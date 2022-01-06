Intermittent rain, isolated thunderstorms expected in Karachi today: Met office

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Wednesday predicted that the weather in Karachi, which is experiencing its second winter spell this week, will remain cloudy for the remainder of the day while intermittent rain and isolated thunderstorms are also expected.

In an advisory, the PMD said the maximum temperature in the metropolis today will be 20 degrees centigrade with a minimum temperature of 15°C.

Moreover, Karachi will have cloudy skies tomorrow (Friday) as well with chances of light rain. On Saturday, the weather will be "clear" with night expected to be chilly and the morning "misty", according to the advisory. The temperature will range between 10°C to 21°C.

"The westerly weather system producing widespread heavy rainfall across the country has become more [intense] over west-Balochistan and adjoining areas," the Met department said.

Under the influence of that system, rain, accompanied by thunderstorms, is likely to occur in Karachi, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Jacobabad, Sanghar, Badin, Thatta, Mirpurkhas, Tando Allahyar, Tando Mohammad Khan, Umerkot and Tharparkar districts. In addition, there will be moderate to heavy rain in Jamshoro, Dadu, Qambar Shahdadkot, Larkana, Khairpur, Shikarpur and Sukkur districts till tomorrow.

Rain-related deaths

Two rain-related deaths during the ongoing spell were reported in Karachi on Wednesday.

According to Mochko Police Station House Officer Chaudhry Shahid, a 42-year-old man, identified as Abdul Sattar, was killed after the roof of a house, weakened by the rain, collapsed in Mowach Goth yesterday morning. He said the deceased man's 12-year-old nephew, Rustam, sustained injuries in the incident and was taken to Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital.

Separately, a factory worker died of electrocution in Korangi, the Edhi Foundation spokesperson said.

He said the worker, Adnan Razzak, 30, was at a restaurant to get some food when he touched the sunshade there and was electrocuted.

Countrywide situation

In a separate advisory, the PMD said the weather system was likely to extend to upper parts of the country on Friday.

As a result, it forecast rain, ranging from heavy to very heavy, along with snowfall in Quetta, Ziarat, Pishin, Zhob, Qila Abdullah, Nokkundi, Dalbandin, Noshki, Turbat, Panjgur, Gwadar, Pasni, Jiwani, Lasbela, Kalat, Khuzdar, Mastung, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Jhalmagsi, Bolan, Sibbi, Kohlu and Barkhan today and tomorrow.

The spell of rain and snowfall (in hilly areas) in other cities including Islamabad, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha, Khushab, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore and Kasur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Rajanpur, Multan, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Okara, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, would last from Thursday evening to Sunday morning.

In addition, heavy snowfall is expected in Murree, Galiyat, Neelum Valley, Bagh, Haveli, Rawalakot, Naran, Kaghan, Hunza, Gilgit, Skardu, Astore, Chitral, Dir, Swat and Malam Jabba from Thursday to Sunday.