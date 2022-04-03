DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 03, 2022

NA speaker dismisses no-trust move against PM Imran, terms it contradictory to Article 5

Dawn.com | Nadir Gurmani | Fahad ChaudhryPublished April 3, 2022 - Updated April 3, 2022 12:56pm
This image shows lawmakers gathered for today's National Assembly session. — DawnNewsTV
Security personnel arrive to deploy in front of Parliament House building in Islamabad on April 3. — AFP
In a shock move, National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri on Sunday dismissed the no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan, terming it against Article 5 of the Constitution.

Suri chaired today's session after opposition parties, in a surprise move, filed a no-confidence motion against Speaker Asad Qaiser.

According to Article 5:

  • Loyalty to the State is the basic duty of every citizen
  • Obedience to the Constitution and law is the [inviolable] obligation of every citizen wherever he may be and of every other person for the time being within Pakistan

Taking the floor shortly after the session began, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that loyalty to the state was the basic duty of every citizen under Article 5. He reiterated the premier's earlier claims that a foreign conspiracy was behind the move to oust the government.

"On March 7, our official ambassador was invited to a meeting attended by the representatives of other countries. The meeting was informed that a motion against PM Imran was being presented," he said, noting that this occurred a day before the opposition formally filed the no-trust move.

"We were told that relations with Pakistan were dependent on the success of the no-confidence motion. We were told that if the motion fails, then Pakistan's path would be very difficult. This is an operation for a regime change by a foreign government," he alleged.

The minister questioned how this could be allowed and called on the deputy speaker to decide the constitutionality of the no-trust move.

Suri noted that the motion was presented on March 8 and should be according to the law and the Constitution. "No foreign power shall be allowed to topple an elected government through a conspiracy," he said, adding that the points raised by the minister were "valid".

He dismissed the motion, ruling that it was "contradictory" to the law, the Constitution and the rules. The session was later prorogued.

'Opposition not leaving Parliament'

Meanwhile, PPP Chairman Bilawal-Bhutto Zardari said that the government had violated the Constitution by not allowing voting to take place on the no-confidence motion.

"The united opposition is not leaving Parliament. Our lawyers are on their way to Supreme Court. We call on ALL institutions to protect, uphold, defend and implement the Constitution of Pakistan."

PPP's Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar termed the government's move a "blatant violation" of the Constitution and the rules.

"The Supreme Court cannot and should not sit by as a mere spectator. Chief Justice should immediately take to the bench and save the country from a constitutional crisis!"

Opposition gets support of 174 MNAs

Opposition lawmakers earlier appeared confident of the success of the no-trust move as they made their way to Parliament House.

The opposition needs the support of at least 172 lawmakers from a total of 342 to oust the premier through the no-trust move.

Opposition parties had managed to cross the magical figure of 172 on Sunday, claiming to enjoy the support of 174 members in the NA, according to a list shared by PML-N's Marriyum Aurangzeb.

The number does not include over a dozen dissidents of the ruling PTI, who have already publicly declared the withdrawal of their support to the prime minister.

No-confidence motion submitted against Qaiser

Prior to today's session of the National Assembly, the opposition also submitted a no-confidence motion against NA Speaker Asad Qaiser.

The resolution, addressed to the secretary of the National Assembly Secretariat, was submitted by Murtaza Javed Abbasi of the PML-N. The resolution carried the signatures of more than a hundred lawmakers.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, who shared an image of the resolution on Twitter, tagged the official handles of PM Imran and Qaiser, with a simple "surprise".

Security arrangements in place, PTI workers detained

On Sunday, giant metal containers blocked roads and entrances to the capital's diplomatic enclave and to Parliament and other sensitive government installations in the capital.

Islamabad police also detained three female workers of the PTI who were protesting and chanting slogans outside Parliament House before the start of the NA session.

A day earlier. the capital administration had imposed a ban on pillion riding and suspended the metro bus service ahead of the National Assembly meeting.

Officials of the capital administration said a two-day ban had been imposed on pillion riding while the metro bus service would remain suspended for one day.

Submission of the motion against Prime minister

The joint opposition — primarily the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and PPP — had submitted the no-confidence motion for the premier's ouster with the NA Secretariat on March 8.

They had submitted two sets of documents — one under Article 54 of the Constitution to requisition the NA because it was not in session back then, and the other a resolution calling for a no-confidence vote against the prime minister.

The move by the opposition had come after almost a month of anticipation, with PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman having formally announced their decision to file the motion on February 11.

Moreover, he had said at the time that the opposition would be approaching the ruling PTI's allies in the coalition government in the Centre to garner their support and ensure the success of the no-trust move.

In the days to follow, the country's political landscape had been abuzz with political activity as parties and individuals changed alliances and the PTI and opposition were seen trading barbs and allegations alongside intensifying efforts to ensure their success in the no-confidence contest.

Shifting alliances

One of the PTI's allies, the Balochistan National Party-Mengal, which had four seats in the NA, had parted ways with the ruling party in June 2020, way before the opposition even announced its intention to table a no-confidence motion against the premier. This had left the PTI with six allies in the Centre, most of whom were to be seen joining the opposition ranks in the coming days.

The PDM, joined by the PPP in its efforts to oust the prime minister, held meetings with the PTI's key allies, managing to bring them to their side.

Notable developments on this front included Jamhoori Watan Party leader and special assistant to the prime minister on reconciliation and harmony in Balochistan, Shah­zain Bugti, quitting the federal cabinet citing a lack of development in the province and the Balochistan Awami Party, which has five seats in the NA, accepting the opposition's invitation to join its rank.

But, perhaps, the biggest blow to the PTI was the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan's decision to throw its weight behind the opposition. The party, which has seven seats in the NA and had been a key ally of the ruling party, had announced its decision just a day before the opposition tabled the no-trust resolution in the NA, in a move that led to PM Imran losing his majority in the house.

Then there are defecting PTI MNAs in the equation.

Over a dozen PTI dissident MNAs have already come into the open with their criticism on the government policies, indicating that they might support the opposition’s no-trust motion even at the cost of being disqualified as NA members. However, some of the lawmakers have denied defection after they were issued show-cause notices by the party, which sought explanations from them as to why they may not be declared defectors.

Hence, the alliances of these dissident lawmakers remains unclear.

The PTI has accused them and the opposition of horse-trading, while a number of them maintain that their decisions are based on the "voices of their consciences".

For its part, the PTI has managed to secure the support of another one of its key allies, the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), as Usman Buzdar stepped down as the Punjab chief minister in favour of the PML-Q's Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, whom the ruling party announced as its candidate the province's new chief executive.

These were the developments that preceded the tabling of the no-trust motion in the NA, with the opposition appearing confident about its win.

On the eve of the session in which the resolution was to be tabled, PM Imran claimed while addressing a public meeting in Islamabad that a "foreign conspiracy" was being hatched to topple his government.

At the PTI's rally on March 27, the premier had pulled out a piece of paper from his pocket and waved it at the crowd, claiming it was evidence of an "international conspiracy" being hatched to topple his government.

"Attempts are being made through foreign money to change the government in Pakistan. Our people are being used. Mostly inadvertently, but some people are using money against us. We know from what places attempts are being to pressure us. We have been threatened in writing but we will not compromise on national interest," he had said.

Delays in tabling of the resolution

The NA met the next day on March 28 for the tabling of the no-confidence resolution against PM Imran.

According to Article 54, a session of the National Assembly can be requisitioned if at least 25 per cent of the members sign it, following which the speaker has a maximum of 14 days to summon a session.

Since the opposition had submitted the requisition for the session on March 8, the speaker should have called the lower house in session by March 22.

However, the speaker had called the session on March 25, three days after the March 22 deadline, citing the occupation of the NA chamber for the 48th session of the Organisation of Islamic Countries Council of Foreign Ministers on March 22 and 23.

But no-trust proceedings on March 25 were deferred after NA Speaker Asad Qaiser had adjourned the sitting within minutes, ignoring Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif who wanted to seek the floor to deliver a speech — a move that had earned Qaiser the opposition's criticism.

Qaiser had not allowed the opposition’s no-trust resolution to be tabled after offering fateha for the deceased PTI MNA from Hangu, Khayal Zaman, as per the parliamentary tradition.

It is a parliamentary convention that the first sitting after the death of an MNA is limited to prayers for the soul of the departed and tributes fellow lawmakers wish to pay them.

Qaiser had stated at the time that according to tradition, the agenda was deferred to the next day when a member of the lower house passed away.

Subsequently, Leader of the Opposition in the NA Shehbaz Sharif had tabled the no-confidence motion during the next session on March 28 session after 161 members voted in favour of him presenting the resolution.

According to Article 95 of the Constitution and rules of procedure of the house, a no-confidence resolution against the premier must have signatures of at least 20 per cent of the members of the National Assembly, which means at least 68 members, for it to be voted on.

The session was adjourned soon after for the NA to convene later on March 31 for debate on the resolution.

However, the subsequent session ended without any significant development as Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, who presided over the session, did not accede to the opposition's demand to call for a vote on the no-confidence motion that very day.

Terming the opposition's attitude "non-serious", Suri had adjourned the session till today.

Meanwhile, the prime minister formally directed PTI lawmakers not to vote on the no-confidence motion. In a letter addressed to PTI lawmakers, he asked them not to attend the NA session for voting and warned that any violation of the instructions would be "treated as express defection in terms of Article 63-A" of the Constitution.

However, he changed his mind on Saturday and announced that he would be present during voting on the no-confidence resolution. He also directed PTI lawmakers to participate in Sunday’s proceedings and mount a vociferous defence of their prime minister.

According to the rules of the house, from the day the resolution is moved, it "shall not be voted upon before the expiry of three days, or later than seven days. This means that the voting on the resolution could be held latest by April 4 as the resolution was moved on March 28.

Additional input from AP

Abdullah Ali
Apr 03, 2022 09:54am
Today will be a historic decision for the future of Pakistan. Will the assembly vote for the right cause for the Pakistani people or will they bow down to the mafia and their foreign cronies?... we will wait to see.
Reply Recommend 0
ST
Apr 03, 2022 09:55am
Imran khan will win InshaAllah
Reply Recommend 0
FN
Apr 03, 2022 09:56am
It appears PTI has planned to create violent situation inside the parliament. PTI members, in collaboration with speaker, may start violence which may include stopping opposition members and incorrectly counting the votes.
Reply Recommend 0
Always Pokhtoon
Apr 03, 2022 10:00am
The approval rate of the current PM among the masses is ascending! Reasons: honour, sovereignty etc. of the nation.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 03, 2022 10:04am
IK is the most popular man in Pakistan right now. Enough said.
Reply Recommend 0
Tallat
Apr 03, 2022 10:04am
Imran should set an example, if he doesn’t have majority then let others form the government. Why being so arrogant? Pakistan is not property of any one group or party.
Reply Recommend 0
AKB
Apr 03, 2022 10:06am
What ever may be the result of NTM against Imran Khan , he has won the hearts and souls of people of Pakistan by having faced courageously all the crooks and looters of the country. It is not the end of his Political carrier rather a begging of successes in the future
Reply Recommend 0
Snakeoil
Apr 03, 2022 10:06am
Climax scene ! Hopefully no suspense .
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed
Apr 03, 2022 10:20am
In any conditions PM Imran Khan will win. Pakistanis stand with him unite.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed
Apr 03, 2022 10:24am
If election will Pakistanis cast vote to such criminal party leader who tag Pakistanis as "beggar"?
Reply Recommend 0
Bublu Shublu
Apr 03, 2022 10:24am
Only people of Pakistan can decide if they want to be slave to feudalism or a sovereign entity. People of Pakistan! Do not repeat your mistakes while expecting a different result.
Reply Recommend 0
Rude shock
Apr 03, 2022 10:33am
Imran doing his best to orchestrate an attack on parliament similar to Jan 6, US Capital mob storming۔ This is beyond selfish. We'd all been supporting an unhinged despot all this while. He is more like Don Trump than anyone realised.
Reply Recommend 0
Armoured
Apr 03, 2022 10:34am
I have no confidence in IK. He is a master of disasters.
Reply Recommend 0
M Emad
Apr 03, 2022 10:35am
24 Hours.
Reply Recommend 0
Simbs
Apr 03, 2022 10:36am
@Fastrack, End of your popular man.
Reply Recommend 0
Fact
Apr 03, 2022 10:38am
@Fastrack, Niazi bhagao, duniya bachao
Reply Recommend 0
Muslimwe girl
Apr 03, 2022 10:41am
Lack of management and not creative cooperate environment is the basic reason Khan sab oust him.
Reply Recommend 0
Irfan
Apr 03, 2022 10:45am
Welcome new PM, Shahbaz Sharif, Goodbye Imran Khan.
Reply Recommend 0
Muna
Apr 03, 2022 10:45am
Go Imran Go. Go Speaker Go
Reply Recommend 0
MAB
Apr 03, 2022 10:45am
@Tallat , Good point, but convey this message to Sharif's & Bhutto's group of companies. Pakistan doesn't belong to these two families either
Reply Recommend 0
Rude shock
Apr 03, 2022 10:45am
Imran doing his best to orchestrate an attack on parliament similar to Jan 6, US Capital mob storming۔ This is beyond selfish. We'd all been supporting an unhinged despot all this while. He is more like Don Trump than anyone realised.
Reply Recommend 0
Akhtar
Apr 03, 2022 10:51am
History will not forget the role of the General in promoting contemporary Mir Sadiqs and Mir Jafers!
Reply Recommend 0
Irfan
Apr 03, 2022 10:54am
A very sad day for all the PTI supporters.
Reply Recommend 0
NACParis
Apr 03, 2022 10:57am
Amazing? Whenever Shahbaz, had been attending a parliament session, he would arrive in a suit and well dressed. Today he arrived for the session dressed in a safari suit of light brownish color which he only wears while attending a court for the hearing of corruption charges. Wonder if his peer or peerini has told him so.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Ahmed
Apr 03, 2022 10:57am
During its tenure, the PTI launched a relentless campaign of persecution and discrediting the opposition. All the focus was on revenge, punishment, and using state institutions against opposition. In all of that useless commotion, governance was the major area that went unnoticed. The opposition will not give this government any further space to continue this.
Reply Recommend 0
Iqbal
Apr 03, 2022 10:59am
IK should stay. To hell with US weapons, UN support, UK Media support. Long live Pakistan China friendship. Pakistan won’t be like Sri Lanka, who are much weaker.
Reply Recommend 0
Zeeshan Ahmed Khan
Apr 03, 2022 11:00am
Pakistan is defeating by Pakistani today.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Apr 03, 2022 11:01am
Useless prime minister…unnecessarily creating chaos in the country and making life tough and unbearable for the common man
Reply Recommend 0
FN
Apr 03, 2022 11:02am
PTI's plan today. IK will do vote rigging. Speaker will announce failure of no confidence vote. IK will dissolve assembly and announce new election.
Reply Recommend 0
Om
Apr 03, 2022 11:03am
@Fastrack, agreed, india also wants IK for life. Fastrack let’s fight this one together.
Reply Recommend 0
Imran
Apr 03, 2022 11:04am
People of Pakistan stand with only sincere leader of Pakistan Imran Khan.
Reply Recommend 0
Saif Zulfiqar
Apr 03, 2022 11:07am
For lootings the opposition parties are destroying the whole country.
Reply Recommend 0
Ak
Apr 03, 2022 11:23am
Begger and his son hoping to rule. Diesel the president
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid
Apr 03, 2022 11:23am
No matter how you phrase it, these so called democratic parties did all conceivable non democratic things to get the no confidence motion. Government should have completed the term. The way these parties got united and sprung into action, its got CIA written all over it.
Reply Recommend 0
ShamiUSA
Apr 03, 2022 11:25am
IK's days are coming to an end. He could have made real difference, but the man has no vision other than slogans.
Reply Recommend 0
Cris Dăn
Apr 03, 2022 11:29am
Nobody will dare to be an honest man after IK.
Reply Recommend 0
Mr Salaria
Apr 03, 2022 11:30am
Call election, come back to power.
Reply Recommend 0
Cris Dăn
Apr 03, 2022 11:30am
@Tallat , it is a coup by corrupts through weapon of money.
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabi Lion
Apr 03, 2022 11:33am
He will get rid of IK.
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabi Lion
Apr 03, 2022 11:34am
Shahbaz Shreef is going to be the future PM.
Reply Recommend 0
Citizen
Apr 03, 2022 11:35am
Please check all vehicles and persons for any weapon.
Reply Recommend 0
ShamiUSA
Apr 03, 2022 11:42am
@Cris Dăn, no confidence motions are pretty common in most democratic nations. He could have just resigned when he lost the majority, but he won't leave with his dignity intact. Power hungry as they come.
Reply Recommend 0
Tamza
Apr 03, 2022 11:44am
@Tallat , Indeed! Not the property of the mafia or the fake mullah.
Reply Recommend 0
Sajid
Apr 03, 2022 11:44am
@FN, stop spreading false narrative. Remember we are nothing without Pakistan. Just sad to see people spreading fear for no reason.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack 2.0
Apr 03, 2022 11:45am
Pl give me job. Ready to work anywhere for anyone
Reply Recommend 0
RTY
Apr 03, 2022 11:47am
Pakistan, once again..
Reply Recommend 0
Mustafa
Apr 03, 2022 11:51am
@Always Pokhtoon, so he suddenly realised all this in 1 month. Must thank the opposition for making him realise all this. You poor fools this IK believes only lies to save himself
Reply Recommend 0
Mustafa
Apr 03, 2022 11:51am
@Fastrack, not according to the reps of the people so only in your head which counts for nothing
Reply Recommend 0
Mustafa
Apr 03, 2022 11:52am
@AKB, wishful thinking and dreams and without selectors that’s all you are a fool with his head in the clouds
Reply Recommend 0
Mustafa
Apr 03, 2022 11:53am
@Akhtar, laughable you gave medals and plots to the ones who lost east Pakistan….
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 03, 2022 11:59am
Bring it on.
Reply Recommend 0
Cornered Tigers
Apr 03, 2022 11:59am
@Fastrack, Babar Azam is the most popular man in Pakistan right now!
Reply Recommend 0
Ajay Ladkani
Apr 03, 2022 12:05pm
With or without Imran Khan, nothing will change in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Apr 03, 2022 12:08pm
IK, what a man of steel, fighting alone against the thugs.
Reply Recommend 0
Kahsif Ajaz
Apr 03, 2022 12:10pm
I wish opposition could have been united like this for the people of Pakistan instead of Power. I am a Non resident Pakistani, during the rule of PTI we have gained respect, no one calls us corrupt now.
Reply Recommend 0
im
Apr 03, 2022 12:28pm
@FN, ok u've got all the knowledge
Reply Recommend 0
IKForever
Apr 03, 2022 12:29pm
My PM is victorious again today!
Reply Recommend 0
Anurag Thakur
Apr 03, 2022 12:31pm
More troubles to come for IK.
Reply Recommend 0
Truth will Always prevail
Apr 03, 2022 12:33pm
Very well played kaaptan. Last ball you bowled all 3 Chohay
Reply Recommend 0
Shakeel badayuni
Apr 03, 2022 12:34pm
This isn’t democracy
Reply Recommend 0
Mustafa
Apr 03, 2022 12:37pm
IK is a coward. All this talk and he can’t even face NA…he will now dissolve the assemblies and has used the lie of a foreign conspiracy as a cover…total coward
Reply Recommend 0
Jamil Ahmed
Apr 03, 2022 12:37pm
@Tallat , decisions cannot be made by foreign powers
Reply Recommend 0
saad
Apr 03, 2022 12:37pm
go selected go
Reply Recommend 0
Tamza
Apr 03, 2022 12:37pm
NOW this accusation of treason/ disloyalty must be resolved BEFORE anything else can happen. The leaders of PDM and PPP are all engaged in following orders from elsewhere. Either SCP must resolve - OR Martial Law followed by elections.
Reply Recommend 0
Rashid Khan
Apr 03, 2022 12:38pm
Unconstitutional move from IK and he will pay a price for this action. I have always supported him but this action is totaly wrong and invalid. He will now also start losing support of people. He should have today lost the vote of confidence and then come back more stronger in the next elections. Sad.
Reply Recommend 0
Shezi
Apr 03, 2022 12:38pm
"voices of their consciences". And their consciences is money.
Reply Recommend 0
ZeeCh
Apr 03, 2022 12:39pm
@ShamiUSA, right and nawaz sharif zardari and fazl r true visionaries
Reply Recommend 0
Kahsif Ajaz
Apr 03, 2022 12:39pm
Sixer.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Apr 03, 2022 12:40pm
Great move. Call the elections.
Reply Recommend 0
Z khan
Apr 03, 2022 12:42pm
IK and speaker must be charged with article 6 , they have violated the constitiution.
Reply Recommend 0
Manzoor
Apr 03, 2022 12:43pm
Too much politics by the politicians of Pakistan is damaging the overall development of the state.These politicians only hanker after power and love instability in the country, only for their own interest.
Reply Recommend 0
shazad khalid
Apr 03, 2022 12:44pm
Brilliant News! Pakistan gains its independence once more on 1st Ramadan just like it did in 47. A new Green Revolution is coming!
Reply Recommend 0
Guest
Apr 03, 2022 12:44pm
Maybe niazi's coming to power was a foreign conspiracy--part of the new world order.
Reply Recommend 0
Z khan
Apr 03, 2022 12:45pm
IK is is selfish, arrogant man, there are 2 master picese in this world IK and Donal Trump
Reply Recommend 0

