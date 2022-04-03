DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 03, 2022

President Alvi dissolves National Assembly on PM Imran's advice

Dawn.com | Sanaullah KhanPublished April 3, 2022 - Updated April 3, 2022 02:25pm
Prime Minister Imran Khan meets President Dr Arif Alvi. — APP/File
Prime Minister Imran Khan meets President Dr Arif Alvi. — APP/File

President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday dissolved the National Assembly on Prime Minister Imran Khan's advice under Article 58 of the Constitution.

"The president of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi, has approved the advice of the prime minister of Pakistan to dissolve the National Assembly under the Article 58 (1) read with Article 48(1) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan," according to a statement issued by the President's Secretariat.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran, in an address to the nation, said he had advised the president to "dissolve assemblies".

According to Article 58, "The president shall dissolve the National Assembly if so advised by the prime minister; and the National Assembly shall, unless sooner dissolved, stand dissolved at the expiration of forty-eight hours after the prime minister has so advised."

The premier's announcement came moments after National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, who was chairing today's session, dismissed the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, terming it a contradiction of Article 5 of the Constitution, which says loyalty to the state is the basic duty of every citizen.

The government claims that the no-trust motion against the premier was a "foreign funded conspiracy", citing a 'threat letter' that was received from a foreign country through Pakistan's ambassador, asking for the removal of PM Imran.

In his address today, Prime Minister Imran congratulated the nation for the no-trust motion being dismissed, saying the deputy speaker had "rejected the attempt of changing the regime [and] the foreign conspiracy".

The premier said he had been receiving messages from many people who were worried, adding that "treason" was being committed in front of the nation. "I want to say, 'ghabrana nahi hai' (do not worry). God is watching over Pakistan."

He said he had written to the president with advice to dissolve the assemblies, adding that the democrats should go to the public and elections should be held so the people could decide who they wanted in power.

Prime Minister Imran said the "billions of rupees" that had been spent to "buy" lawmakers' votes would be wasted and advised those who had taken money to donate it to orphanages and the poor.

"Prepare for elections. No corrupt forces will decide what the future of the country will be. When the assemblies will be dissolved, the procedure for the next elections and the caretaker government will begin," he added.

Shortly afterwards, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the prime minister's advice to dissolve the National Assembly had been sent to President Dr Arif Alvi under Article 58 of the Constitution.

In a separate tweet, he said the cabinet had been dissolved while PM Imran would continue in office under Article 224 of the Constitution, which is related to elections and by-elections.

According to the article, after the dissolution of the NA, the president, in consultation with the prime minister and the leader of the opposition, would appoint a caretaker prime minister.

It further states: "When the National Assembly or a provincial assembly is dissolved, a general election to the assembly shall be held within a period of ninety days after the dissolution, and the results of the election shall be declared not later than fourteen days after the conclusion of the polls."

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said new elections would be held in 90 days.

Earlier today, Information Minister Chaudhry, who took the floor shortly after the NA session began, said that loyalty to the state was the basic duty of every citizen under Article 5(1). He reiterated the premier's earlier claims that a foreign conspiracy was behind the move to oust the government.

"On March 7, our official ambassador was invited to a meeting attended by the representatives of other countries. The meeting was told that a motion against PM Imran was being presented," he said, noting that this occurred a day before the opposition formally filed the no-trust move.

"We were told that relations with Pakistan were dependent on the success of the no-confidence motion. We were told that if the motion fails, then Pakistan's path would be very difficult. This is an operation for a regime change by a foreign government," he alleged.

The minister questioned how this could be allowed and called on the deputy speaker to decide the constitutionality of the no-trust move.

Suri, who chaired the session after opposition parties, in a surprise move, filed a no-confidence motion against Speaker Asad Qaiser, noted that the motion was presented on March 8 and should be according to the law and the Constitution. "No foreign power shall be allowed to topple an elected government through a conspiracy," he said, adding that the points raised by the minister were "valid".

He dismissed the motion, ruling that it was "contradictory" to the law, the Constitution and the rules. The session was later prorogued.

No Confidence
No Confidence

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (214)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Jo Original
Apr 03, 2022 12:38pm
The prime minister should have completed the 5 years in office. Calling this election is pandering to the opposition demands.
Reply Recommend 0
Kamran
Apr 03, 2022 12:38pm
"Aik Imran sab pe.....???"
Reply Recommend 0
Shamil
Apr 03, 2022 12:38pm
First of all treason case should be initiated against Imran khan, fwad Ch and suri
Reply Recommend 0
SachBol
Apr 03, 2022 12:38pm
Smart move!
Reply Recommend 0
Ifti Malik
Apr 03, 2022 12:38pm
Escape artist and crook Imran Nazi, trying to wriggle his way out of another crisis.
Reply Recommend 0
Ashfaq
Apr 03, 2022 12:39pm
Sportsman spirit..I cant play so wont let you play......
Reply Recommend 0
SachBol
Apr 03, 2022 12:39pm
Please dissolve Sindh assembly also.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 03, 2022 12:39pm
Great move and excellent news.
Reply Recommend 0
IKForever
Apr 03, 2022 12:39pm
My PM is victorious yet again.
Reply Recommend 0
King
Apr 03, 2022 12:39pm
Very good decision...
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Apr 03, 2022 12:39pm
Great move IK will win
Reply Recommend 0
Khanjee
Apr 03, 2022 12:39pm
Good decision
Reply Recommend 0
Umair Ansari
Apr 03, 2022 12:39pm
Sincere and mandatory move in the times of need. PTI to benefit.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Apr 03, 2022 12:40pm
What a sore loser Imran Niazi turned out to be!
Reply Recommend 0
King
Apr 03, 2022 12:40pm
Let MNA's enjoy bribe money of PPP and PML-N...
Reply Recommend 0
Izzy
Apr 03, 2022 12:40pm
Couldn’t face the no confidence movement. Cowardly Khan.
Reply Recommend 0
saad
Apr 03, 2022 12:40pm
go selected go
Reply Recommend 0
Banda
Apr 03, 2022 12:40pm
Much needed decision for restoration of stability
Reply Recommend 0
AJ
Apr 03, 2022 12:41pm
Pakistan Zindabad!
Reply Recommend 0
Yasir
Apr 03, 2022 12:41pm
Those mocking IK for not surprising are not disappointed but badly depressed now!
Reply Recommend 0
Asif.elahi
Apr 03, 2022 12:42pm
Nice joke
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Apr 03, 2022 12:42pm
Great move. Let the people of Pakistan decide.
Reply Recommend 0
Arshad
Apr 03, 2022 12:42pm
In the history of the country never seen such a useless president and PM.
Reply Recommend 0
Seedha Saadha
Apr 03, 2022 12:42pm
Well played Skipper!!
Reply Recommend 0
Irfan
Apr 03, 2022 12:42pm
When a clown becomes a PM then such incidents shouldn't be surprising.
Reply Recommend 0
Abubakar
Apr 03, 2022 12:43pm
Great leader Imran Khan
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Apr 03, 2022 12:43pm
LOL, great move. Opposition in shock. WOW
Reply Recommend 0
khalid
Apr 03, 2022 12:43pm
shameful day... thank you imran, you wanted to be PM of Afghanistan and now you have turned pakistan into afghanistan
Reply Recommend 0
Lahoriya
Apr 03, 2022 12:43pm
as expected.. he is fascist man .. dont expect anything democratic from him
Reply Recommend 0
Love Your Country
Apr 03, 2022 12:43pm
Coward PM
Reply Recommend 0
Nouman
Apr 03, 2022 12:44pm
All the indians will cry now
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmedonline
Apr 03, 2022 12:45pm
Well played Kaptaan!!
Reply Recommend 0
Patriotic
Apr 03, 2022 12:45pm
He'll come back stronger, wiser, and powerful. #PakistanZindabad
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Apr 03, 2022 12:45pm
May nai khel raha...
Reply Recommend 0
Asif Raza
Apr 03, 2022 12:45pm
So, option 3 worked which was offered by establishment
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmedonline
Apr 03, 2022 12:45pm
Kaptaan you just played a master stroke!
Reply Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Apr 03, 2022 12:45pm
Desperate.
Reply Recommend 0
Nouman
Apr 03, 2022 12:45pm
A slap in the face of those that thought he would be removed
Reply Recommend 0
Mir
Apr 03, 2022 12:45pm
Bravo! Well done Imran Khan!
Reply Recommend 0
Asif
Apr 03, 2022 12:45pm
Pathetic
Reply Recommend 0
Shah manjoor
Apr 03, 2022 12:46pm
Banana Republic of pudina
Reply Recommend 0
Nouman
Apr 03, 2022 12:46pm
As expected looters could never win
Reply Recommend 0
SayNoToPlastics
Apr 03, 2022 12:46pm
Great ! We go for General elections but please Captain clean your team even if it means loosing the elections . The State of Madina was built on principles and not selectable electables.
Reply Recommend 0
Nishith C Joshi
Apr 03, 2022 12:46pm
Coward.
Reply Recommend 0
Money
Apr 03, 2022 12:46pm
Well played.
Reply Recommend 0
karim buksh
Apr 03, 2022 12:47pm
The PTI government was never a democratically elected government and the deputy speakers actions prove that they were they an 'illegal' government that has never abided by the rule of law, they just want to pervert the laws and rules to stay in power.
Reply Recommend 0
Sudh
Apr 03, 2022 12:47pm
Good. Now we will get a chance to bring the same people back
Reply Recommend 0
John
Apr 03, 2022 12:47pm
Great! The Mir Sadiqs and Mir Jafers have been checkmated!
Reply Recommend 0
Oneliner
Apr 03, 2022 12:47pm
Both KHAN and SURI should be immediately be dismissed for becoming INSANE
Reply Recommend 0
Ashfaq
Apr 03, 2022 12:48pm
Insane...Constitution bulldozed...
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim
Apr 03, 2022 12:48pm
The people are with you IK! Keep these corrupt out!
Reply Recommend 0
Junglistan
Apr 03, 2022 12:48pm
Keep it up. Atleast I don't want the regime of thugs in the disguise of opposition.
Reply Recommend 0
Patriotic pakistani
Apr 03, 2022 12:48pm
Super power of Pakistan.... Imran khan.absolutely nailed it
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Apr 03, 2022 12:48pm
Great move. Imran Khan revealed his trump card.
Reply Recommend 0
Qazi
Apr 03, 2022 12:49pm
master stroke!!?
Reply Recommend 0
Novoice
Apr 03, 2022 12:49pm
Niazi the traitor
Reply Recommend 0
Amer
Apr 03, 2022 12:49pm
Well done Imran Khan! This is a brave decision!
Reply Recommend 0
Urwa
Apr 03, 2022 12:49pm
So this was the surprise. Meddling with the constitution. Frivolous.
Reply Recommend 0
JS
Apr 03, 2022 12:50pm
This is how a sick and perverted mind works. Feaing now for the safety and security of Pakistan which is in insecure hands.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Apr 03, 2022 12:50pm
Captain's last ball - a full toss. Clean bowled the last wicket.
Reply Recommend 0
Md
Apr 03, 2022 12:50pm
ghabrana nahi hai :D
Reply Recommend 0
Mon
Apr 03, 2022 12:50pm
Another drama. How power thirsty is this Khan?
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 03, 2022 12:51pm
Great move and wonderful news.
Reply Recommend 0
KPK Booster
Apr 03, 2022 12:52pm
Won the world cup again but this time against the United States of Sanctions.
Reply Recommend 0
gauhar mir
Apr 03, 2022 12:53pm
Very good decision
Reply Recommend 0
Dean
Apr 03, 2022 12:53pm
When sure of losing the match , the captain wants to cancel the match itself .
Reply Recommend 0
Salim
Apr 03, 2022 12:53pm
Master stroke by the PM - This was the only way to deal with this gang of thieves and turn-coats
Reply Recommend 0
Be good
Apr 03, 2022 12:53pm
Imran Khan's action is very unconstitutional.
Reply Recommend 0
Shaukat Imran
Apr 03, 2022 12:55pm
This is the best possible outcome for democracy of Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
M aftab
Apr 03, 2022 12:55pm
master stroke
Reply Recommend 0
Oneliner
Apr 03, 2022 12:55pm
Supreme court will restore Assembly in a minute
Reply Recommend 0
Erum Aziz
Apr 03, 2022 12:55pm
Pakistanis stand firm with PM Imran Khan decision.
Reply Recommend 0
M aftab
Apr 03, 2022 12:55pm
master stroke
Reply Recommend 0
Herrvik
Apr 03, 2022 12:56pm
Ghabaranaa nahi IK sahab -- declare yourself President for Life, and All will be Well, believe me.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Apr 03, 2022 12:56pm
Donald Trump wannabe …
Reply Recommend 0
HOSPITAL
Apr 03, 2022 12:56pm
Pakistan is crazier than I ever imagined.
Reply Recommend 0
Zandalf
Apr 03, 2022 12:56pm
This is insane!
Reply Recommend 0
Oneliner
Apr 03, 2022 12:57pm
Courts will disqualify Khan for life
Reply Recommend 0
CSQ
Apr 03, 2022 12:57pm
Utto Sherra !! Tiger Imran
Reply Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali
Apr 03, 2022 12:57pm
He is acting like a dictator
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Dummy
Apr 03, 2022 12:58pm
CROOKED THINKING - No one will repose confidence in you any more. No one. Period..
Reply Recommend 0
Zain
Apr 03, 2022 12:58pm
Where are the Indians now?
Reply Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Apr 03, 2022 12:59pm
President cant after 58 2 b slash.
Reply Recommend 0
Truth will Always prevail
Apr 03, 2022 12:59pm
What a brilliant surprise. Kaaptan has clean bold all corrupt money launders crook criminal black mailer with his last ball
Reply Recommend 0
KK
Apr 03, 2022 12:59pm
@Nouman, : why should we cry? Imran is our man in pak….he did something India unable to do in pak all these days! We are very happy
Reply Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali
Apr 03, 2022 12:59pm
@Nouman, we are happy. Nothing destroys a country than dictatorship
Reply Recommend 0
Indian
Apr 03, 2022 12:59pm
Main akhri ball pe ball he le k bhaag jaonga.
Reply Recommend 0
Vikram
Apr 03, 2022 12:59pm
Pakistani political circus is very entertaining.
Reply Recommend 0
Zain
Apr 03, 2022 01:00pm
A slap on the face of anyone who thought we can be bought. Take notes India!
Reply Recommend 0
Kabir
Apr 03, 2022 01:00pm
An honest and fair election is exactly what is required, keep the Army out of it keep the thief’s out of it let the public decide honestly , let Pakistan decide
Reply Recommend 0
Amjad
Apr 03, 2022 01:00pm
@Ashfaq,th exact that that so much thieves , foreigners and Indians want imran khan put tells you all you need to know
Reply Recommend 0
John
Apr 03, 2022 01:00pm
@SachBol , And Save people of Karachi from the colonial rule of Waderas!
Reply Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Apr 03, 2022 01:01pm
Constituitionally once accepted it cant be rejected on the day of voting..
Reply Recommend 0
Haris
Apr 03, 2022 01:01pm
@Dean, Last card played well.
Reply Recommend 0
Rahul
Apr 03, 2022 01:01pm
IK is following Donald Trump
Reply Recommend 0
Haris
Apr 03, 2022 01:01pm
@Be good, What is uncontituitional here?
Reply Recommend 0
A
Apr 03, 2022 01:01pm
Meri batting nahin to main bat le ka ja raha hun
Reply Recommend 0
John
Apr 03, 2022 01:02pm
@Oneliner, Dreams are free!
Reply Recommend 0
Mahmood
Apr 03, 2022 01:02pm
PDM bowled out! Well done Captain!!
Reply Recommend 0
Shehzada
Apr 03, 2022 01:02pm
Coward could not face the no-trust motion. Ran away like a rabbit.
Reply Recommend 0
Mudasir
Apr 03, 2022 01:02pm
@Shamil, what treason case,r u people insane
Reply Recommend 0
Erum Aziz
Apr 03, 2022 01:03pm
The thing inspired us in PM Imran Khan is, he speaks the truth, he is not proud at all, a truly servant of the state of Pakistan, a person that understand common man problems. All his work within these 3.5 years are unbeatable. Welfare campaign,fighting corona crises, billion Trees projects, solving civil civic problems, overseas Pakistanis projects, the one and only Afghanistan problem, bring Peace in Asia, ties with foreign nations, all are Brilliant works.
Reply Recommend 0
ST
Apr 03, 2022 01:04pm
East to West Our Imraan the best :))
Reply Recommend 0
Kamran
Apr 03, 2022 01:04pm
Good move. Enough is enough. It is time that all these crooks get schooled.
Reply Recommend 0
John
Apr 03, 2022 01:04pm
@Oneliner, Dream on!
Reply Recommend 0
John
Apr 03, 2022 01:05pm
@Oneliner, Dream on...dreaming is free!
Reply Recommend 0
Iammenace
Apr 03, 2022 01:05pm
Great move to keep the corrupt at bay
Reply Recommend 0
Humza
Apr 03, 2022 01:05pm
Farce
Reply Recommend 0
sam
Apr 03, 2022 01:06pm
Very very intelligent indeed! Long Iive Pakistan, Long Live IK.
Reply Recommend 0
Irfan
Apr 03, 2022 01:06pm
Wrong constitutionally but morally right.
Reply Recommend 0
Abrar
Apr 03, 2022 01:06pm
Innings declared before the last ball.....
Reply Recommend 0
MD PhD
Apr 03, 2022 01:09pm
@Indian, excellent comment.
Reply Recommend 0
Aly
Apr 03, 2022 01:10pm
Boy, Imran Ahmed Khan Nazi going all Cersei Lannister...!!!
Reply Recommend 0
M aftab
Apr 03, 2022 01:11pm
Master stroke
Reply Recommend 0
KPK Booster
Apr 03, 2022 01:11pm
Indians are stunned.
Reply Recommend 0
Hammad ahmad
Apr 03, 2022 01:11pm
We will vote for IMRAN KHAN
Reply Recommend 0
Vpp
Apr 03, 2022 01:11pm
Khan if I don't want to face the bowling then it would declare bad lighting because umpires are mine
Reply Recommend 0
Junaid
Apr 03, 2022 01:12pm
@Shamil, why. Keep
Reply Recommend 0
Hamza Khan
Apr 03, 2022 01:13pm
Extremely good news for people of Pakistan. We are celebrating here in Uk.
Reply Recommend 0
TALAL Zaidy
Apr 03, 2022 01:13pm
Alhamdulillah, the traitors of Islam and Pakistan will always face defeat in their evil plans.
Reply Recommend 0
Junaid
Apr 03, 2022 01:13pm
NS should cancel his flight
Reply Recommend 0
Rao Abdul Uzair Khan
Apr 03, 2022 01:13pm
@Shamil, hello the traitors are sitting i the opposition
Reply Recommend 0
Flag
Apr 03, 2022 01:13pm
@Ashfaq, Instead of a few 'bought and paid for MNA's the entire electorate can vote on the no-confidence motion by the opposition. Best for the democracy not so good for the 'bought and paid for' corrupt so called political leaders.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahad
Apr 03, 2022 01:14pm
@Jo Original, few pti mna are also sold out in this along with other parties who were their allies .. it would have been useless for sit with them in assembly knowing they are no longer loyal
Reply Recommend 0
Solani
Apr 03, 2022 01:14pm
@Jo Original, The Generals desires!
Reply Recommend 0
Jugvinder Singh
Apr 03, 2022 01:14pm
"Prime Minister Imran said the "billions of rupees" that had been spent to "buy" lawmakers' votes would be wasted." Love it!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Dummy
Apr 03, 2022 01:15pm
Lawless design. Reject this dictatorship.
Reply Recommend 0
AlphaB
Apr 03, 2022 01:15pm
@Jo Original, General Bajwa's gift to the opposition.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Dummy
Apr 03, 2022 01:15pm
He is a sore loser.
Reply Recommend 0
RK
Apr 03, 2022 01:15pm
@Shamil, and President of Pakistan?
Reply Recommend 0
Umar Makhdumi
Apr 03, 2022 01:16pm
The Government has tried to invalidate the constitution and parliament. So much for the sportsman spirit of this so called "leader" and his lackeys!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Fact
Apr 03, 2022 01:16pm
Niazi pakistan ko le doobega.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul Jabbar
Apr 03, 2022 01:16pm
IK biggest thug in Pakistan history.
Reply Recommend 0
Haris
Apr 03, 2022 01:18pm
@Nouman, Indians have more reasons to smile now
Reply Recommend 0
PrakashG
Apr 03, 2022 01:19pm
This is a death-blow to democracy in Pakistan. Now no opposition will ever think about removing a PM using democratic means
Reply Recommend 0
RK
Apr 03, 2022 01:20pm
Logical end of this drama is change of Prime Minister by courts. They should manage the proceedings.
Reply Recommend 0
Oneliner
Apr 03, 2022 01:20pm
He will go with even bigger ignominy
Reply Recommend 0
Amax
Apr 03, 2022 01:22pm
It is so strange to see Pakistani people still see it as Imran vs opposition Nobody is looking at root cause or worried about what this tamasha does to the nation Sad actually
Reply Recommend 0
Aly
Apr 03, 2022 01:24pm
IK morphing to his ultimate Cersei Lannister transformation...
Reply Recommend 0
IQBAL
Apr 03, 2022 01:24pm
He has really given them a real surprise, which they were not expecting at all.....
Reply Recommend 0
Asad Rehman
Apr 03, 2022 01:25pm
Great news for every hard working Pakistani. Well done IK. Pakistan Zindabad.
Reply Recommend 0
Sajjad
Apr 03, 2022 01:25pm
Oppositions 2 billion down the drain. All transactions are not refundable:)
Reply Recommend 0
A Shah
Apr 03, 2022 01:26pm
IK only cares about one thing! That’s himself
Reply Recommend 0
A Shah
Apr 03, 2022 01:26pm
History will remember this man as the man who destroyed Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Adeel Saleem
Apr 03, 2022 01:26pm
Stand with IK, please learn from mistakes and do better next time. We are with you
Reply Recommend 0
Texan
Apr 03, 2022 01:27pm
No Winners. Looser- People of Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Jamil Ahmed
Apr 03, 2022 01:27pm
Running away from the fight is an example bad sposrtmanship.
Reply Recommend 0
MA
Apr 03, 2022 01:27pm
@Izzy , Confidence of whom? few bought out out MNAs ?
Reply Recommend 0
Sheikh
Apr 03, 2022 01:28pm
If foreign conspiracy why did we invite USA to OIC. Drama queen
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Apr 03, 2022 01:29pm
Shehbaz Sharif's sherwani will remain in his cupboard. Poor thing, he will never become PM.
Reply Recommend 0
MA
Apr 03, 2022 01:29pm
Great move, let the people of Pakistan decide (not few bought out MNAs)
Reply Recommend 0
Nouman
Apr 03, 2022 01:30pm
@Ali, your beloved corruptrd people lost
Reply Recommend 0
Z khan
Apr 03, 2022 01:31pm
Article 6 against IK , suri and fawad chudary and president
Reply Recommend 0
Kahsif Ajaz
Apr 03, 2022 01:31pm
Imran Khan hit a big sixer, well ahead of all the combined opposition.
Reply Recommend 0
Z khan
Apr 03, 2022 01:32pm
Shame on you IK, dont gave courage to face No trust Motion. IK was and is a disastoir for the country.
Reply Recommend 0
Kahsif Ajaz
Apr 03, 2022 01:32pm
@PrakashG, Do you really believe what we have in Pakistan is democracy?
Reply Recommend 0
Z khan
Apr 03, 2022 01:32pm
Kaptam run away from match
Reply Recommend 0
Z khan
Apr 03, 2022 01:32pm
IK exposed
Reply Recommend 0
sk
Apr 03, 2022 01:33pm
@Jamil Ahmed, bad sportsman is also a sportsman!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Asim Maqbool
Apr 03, 2022 01:33pm
Great Move.. keep it up my Captain
Reply Recommend 0
Fahmida
Apr 03, 2022 01:35pm
@Shamil, Agreed
Reply Recommend 0
Raheel
Apr 03, 2022 01:35pm
Wow what a move!!! Opposition in shock.
Reply Recommend 0
Fahmida
Apr 03, 2022 01:35pm
Unconstitutional. Imran Khan should resign immediately
Reply Recommend 0
Raheel
Apr 03, 2022 01:36pm
PM Khan did promise a surprise and boy was he right!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Chestdeep
Apr 03, 2022 01:39pm
Betrayal
Reply Recommend 0
Rizwan
Apr 03, 2022 01:39pm
Proved to be a coward in the end. This was his surprise of fight back.bravo
Reply Recommend 0
Usman J
Apr 03, 2022 01:40pm
Many people commenting here are disappointed who wish to see the old faces unfortunately. Don't forget IK is a player then politician !
Reply Recommend 0
Sid
Apr 03, 2022 01:41pm
Master stroke!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Ijaz
Apr 03, 2022 01:41pm
@SachBol , they have. It's all assemblies
Reply Recommend 0
Arun
Apr 03, 2022 01:41pm
He would have been wiser to resign and sit in opposition. As living standards plunge he would have been re elected. Elections now will mean PTI losing very badly
Reply Recommend 0
Usman J
Apr 03, 2022 01:41pm
@Mon, Less than all the looters who gathered for personal interest. I am not surprised how people are blinded. Now the PDM parties will do Jalsa's against each other and vote against each other. Well played IK
Reply Recommend 0
AMJAD KHAN
Apr 03, 2022 01:42pm
A great googlie by Imran Khan.”Ab Tera Kaya Banay Ga Bilawal”.
Reply Recommend 0
Money
Apr 03, 2022 01:44pm
Given the civil military tension, the election is unlikely to be free and fair. Hope people don’t get hurt.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed Iqbal
Apr 03, 2022 01:44pm
@Ashfaq, good move by kaptan
Reply Recommend 0
Anil
Apr 03, 2022 01:45pm
I really would like to believe that he is an honest man. Becoz honest man can not manage majority of dishonest ones around him. I know he can talk but can't talk his walk. He can't manage economy biggest weakness. Fooling illiterate masses is Wat west has done Wat he is doing, I believe. I hope I am wrong becoz I want to see someone change the system in our part of world.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed Iqbal
Apr 03, 2022 01:45pm
@Dean, good move by kaptan. Jaisa ko taisa.
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Apr 03, 2022 01:45pm
@Kahsif Ajaz, Democracy is no where in the world. Its about power of money (US) or religion(India) or feudal influence (Pakistan).
Reply Recommend 0
Money
Apr 03, 2022 01:46pm
@Sheikh, Because USA can aid Afghanistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Amer
Apr 03, 2022 01:46pm
What a pathetic spoil sports move. He’s saying that if I am not PM I won’t let the process run. He proved that all is for the love of “Kursi”.
Reply Recommend 0
Humza
Apr 03, 2022 01:47pm
Put him up for Article 6 (Treason)
Reply Recommend 0
Konstantin
Apr 03, 2022 01:47pm
Good work Mr PM. Now seek mandate legitimately.
Reply Recommend 0
KAT
Apr 03, 2022 01:47pm
Surpriiiise
Reply Recommend 0
Jill
Apr 03, 2022 01:47pm
Army will makes move ..it has been insulted
Reply Recommend 0
Fiza
Apr 03, 2022 01:48pm
Lot of money is going to be spent on consulting new elections. It’s time to vote in favor of nation. The nation needs a stable government.
Reply Recommend 0
Kate Angel Dinara
Apr 03, 2022 01:49pm
Super Greedy for Power .. and doesn't want to leave the chair.. If you have don't enough majority, just resign... This is the real way for democracy...
Reply Recommend 0
Leon
Apr 03, 2022 01:49pm
If the cable was received on March 7, why was it kept secret until March 27 for the container speech? Why was it not taken to the NSC?
Reply Recommend 0
Leon
Apr 03, 2022 01:50pm
If the cable was received on March 7, why was it held back till March 27 for a container speech? Why was it not taken to the NSC?
Reply Recommend 0
FN
Apr 03, 2022 01:50pm
Wait for SC decision. Speaker and IK's decision will be reverted.
Reply Recommend 0
GV
Apr 03, 2022 01:51pm
Chickened out PMIK, shameless guy. Ran away from proving his majority.
Reply Recommend 0
Shahzad
Apr 03, 2022 01:54pm
A lunatic trying to save his skin at the cost of the countrymen
Reply Recommend 0
AinOther
Apr 03, 2022 01:54pm
Somebody should say enough is enough. This psychopath needs to be stopped now!
Reply Recommend 0
Ali da Malanga
Apr 03, 2022 01:54pm
There is a pin drop silence in Pakistan's eastern neighbor.
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
Apr 03, 2022 01:56pm
Army please please please overtake .
Reply Recommend 0
Sunny
Apr 03, 2022 01:57pm
Game of thrones on steroids has just started.
Reply Recommend 0
Fahad
Apr 03, 2022 01:58pm
@Shamil, stop whinnying Imran Khan is going to come back with absolute majority.
Reply Recommend 0
Mustafa
Apr 03, 2022 01:59pm
Coward should have done this a month ago. Sad he just broke the Constitution and the country
Reply Recommend 0
Asim
Apr 03, 2022 01:59pm
Abki baar Imran Sarkar
Reply Recommend 0
sudhi
Apr 03, 2022 02:00pm
I hope IK will win the next elections with clear majority and continue his policies diligently.
Reply Recommend 0
Sunny
Apr 03, 2022 02:00pm
Aapne ghabrana nahi hai
Reply Recommend 0
Babubhai
Apr 03, 2022 02:00pm
Excellent move PMIK well done
Reply Recommend 0
Ziauddin Ahmed
Apr 03, 2022 02:01pm
Pakistan Zindabad
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 03, 2022 02:01pm
Surprise, surprise. This is exactly what's called a lethal, toe-breaking, penetrating, unplayable and jaw-dropping yorker, uprooting the middle stump of the opposing team batsman on the last ball of the match?
Reply Recommend 0
Vin
Apr 03, 2022 02:02pm
Wow so he has declared himself dictator of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
F Nawaz
Apr 03, 2022 02:03pm
Good. Reforms survive. Let's see what the cowards, Nawaz, Shahbaz, Fazlu, Zarbari and Biden do
Reply Recommend 0
M Shaking Sweating
Apr 03, 2022 02:03pm
Banana Republic
Reply Recommend 0
FN
Apr 03, 2022 02:03pm
Today Pakistan is joke in the eyes of world.
Reply Recommend 0
DK
Apr 03, 2022 02:03pm
@Shamil, impose on yourself and Modi
Reply Recommend 0
Rizwan Ali
Apr 03, 2022 02:04pm
Unconstituetional act by Qasim Suri and president. Just got more embarassement.
Reply Recommend 0
DawnNewsLover
Apr 03, 2022 02:04pm
Masters have granted a safe exit as his last wish.
Reply Recommend 0
M Shaking Sweating
Apr 03, 2022 02:05pm
@Nouman, Indians are very happy
Reply Recommend 0
AlphaB
Apr 03, 2022 02:06pm
@FN, The Joke is on the scriptwriters!
Reply Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Apr 03, 2022 02:07pm
We stand united with Imran Khan.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan
Apr 03, 2022 02:10pm
Great move kapitan!! Now all MNAs who took money will be secretly relieved!
Reply Recommend 0
Shah G
Apr 03, 2022 02:10pm
Imran khan zindabad!
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Eyes on Islamabad
Updated 03 Apr, 2022

Eyes on Islamabad

Gen Bajwa seems to have chosen a questionable time to publicly break ranks with the PTI government.
03 Apr, 2022

Power in a few hands

THE PML-N decision to nominate Hamza Shehbaz Sharif for the job of chief minister in Punjab is a bad idea given that...
03 Apr, 2022

Sri Lanka crisis

EMERGENCY rule has been declared in the island nation of Sri Lanka after anti-government protests turned violent. ...
Rocking the boat
Updated 02 Apr, 2022

Rocking the boat

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan seems willing to go to any lengths in his determination to convert his looming defeat in...
02 Apr, 2022

Tax revenues

THE 29pc growth in tax revenue collection by the FBR during the first three quarters of the present financial year ...
02 Apr, 2022

Industrial pollution

THAT in a city like Karachi, which has about a dozen industrial areas of various sizes, only 170 units have their ...