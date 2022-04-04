DAWN.COM Logo

Editorial: Democracy subverted

EditorialPublished April 4, 2022 - Updated April 4, 2022 03:40am

The nation is stunned. Ahead of the vote of no-confidence, the prime minister had repeatedly hinted that he had a ‘trump card’ up his sleeve. There were indications all along that something might be amiss: even as political pundits and the media confidently predicted Mr Imran Khan’s defeat in the vote of no-confidence, he seemed unperturbed. No one could have guessed that his last ploy would involve having the democratic order burnt down by a democratically empowered party. With the parliamentary process pulverised on the orders of a leader who continues to hold it in deep contempt, Pakistan has been thrown into the dark abyss of a constitutional crisis. It seems, in retrospect, that the captain had planned to play this dastardly card all along. It came as a rude shock: it takes quite the fall for a self-proclaimed ‘fighter’ to display such unsportsmanlike behaviour. By tearing up the rules of the game instead of ‘playing till the last ball’, Mr Khan has dealt a fatal blow to constitutionalism and given rise to the strongest concerns yet that he may not be suited to hold public office within a democratic order.

Whatever happened in the National Assembly on Sunday violated all rules governing proceedings in the House, particularly those dealing with the motion of no-confidence. It was obviously staged: it was clear as the Assembly convened that the opposition had the numbers to oust the PM. Before the motion could be put to vote, however, the newly appointed law minister rose to record an ‘objection’ on the basis of Article 5 of the Constitution, which quite benignly states that “loyalty to the State is the basic duty of every citizen”. The deputy speaker — who had to chair the proceedings as the opposition had moved a motion of no-confidence against the speaker as well — accommodated the objection with indecent haste. Without a shred of proof that the motion had anything to do with the loyalty to the state of any of its movers, the deputy speaker dismissed the motion on the grounds that it had contradicted Article 5. So tightly did he stick to a written script that he did not even bother replacing the speaker’s name with his own as he issued the order to prorogue the session.

Before the nation could process the shock, the PM — who had been conveniently absent from the session — was on national television. In a pre-planned broadcast, he ‘congratulated’ the nation on the ‘failure’ of the motion of no-confidence and revealed that he had already written to the president to dissolve the Assembly so that fresh elections could be held. He had been constrained from playing this hand earlier as, constitutionally, he could not have dissolved the Assembly while a vote of no-confidence was pending against him. His request was, again with indecent haste, admitted by the president, who then promptly dismissed the National Assembly.

If Mr Khan’s shocking decision to choose Pervaiz Elahi over his own loyalists for the Punjab chief minister slot appeared to be a departure from principles, his actions yesterday showed that he also lacks the mettle or patience to be the leader he aspires to be. He could have played the political game like a true sportsperson and still emerged stronger from the loss given the sharp narrative he had spun leading up to the vote. Instead, he chose to thrust the country into a constitutional crisis. The president, too, failed to act with wisdom: instead of looking into the constitutionality of the entire process, he acted as an Imran Khan loyalist and sullied his office with his partisan decision.

The matter is now for the Supreme Court to decide. Meanwhile, some factions seem quite eager to push the narrative that since a fresh election has already been announced, matters should be left to stand as they are. Since the ouster of the government and fresh leadership in parliament was what was desired by all political parties, so be it, they say. However, this line of argument must be resisted at all levels as it seeks to legitimise every unconstitutional measure taken to force this outcome. The Supreme Court will hopefully provide an adequate remedy for the wrong that has been done and remind all parties that there is only one path to holding any legitimate power, and it will always lie through the Constitution. Anything else would be unacceptable.

Comments (52)
Cancel culture
Apr 04, 2022 03:27am
The man who promised to play till last ball has ran away from the ground hahaha!
Reply Recommend 0
Nujat khan
Apr 04, 2022 03:27am
Imran khan zindabad.
Reply Recommend 0
Husain, MD
Apr 04, 2022 03:29am
Interesting!
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 04, 2022 03:29am
Electoral Democracy is what? Offering bribes and buying souls?
Reply Recommend 0
joe
Apr 04, 2022 03:31am
There is no democracy if judges are ignoring horse trading
Reply Recommend 0
AbuBakr
Apr 04, 2022 03:34am
Good riddance to such constitutionalism
Reply Recommend 0
TZaman
Apr 04, 2022 03:35am
First, the cricket analogy simply sucks. Second, the PTI Prime minister and his cabinet ministers subverted the constitution. They must be punished for this subversion, without any excuse.
Reply Recommend 0
Urooj
Apr 04, 2022 03:35am
Imran Khan should be tried under Article 6
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul Qayyum
Apr 04, 2022 03:36am
Constitution. Anything else would be unacceptable.
Reply Recommend 0
TZaman
Apr 04, 2022 03:37am
Supreme Court should do it's job correctly. The wanton subversion of constitution by Imran Khan and his coterie must be made an example, so that nobody dares again to play with the constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Hammurabi
Apr 04, 2022 03:37am
What about the moral aspects? Buying the loyalties of PTI parliamentarians and keeping them in Sindh house.
Reply Recommend 0
Abha Singh
Apr 04, 2022 03:37am
The Bad-Mouthed, Uncouth, Narcissistic, Megalomaniac Imran Khan is not fit to be a Prime Minister who has to work with peers with different views. Imran can work only as a KAPTAAN or a DICTATOR.
Reply Recommend 0
Iftikhar Khan
Apr 04, 2022 03:39am
Thanks Dawn, for taking a firm stand for democracy and constitution in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Uncle Sam
Apr 04, 2022 03:40am
So many pakistani claim the word principled stand on every matter of the universe. It clearly seems that IK and his associates don't have a spine to take any stand. He let every fairness fall into the muddy ditch
Reply Recommend 0
QAMAR SADIQ
Apr 04, 2022 03:40am
Captain is a match fixer...
Reply Recommend 0
Farooq
Apr 04, 2022 03:41am
In a parliamentary democracy like UK Australia Canada an elected prime minister can call an election at any time. Trudeau of Canada called an election in 2021 that he himself later realized was not the best thing to do. Imran Khan made a wise move given the circumstances. Why are you blaming him and accusing him doing something wrong. It is not wrong. I am surprised that this view comes from an esteemed and time honoured newspaper such as yours.
Reply Recommend 0
Shiraz
Apr 04, 2022 03:42am
To save my house from thugs, I wouldn't even think about the rules of the game, let alone follow it. I would rather have Imran Khan save Pakistan from these so called thugs, then misinterpret the constitution. The alternative is worse.
Reply Recommend 0
AG Swabi
Apr 04, 2022 03:43am
"Opposition is stunned"......not the nation! Thank you, Dawn!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Dummy
Apr 04, 2022 03:44am
Not so honest after all!
Reply Recommend 0
QAMAR SADIQ
Apr 04, 2022 03:44am
Cowred niazi ran away from the writing on the wall. He make a joke of the constitution. Hypocrate person. I wonder for the people who considers him as a leader.
Reply Recommend 0
Adil Murad
Apr 04, 2022 03:45am
Well done imran khan...opposition played it dirty and expected a fair play...its a tit for tat move...constitution is not above the state and will of its people
Reply Recommend 0
Noreen
Apr 04, 2022 03:46am
Presidential system should be proposed for the future of politics and state of affairs.
Reply Recommend 0
Iftikhar Khan
Apr 04, 2022 03:46am
Sooner he becomes irrelevant as a discard in politics, better it is for Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Uncle Pervez Rashid
Apr 04, 2022 03:46am
@Abha Singh, Oooh, dide don't explode! He will be PM for next 10 years!
Reply Recommend 0
Usman
Apr 04, 2022 03:47am
Yes yes and horse trading and anything else the opposition does is “constitutional”.
Reply Recommend 0
Ya Ya Khan
Apr 04, 2022 03:47am
Excellent article! Hope sanity prevails and supreme court restores the order. Dark day for Pak's democracy. IK's Trump is way more illegal than his inspiration, Donald Trump! Captain didn't play till last ball but ran away with the ball itself!
Reply Recommend 0
Mirza Ghalib
Apr 04, 2022 03:49am
I hope Buzdar becomes PM of Pakistan. He is a great man according to Imran Khan.
Reply Recommend 0
Malz
Apr 04, 2022 03:49am
IK should be held in contempt of court, indicted for high treason against the state. That’s the needed verdict!
Reply Recommend 0
atif
Apr 04, 2022 03:49am
IK, and his cronies, are wrong. Period!
Reply Recommend 0
Sijal
Apr 04, 2022 03:49am
Where is the outcome of National Security Council mentioned in this article? Tell a complete story, don’t cherry pick to suit your narrative.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali B
Apr 04, 2022 03:49am
All media and pundits were predicting IKs inevitable departure,but he did throw a surprise after consultation with his constitutional advisors and as per article 69 this action cannot be challenged,so let's see what SC has to say.
Reply Recommend 0
Harun
Apr 04, 2022 03:49am
Imran is honest and fearless .. pls support him.. pak need him
Reply Recommend 0
FACTS
Apr 04, 2022 03:50am
@Fastrack, yeah everybody is avoiding it. Media , judiciary, all i mean all
Reply Recommend 0
Jamshed Hashwani
Apr 04, 2022 03:50am
Democracy subverted? No! Democracy was saved! He was elected by the people and gave back the decision to the people to decide the future of Pakistan! He saved the country from being run by corrupt politicians who sold their souls to the will of a foreign nation. He is indeed a hero! Imran Khan zindabad!
Reply Recommend 0
Mamun
Apr 04, 2022 03:50am
Imran khan may be criticized for u turn but having a fresh election would solve all problems. Everyone who have guts should prove their popularity through people mandate!
Reply Recommend 0
Iammenace
Apr 04, 2022 03:53am
Reverse swing
Reply Recommend 0
Ghaznavi
Apr 04, 2022 03:54am
Constitution is just a paper written by politicians. Democracy without political maturity, tolerance, and compassion is worth nothing
Reply Recommend 0
ejaz
Apr 04, 2022 03:55am
Imran Khan: I support you. You should have done this a week ago. IK zindabad. Pakistan Zindabad!
Reply Recommend 0
TimeToMovveOn
Apr 04, 2022 03:56am
This is noting but a COUP done by a party that lost the majority. PMIK baktas who still support him are either blind or brainless, or both.
Reply Recommend 0
Sajid
Apr 04, 2022 03:56am
He dealt with the goons the way they wanted to be dealt with and there is nothing wrong with that. Self defense
Reply Recommend 0
TimeToMovveOn
Apr 04, 2022 03:57am
@joe, When IK does it it not not Horsetrading?
Reply Recommend 0
Viiq Saad
Apr 04, 2022 03:57am
No matter what don’t give back Pakistan to these thugs.
Reply Recommend 0
TimeToMovveOn
Apr 04, 2022 03:58am
@Farooq, Because Einstein, you cannot call it when there is no confidence motion pending.
Reply Recommend 0
Farooq
Apr 04, 2022 03:58am
If buying and selling localities and trading parliamentarians like commodities does not harm constitution and democracy, how dissolving such sham parliament subverts democracy.
Reply Recommend 0
TALAL Zaidy
Apr 04, 2022 03:58am
♥️♥️♥️
Reply Recommend 0
Cancel culture
Apr 04, 2022 03:59am
3 mafias rule this country Judiciary Selectors And govt
Reply Recommend 0
SN
Apr 04, 2022 03:59am
@Uncle Sam, they did. Stood against nepotism and same age old politics. Time to look in the mirror and make some touch choices.
Reply Recommend 0
A Khan
Apr 04, 2022 04:00am
I am annoyed he did not declare a state of emergency and suspend the constitution until these PDM thieves have been dealt with.
Reply Recommend 0
Anonymous
Apr 04, 2022 04:00am
it would be a joke to run the country at the hands of "fraudsters" who got together on the principle of "the enemy of my enemy is my friend".
Reply Recommend 0
TimeToMovveOn
Apr 04, 2022 04:00am
A country such as Pakistan where the government does not follow the constitition, , wants to solve all the world problems, dreams about Kashmir, worries about Palestine, fights for islamaphobia -- no wonder none of these efforts have gone nowhwere, and will go no where. Time to fix the internal mess in pakistan which will take another 20 years at least.
Reply Recommend 0
Zeeshan Ahmed
Apr 04, 2022 04:01am
Criminals hijacking the constitution through buying seats is not democracy!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Dummy
Apr 04, 2022 04:02am
The cop-out. The country should find a leader worthy of sitting in a big office!
Reply Recommend 0

