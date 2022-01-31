Dawn Logo

Terrorist killed during intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan: ISPR

Dawn.comPublished January 31, 2022 - Updated January 31, 2022 02:34pm

A terrorist involved in attacks against security forces as well as targeted killing and kidnapping for ransom was killed by security forces during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan, the military's media affairs wing said on Monday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that security forces conducted the IBO in North Waziristan's Dossali area after receiving reports about the presence of terrorists.

During an intense exchange of fire, the terrorist, identified as Mobeen alias Majrooh, was killed while weapons and ammunition were also recovered, the ISPR said.

The IBO comes days after a terrorist attack on security forces' check-post in Balochistan's Kech district in which 10 soldiers were martyred.

According to a statement issued by the ISPR, the "fire raid" by terrorists had occurred on the night of Jan 25-26.

"During intense exchange of fire, one terrorist was killed and several injured. While repulsing terrorists' fire raid, 10 soldiers embraced martyrdom," the statement said.

It added that three terrorists had been apprehended in the follow-up clearance operation, which it said at the time was still in progress to hunt down the perpetrators of the incident.

Last week, security forces had killed another terrorist during an IBO in North Waziristan's Spinwam area. A statement by the ISPR at the time had said the slain terrorist was an expert in IEDs planting and was involved in terrorist activities, targeted killing and kidnapping for ransom.

M. Saeed
Jan 31, 2022 02:37pm
Alhamdullilah, one by one, finish all the terror for good.
Reply Recommend 0

