision was not solely due to the IMF's pressure, saying "the Fund indeed refused to grant further loan until we raise prices ... but we [also] had to take this decision after all."

Ismail insisted that the prices of essential items will go down whenever the rupee appreciates against the US dollar.

The minister claimed to have held "very good, positive talks with the IMF" as he assured that "more positive talks will follow after the decision we have taken today."

He expressed hope that a staff-level agreement will be reached with the IMF in days to come.

The price hike comes a day after the government and the IMF failed to reach an agreement on an economic bailout mainly because of the former's indecision on fuel and electricity subsidies and resultant next year’s budget uncertainties.

Ghazanfar
May 26, 2022 10:02pm
Budget was not very far. This increase should have been sycronized with the budget speech.
Reply Recommend 0
Aziz Alam, USA
May 26, 2022 10:04pm
Good decision ! Pay for your dues , for how long other people pay your liabilities !
Reply Recommend 0
Fatty Track
May 26, 2022 10:05pm
Wow, first U turn of the new government. Excellent decision
Reply Recommend 0
Shezi
May 26, 2022 10:06pm
This has proved that during IK's tenure, each and every step was correct and did what was the need of the time indeed.
Reply Recommend 0
JF17 Thunder
May 26, 2022 10:06pm
Tyranny
Reply Recommend 0
Hawk
May 26, 2022 10:06pm
N league was in a great hurry to capture the seat now face music.
Reply Recommend 0
Ifti Malik
May 26, 2022 10:06pm
Sensible and balanced approach. Some tough decisions have to be made and it's good this government is making these, despite all the hurdles and obstacles at home and abroad.
Reply Recommend 0
Ukasha Rajpoot
May 26, 2022 10:07pm
Realist
Reply Recommend 0
Sallahuddin Ayubi
May 26, 2022 10:07pm
Disgusted !!!
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul Rasheed
May 26, 2022 10:08pm
put blame on the former governments agreement with IMF.
Reply Recommend 0
ehsan maher
May 26, 2022 10:09pm
Mubarak ho imported govt. Beggars can't be choosers
Reply Recommend 0
ENGR Hamid Shafiq
May 26, 2022 10:09pm
Bold decision now neutrals should be neutral
Reply Recommend 0
M Emad
May 26, 2022 10:14pm
Good decision.
Reply Recommend 0
maryam safdar - maadre millat
May 26, 2022 10:40pm
BBZ and his father have stabbed us in the back
Reply Recommend 0
Mr right
May 26, 2022 10:41pm
Imported criminals must start counting its days!
Reply Recommend 0
Raja Ahmad
May 26, 2022 10:43pm
Beggars are not choosers indeed
Reply Recommend 0

