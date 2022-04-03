DAWN.COM Logo

All orders and actions initiated by PM, president subject to court order: SC

Haseeb BhattiPublished April 3, 2022 - Updated April 3, 2022 06:52pm
Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial. — Photo via SC website/File
Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial on Sunday said that all orders and actions initiated by the prime minister and president regarding the dissolution of the National Assembly will be subject to the court's order.

The chief justice made the observation after taking notice of the current situation in the country following the dismissal of a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan by National Assembly (NA) Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri and the subsequent dissolution of the NA by President Arif Alvi, the spokesperson of the apex court said on Sunday.

A three-member bench of the top court comprising CJP Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar heard the case and issued notices to all the respondents, including President Alvi and deputy speaker of the NA.

The weeks-long political turmoil in the country reached its climax today as the NA deputy speaker prorogued a much-awaited sitting of the lower house of parliament without allowing voting on a no-trust motion against PM Imran.

Dismissal of no-trust motion

Suri, who was chairing the session, dismissed the motion in a shock move, terming it against Article 5 of the Constitution, which states that "loyalty to the State is the basic duty of every citizen".

At the outset of the session, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's (PTI's) Fawad Chaudhry took the floor and referred to the clause, reiterating the premier's earlier claims that a foreign conspiracy was behind the move to oust the government.

"On March 7, our official ambassador was invited to a meeting attended by the representatives of other countries. The meeting was told that a motion against PM Imran was being presented," he said, noting that this occurred a day before the opposition formally filed the no-trust move.

"We were told that relations with Pakistan were dependent on the success of the no-confidence motion. We were told that if the motion fails, then Pakistan's path would be very difficult. This is an operation for a regime change by a foreign government," he alleged.

The minister questioned how this could be allowed and called on the deputy speaker to decide the constitutionality of the no-trust move.

At that, Suri noted that the motion was presented on March 8 and should be according to the law and the Constitution. "No foreign power shall be allowed to topple an elected government through a conspiracy," he said, adding that the points raised by the minister were "valid".

He dismissed the motion, ruling that it was "contradictory" to the law, the Constitution and the rules.

Angered by the NA proceedings, opposition parties decided to hold their own meeting in the lower house of parliament with PML-N's Ayaz Sadiq sitting on the speaker's seat.

They conducted their own proceedings with 195 lawmakers voting in favour of the no-confidence motion, according to PPP's Sherry Rehman.

Dissolution of NA

Subsequently, in another shock move, PM Imran, in an address to the nation, said he had advised the president to "dissolve assemblies".

He also congratulated the nation for the no-trust motion being dismissed, saying the deputy speaker had "rejected the attempt of changing the regime [and] the foreign conspiracy".

The premier further said he had written to the president with advice to dissolve the assemblies, adding that the democrats should go to the public and elections should be held so the people could decide who they wanted in power.

"Prepare for elections. No corrupt forces will decide what the future of the country will be. When the assemblies will be dissolved, the procedure for the next elections and the caretaker government will begin," he added.

President Alvi then dissolved the NA on PM Imran's advice under Article 58 of the Constitution.

Fawad Chaudhry confirmed the development in a tweet, adding that the cabinet, too, had been dissolved while PM Imran would continue in office under Article 224 of the Constitution, which is related to elections and by-elections.

Meanwhile, PTI's Farrukh Habib said new elections would be held in 90 days.

These developments unfolded as opposition leaders lambasted the government for what they called a blatant violation of the Constitution and urged the SC to take notice of the situation and intervene.

'Political decisions shouldn't be taken in courtrooms'

Later, Fawad Chaudhry spoke to the media outside the SC and asserted that parliament was a separate institution and today's NA ruling couldn't be challenged in any court.

"Political decisions shouldn't be taken to courtrooms. I feel the processes have now moved forward," he said.

Chaudhry revealed that the president had dissolved the NA on the prime minister's advice and within 90 days elections would be held.

Within two to three days, he said, a letter would be sent to "former leader of Opposition Shehbaz Sharif", seeking "their names for the interim government".

Responding to a question, he added that the army had no relevance with the current situation. "This matter relates to parliament," he said.

More to follow

No Confidence
Pakistan

joe
Apr 03, 2022 03:45pm
Does the public rule over Pakistan or a judge?
Reply Recommend 0
Foreigner
Apr 03, 2022 03:45pm
Dare you to take suo motor on foreign interference.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Apr 03, 2022 03:46pm
Only SCP can give directions to the Speaker of National Assembly in the present scenario.
Reply Recommend 0
Shamil
Apr 03, 2022 03:46pm
Imran khan will try to rig elections as caretaker
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabi Lion
Apr 03, 2022 03:49pm
Good Decision by CJ.IK and president Alvi should be prosecuted under the article 6 of the constitution.
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabi Chronicles
Apr 03, 2022 03:49pm
Article 69 now prevails. Look ahead.
Reply Recommend 0
SHAMSALTAMASH
Apr 03, 2022 03:49pm
Lets see where this Bajwa Doctorine take us to.
Reply Recommend 0
Azam
Apr 03, 2022 03:50pm
All the politicians should read and study the constitution. Seems IK is on incorrect path.
Reply Recommend 0
joe
Apr 03, 2022 03:51pm
A judge should not be above criticism. It is against common sense. I personally think he is in PML-N camp.
Reply Recommend 0
Riaz Uddin
Apr 03, 2022 03:51pm
After dissolution of National Assembly, there is not justiciable issue, sou motto notice has become moot.
Reply Recommend 0
MONIER
Apr 03, 2022 03:51pm
This is a good move. He should order new elections in the country as soon as possible to let the people of Pakistan decide.
Reply Recommend 0
Shib
Apr 03, 2022 03:55pm
Hope the sanity will prevail and open their eyes..No more judicial activism....enough is enough...
Reply Recommend 0
Shib
Apr 03, 2022 03:56pm
@Foreigner, unfortunately no...this has lead to this outcome..No judicial activism...
Reply Recommend 0
gumnam
Apr 03, 2022 03:58pm
pdm listen there is no short cut to become prime minister or president of Pakistan except election. now face the challenges of your corruptions. all foreign dollars would be return with interest by the pdm.
Reply Recommend 0
Amin
Apr 03, 2022 03:59pm
Thr CJ should first decide on the foreign conspiracy on our sovereignty.
Reply Recommend 0
Fighter shame
Apr 03, 2022 03:59pm
PTI’s Speaker, deputy speaker and president, ruling like a dictator is IK.
Reply Recommend 0
TZaman
Apr 03, 2022 04:00pm
People of Pakistan deserves respect. Our constitution deserves respect.
Reply Recommend 0
Jan
Apr 03, 2022 04:01pm
@Punjabi Lion, like what you have done with pervez Musharaf Shame
Reply Recommend 0
TZaman
Apr 03, 2022 04:01pm
These ragtag PTI government and it's members should be taught lessons in constitutional democracy and societal decency.
Reply Recommend 0
Faraz
Apr 03, 2022 04:06pm
SC has no jurisdiction, remember?
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Apr 03, 2022 04:07pm
Good decision by CJ
Reply Recommend 0
Hindsight
Apr 03, 2022 04:07pm
Pakistan has no constitution for the poor people of pakistan. It’s written in a foreign language (English) of the elites.
Reply Recommend 0
Sami
Apr 03, 2022 04:10pm
@joe, you answer who ruled over Pakistan in Nawaz Sharif case; Public or Judges?
Reply Recommend 0
Farooq
Apr 03, 2022 04:13pm
Those who buy and sell loyalties and trade parliamentarians as commodities are crying over violation of constitution.
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabi Chronicles
Apr 03, 2022 04:14pm
Courts always prefer fresh elections, as per precedents.
Reply Recommend 0
R.A
Apr 03, 2022 04:15pm
@joe, A Judge protects the constitution and ensure whatever is done is right
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabi Chronicles
Apr 03, 2022 04:15pm
@Syed A. Mateen, Things have moved forward. Assembly dissolved. Talk about new election.
Reply Recommend 0
Abs Uk
Apr 03, 2022 04:17pm
CJP is turning into a joke
Reply Recommend 0
Abs Uk
Apr 03, 2022 04:17pm
Please don't make mockery of such prestigious office
Reply Recommend 0
Khalid
Apr 03, 2022 04:20pm
@joe, the constitution my uneducated friend. Judges make sure it's followed
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Apr 03, 2022 04:21pm
Good to know he noticed something happened.
Reply Recommend 0
Sunny
Apr 03, 2022 04:22pm
Long live Imran Khan
Reply Recommend 0
Jo Original
Apr 03, 2022 04:26pm
Perhaps the Supreme Court will take note of horse trading whether this is constitutional! Sort out corruption first.
Reply Recommend 0
Crimsontide
Apr 03, 2022 04:28pm
Save the constitution, save democracy, save Pakistan, get Niazi out.
Reply Recommend 0
AlphaB
Apr 03, 2022 04:31pm
@Foreigner, Because they are politically appointed!
Reply Recommend 0
AlphaB
Apr 03, 2022 04:32pm
@SHAMSALTAMASH , This whole episode is due to Bajwa's neutrality!
Reply Recommend 0
AlphaB
Apr 03, 2022 04:33pm
@Pakistani, At the wink of eyes of men in uniform!
Reply Recommend 0
aisha
Apr 03, 2022 04:34pm
@TZaman, Then why but MPA's. Is that legal.
Reply Recommend 0
AlphaB
Apr 03, 2022 04:34pm
@Jo Original, They are biased beyond belief!
Reply Recommend 0
AlphaB
Apr 03, 2022 04:35pm
@Abs Uk, They will because they are politically appointees! They wills serve their masters!
Reply Recommend 0
ayesha
Apr 03, 2022 04:38pm
@joe, this is not banana republic .
Reply Recommend 0
Subhi
Apr 03, 2022 04:38pm
Before playing the last ball, Imran Khan ran away with the bat & uprooted the wickets . Did more damage to his political career. Real spoil sport.
Reply Recommend 0
zaya
Apr 03, 2022 04:39pm
Opposition should be thankful as is PTI for face saving for both and the intended consequence as was wished by all the parties, hence people will elect who will be the governing party without instructions from a foreign govt.
Reply Recommend 0
MA
Apr 03, 2022 04:40pm
Has this highest court in the country ever opened on a holiday for a common man ?
Reply Recommend 0
Iyer
Apr 03, 2022 04:41pm
Another loan for fresh elections?
Reply Recommend 0
Asif
Apr 03, 2022 04:42pm
What a loser imran dictator and his party are
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar Ahmed
Apr 03, 2022 04:43pm
CJP should not involve himself in it. Which law allows the SC to interfere in every affair.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdur Razzaque
Apr 03, 2022 04:44pm
The CJP definitely performed his job well, act as the guardian of the constitution without any delay!
Reply Recommend 0
Flyer
Apr 03, 2022 04:47pm
Good decision for the country. now Imran Khan will be elected with 2/3 najority and come back more stronger to clean up the country from corrupt PDM maffia,
Reply Recommend 0
Slowcrack
Apr 03, 2022 04:52pm
Why do much of drama
Reply Recommend 0
Siva
Apr 03, 2022 04:52pm
Khan is a coward and acted like a dictator.
Reply Recommend 0
Imran
Apr 03, 2022 04:55pm
Judiciary must not have any roll in politics. Supreme court is also responsible for Nawaz evasion from country.
Reply Recommend 0
Amin
Apr 03, 2022 04:55pm
Any suo motto on the foreign funded conspiracy against our national sovereignty ?
Reply Recommend 0
Jawf
Apr 03, 2022 04:58pm
Imran Khan well done No one need this fake so called democracy and corrupt Govt officials and corrupt politicians
Reply Recommend 0
Yawar
Apr 03, 2022 05:00pm
Everyone knows there is foreign interference
Reply Recommend 0
Yawar
Apr 03, 2022 05:00pm
Why no Sou Moto against all the horse trading?
Reply Recommend 0
SZ
Apr 03, 2022 05:02pm
@Shamil, IK is not going to be the care taker during the election. The care taker will be proposed by opposition and approved by the current government.
Reply Recommend 0
Be good
Apr 03, 2022 05:06pm
@joe, Neither the public nor judge rule the country. It is only Imran Khan who rules.
Reply Recommend 0
Ishrat salim
Apr 03, 2022 05:12pm
When application was submitted by Ex Attorney General to look into the conspiracy to topple the govt, it was not entertained. Why wake up now ? Sleep.
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar Ahmed
Apr 03, 2022 05:12pm
Parliament is supreme over SC. The ruling of speaker cannot be challenged in the court.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Apr 03, 2022 05:13pm
CJP should let the elections tske place and let the people decide, not some crooks paid from abroad. Please stsy out of it.
Reply Recommend 0
Yawar
Apr 03, 2022 05:13pm
No Sou Moto on reports of foreign interference?
Reply Recommend 0
Mustafa
Apr 03, 2022 05:13pm
@joe, 195 voted against IK. But does the public rule or one man called deputy speaker
Reply Recommend 0
Ali B
Apr 03, 2022 05:14pm
No big deal,let the country go to election, and we'll find out who is popular and start all over again,best way out.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali B
Apr 03, 2022 05:16pm
CJ taking notice too late.
Reply Recommend 0
Adnan Malik
Apr 03, 2022 05:17pm
Wow !! On Sunday !!
Reply Recommend 0
AHAQ
Apr 03, 2022 05:20pm
Support the free and fair elections in Pakistan and everyone will get over the issues for the next 5 years.
Reply Recommend 0
FN
Apr 03, 2022 05:29pm
PM and president have no regard to constitution of Pakistan.let us hope SC will uphold the constitution.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul Jabbar
Apr 03, 2022 05:29pm
@Sunny, he is on life support.
Reply Recommend 0
Dave
Apr 03, 2022 05:32pm
Bangladesh is more interested in current political affairs in pakistan than india
Reply Recommend 0
Retired
Apr 03, 2022 05:33pm
All Pakistanis must now favour Imran Khan in majority as to lead Pakistan to progress and finally get rid of corrupts from Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
SHAHID SATTAR
Apr 03, 2022 05:38pm
The fourth Reich is born.
Reply Recommend 0
Uday Chaudhari
Apr 03, 2022 05:39pm
Should Imran Khan be allowed to thrust an election on the nation despite the prevailing economic situation, just to escape a No-Trust motion?
Reply Recommend 0
F Nawaz
Apr 03, 2022 05:42pm
The opposition will be dealt with. What about the coward Biden?
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 03, 2022 05:45pm
Hahahaha.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Hassan Raza
Apr 03, 2022 05:47pm
Such a blatant violation of the constitution.
Reply Recommend 0
N.Z.RAHAT
Apr 03, 2022 05:47pm
@Subhi, According to Const. of PK. PM can advise President. What Dy speaker did is irrelavant now. Game over - Assemblies Dissolved.
Reply Recommend 0
Arif Jan
Apr 03, 2022 05:51pm
Very sad times for Pakistan. An ex pakistani’s heart cries out for the joke this country has become!
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Moula
Apr 03, 2022 05:52pm
Suo Motto on this ? Really ?
Reply Recommend 0
Shoaib
Apr 03, 2022 05:54pm
CJP: Hands bound by SPEAKER !
Reply Recommend 0
Tamza
Apr 03, 2022 05:56pm
@Syed A. Mateen, no-SC STAYS OUT
Reply Recommend 0
Food Security
Apr 03, 2022 05:58pm
He was sleeping when enemies and traitors were collaborating against Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Danial
Apr 03, 2022 06:00pm
Public will come in action if sui moto is taken
Reply Recommend 0
Ather
Apr 03, 2022 06:03pm
@joe, judge makes sure public rules
Reply Recommend 0
Food Security
Apr 03, 2022 06:06pm
@Siva, modi massacred unarmed innocent women and children
Reply Recommend 0
Inflation
Apr 03, 2022 06:13pm
You should take sue motto Just statements is no responsibility
Reply Recommend 0
Sanjeev
Apr 03, 2022 06:21pm
@Punjabi Chronicles , for another naya Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Apr 03, 2022 06:23pm
Another replacement like Moeen Qureshi would be sent by the power that practically but covertly, controls our politics.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Apr 03, 2022 06:24pm
Openly elected politicians jumping into another party for money is unconstitutional. There should be punishments for corrupt politicians to get elected from one party but then change loyalties to other! Sincerely
Reply Recommend 0
mmd
Apr 03, 2022 06:25pm
just wanted to say that we indians are watching all the drama being unfold, and its lot more entertaining than our bollywood movies. have fun
Reply Recommend 0
Shahzad Kazi
Apr 03, 2022 06:29pm
PTI has truly turned Pakistan into a "Banana Republic " with utter distegard for laws and the constitution
Reply Recommend 0
anonymous
Apr 03, 2022 06:30pm
@Retired, Supporting a leader who ran away from the match?
Reply Recommend 0
joe
Apr 03, 2022 06:32pm
There is no democracy in Pakistan if CJP looks the other way when there is horse trading
Reply Recommend 0
Dave
Apr 03, 2022 06:34pm
@Syed A. Mateen, agree with you
Reply Recommend 0
Saifur Rahman
Apr 03, 2022 06:36pm
Tall claims like (IK) always doomed with cheap retreat
Reply Recommend 0
Inflation
Apr 03, 2022 06:38pm
Sorry to bother you sir But country’s under constitution and law breaking mode
Reply Recommend 0
Inflation
Apr 03, 2022 06:39pm
Don’t want to bullied on Twitter so can’t participate
Reply Recommend 0
Inflation
Apr 03, 2022 06:39pm
Be a lawmaker and let rule of law prevail don’t be naive
Reply Recommend 0
ABSOLUTELY NOT
Apr 03, 2022 06:40pm
Where was supreme court when the gangsters of PMLN murdered innocent men, women and children at Model Town? Everything is for sale in this country which only the theif elite class can afford... The weak and poor only gets trapped in this.
Reply Recommend 0
FACTS
Apr 03, 2022 06:46pm
@Foreigner, true
Reply Recommend 0
Fareed N
Apr 03, 2022 06:46pm
Pray judges don't step in -- Judicial history of our judiciary has not been amicable. This is going to create more fuss than you can imagine.
Reply Recommend 0

Opinion

Editorial

Eyes on Islamabad
Updated 03 Apr, 2022

Eyes on Islamabad

Gen Bajwa seems to have chosen a questionable time to publicly break ranks with the PTI government.
03 Apr, 2022

Power in a few hands

THE PML-N decision to nominate Hamza Shehbaz Sharif for the job of chief minister in Punjab is a bad idea given that...
03 Apr, 2022

Sri Lanka crisis

EMERGENCY rule has been declared in the island nation of Sri Lanka after anti-government protests turned violent. ...
Rocking the boat
Updated 02 Apr, 2022

Rocking the boat

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan seems willing to go to any lengths in his determination to convert his looming defeat in...
02 Apr, 2022

Tax revenues

THE 29pc growth in tax revenue collection by the FBR during the first three quarters of the present financial year ...
02 Apr, 2022

Industrial pollution

THAT in a city like Karachi, which has about a dozen industrial areas of various sizes, only 170 units have their ...