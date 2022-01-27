Dawn Logo

10 soldiers martyred in terrorist attack on checkpost in Balochistan's Kech: ISPR

Naveed Siddiqui | Tahir KhanPublished January 27, 2022 - Updated January 27, 2022 11:16pm
Security forces carry out a search operation in this file photo. — Photo courtesy: ISPR
Security forces carry out a search operation in this file photo. — Photo courtesy: ISPR

Ten soldiers were martyred after terrorists attacked a security forces' checkpost in Balochistan's Kech district, the military's media affairs wing said on Thursday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the "fire raid" by terrorists occurred on the night of Jan 25-26.

"During intense exchange of fire, one terrorist was killed and several injured. While repulsing terrorists' fire raid, 10 soldiers embraced martyrdom," the statement said.

It added that three terrorists had been apprehended in the follow-up clearance operation, which it said was still in progress to hunt down the perpetrators of the incident.

"The armed forces are determined to eliminate terrorists from our soil no matter what the cost," the ISPR statement said.

Earlier this month, a Pakistan Army soldier was martyred after terrorists attacked a military post in Bannu's Janikhel.

On January 5, two soldiers were martyred and as many terrorists killed in two separate intelligence-based operations (IBOs) conducted by security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Last month, four soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom in an exchange of fire with terrorists during an IBO in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan tribal district.

Comments (11)
Vishnu
Jan 27, 2022 11:01pm
India
Ali
Jan 27, 2022 11:03pm
This seems well planned ambush.
Kris
Jan 27, 2022 11:03pm
Rest in peace. Anybody who puts their life on the line, regardless of the country, deserves respect.
Arvind
Jan 27, 2022 11:05pm
Why this piece of tragic news was hidden from people of Pakistan. This happened in the night of 25-26 and is being published late in the night if 27th. Is it because Imran Niazi Khan wanted to inaugurate PSL first.
Salman
Jan 27, 2022 11:06pm
I knew about this ambush 2 days itself. Kech is right at Iranian border where these militants came from and fled. Iranian regime silently protects blf militants where as Pakistan helped Iran to eliminate Jundullah. Time for Iran to pay back
Javed
Jan 27, 2022 11:07pm
We suffer substantial losses in such attacks because we don’t provide close air support like others do.
Ayush singh
Jan 27, 2022 11:08pm
Taliban is coming
Abbas shah
Jan 27, 2022 11:10pm
Consequences of opening borders with Afghanistan despite knowing the Talibans &afghanis mindset ??
Umar
Jan 27, 2022 11:11pm
So sad
Shakir Hussain
Jan 27, 2022 11:16pm
Taliban in Agfanistan is not doing enough and we are collecting money for them. We should go inside and eliminate terrorist.
Constantine
Jan 27, 2022 11:18pm
What a tragedy. It’s always the soldiers on the ground who die due to bad policies of their leaders. Rest In Peace my brothers in humanity.
