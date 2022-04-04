DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 04, 2022

Imran names US official who made ‘threat’

Dawn ReportPublished April 4, 2022 - Updated April 4, 2022 07:55am
This combo photo shows Prime Minister Imran Khan (left) and US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu. — Photo courtesy: Radio Pakistan/US State Dept website
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday shared more details about the threat he said he had been facing since early last month.

After the house was prorogued, a number of PTI leaders rushed to the PM Office and felicitated the prime minister on the “success of his surprise move”.

In remarks that were televised, the PM told them that when the National Security Council (NSC) had condemned the involvement of an external force in no-trust resolution, counting [of votes on the motion] had become “irrelevant”.

Mr Khan revealed that the US had sent a threatening message through Pakistan’s envoy. He was quoted as saying that US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu had reportedly in a meeting with Ambassador Asad Majeed warned there could be implications if he survived the opposition’s no-confidence motion in the National Assembly.

Read: Can the PM's claims of a foreign plot against his govt be described as self-obsessed?

The PM said he had reports that PTI dissidents had frequented the [US] embassy. “What were the reasons that the people, who have left us, met people of the embassy frequently in the last few days,” he wondered.

He termed the deputy speaker’s ruling as “shocking” to the opposition. In fact, Mr Khan said the opposition was unable to understand what had happened. If he had told them [opposition] about his surprise a day earlier, they would not have been shocked this much, he added.

Published in Dawn, April 4th, 2022

TTA IS RESPONSIBLE FOR TTP
Apr 04, 2022 07:57am
These characters have zero power in the US and it's just a matter of time Biden is gone and Trump is back.
Reply Recommend 0
Imran Ahmed
Apr 04, 2022 08:00am
Ridiculous allegations. Unworthy of serious politics
Reply Recommend 0
Umar
Apr 04, 2022 08:05am
IK is playing with fire.
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Apr 04, 2022 08:05am
We will never be free until and unless we stop bowing to these external forces and the opposition are easy sell out's - Nice to have a patriotic PM -
Reply Recommend 0
CharlesG
Apr 04, 2022 08:07am
Wow. This is spiraling down. Amazed to see IK linking country survival to his survival.
Reply Recommend 0
Rahim, Karachi
Apr 04, 2022 08:08am
PMIK killed constitution. Darker days ahead for the nation.
Reply Recommend 0
ajay
Apr 04, 2022 08:14am
look like he threatened IK on behalf of china as well.
Reply Recommend 0
Hamid
Apr 04, 2022 08:14am
Wait for U Turn right after elections. Just recall 35 puncture story for a reference
Reply Recommend 0
Sharjeel Syed
Apr 04, 2022 08:15am
IK playing too wild. Lets see! The world is actually curious.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah
Apr 04, 2022 08:16am
US government should replace Mr.Lu and the great Khan will forgive the USA.
Reply Recommend 0
AK
Apr 04, 2022 08:18am
Let the people speak now!
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Apr 04, 2022 08:21am
This is a serious matter. All those who were directly or indirectly involved in this dirty conspiracy, should be tried swiftly in military courts.
Reply Recommend 0
Farooq
Apr 04, 2022 08:21am
Regime change is a wicked US foreign policy tool which they do not abstain from using to put complaint governments in place. This method has been extensively used ever since US emerged as a global power.
Reply Recommend 0
Hamid
Apr 04, 2022 08:22am
Nice joke
Reply Recommend 0
FN
Apr 04, 2022 08:22am
When US assistant secretary will testify IK will again runaway from his letter.
Reply Recommend 0
Nadeem Shehzad
Apr 04, 2022 08:26am
What a strategy Ik had been planning. Opposition is in complete shock and embarrassment
Reply Recommend 0
Taimur Sargodhian
Apr 04, 2022 08:26am
So the conspirator shows his face :)
Reply Recommend 0
Mark
Apr 04, 2022 08:27am
Looks like Chinese American!
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 04, 2022 08:27am
We used to call them looters. They are much more. They are traitors.
Reply Recommend 0
Firangi
Apr 04, 2022 08:28am
Imran is playing way above his league
Reply Recommend 0
Khanjee
Apr 04, 2022 08:29am
Donald Lu son of a …. Stay away from our internet affairs
Reply Recommend 0
Nostalgia
Apr 04, 2022 08:33am
Send FIA to arrest him.
Reply Recommend 0
gt
Apr 04, 2022 08:33am
US has nothing to gain any thing from Pakistan and its politics look like they are fake charges
Reply Recommend 0
Khalid iqbal
Apr 04, 2022 08:34am
Absolutely not.
Reply Recommend 0
Chacha
Apr 04, 2022 08:35am
The entire nation is shocked, every day of PTI government was a shock for the poor of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0

