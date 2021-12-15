Dawn Logo

Disengaging with Afghanistan 'disadvantageous' for world, PM Imran says

Sanaullah KhanPublished December 15, 2021 - Updated December 15, 2021 09:22pm
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday chaired the second meeting of the apex committee on Afghanistan. — Photo courtesy: PMO
Prime Minister Imran Khan stated on Wednesday that Pakistan would provide all-out support to Afghanistan to avert a humanitarian crisis, adding that disengaging with the war-torn country would be "disadvantageous" for the world.

The premier expressed these views while chairing the second meeting of the apex committee on Afghanistan, according to a handout issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Planning Minister Asad Umar, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Shaukat Tarin, Adviser to the Prime Minster on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood and other senior civil and military officers also attended the meeting.

"The prime minister expressed the hope that the world would not repeat the mistake of disengaging with Afghanistan. He urged the international community to support the vulnerable people of Afghanistan," the statement said.

"Pakistan will support the Afghan people in every possible way to avert a humanitarian crisis," the statement quoted him as saying. PM Imran also highlighted that Pakistan had already committed to providing humanitarian assistance worth Rs5 billion, which included food commodities and emergency medical supplies.

The committee was told that, as per the directions of the premier, the facility of free Covid-19 vaccination for all Afghans entering Pakistan from land borders was underway. "The process of obtaining a Pakistani visa has been simplified for Afghans," the statement said.

The prime minister also instructed officials to facilitate humanitarian organisations wishing to work from Pakistan to support efforts in Afghanistan as "Pakistan has already committed to being the air and land bridge for humanitarian support to Afghanistan," the statement said.

The participants of the committee reiterated their concern about the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and emphasised that Pakistan will not abandon the people of the country in their time of need.

"On Sunday, Pakistan is hosting an extraordinary session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's foreign ministers in Islamabad to highlight the plight of vulnerable Afghan people in these testing times and to discuss ways for helping them," the statement concluded.

Comments (14)
Taj Ahmad
Dec 15, 2021 09:49pm
Pakistan's economy still struggling plus millions more Afghan refugees are already in Pakistan now, what more Pakistan can do to help Afghan government, let help other countries as well, Turkey, Iran. Tagikistan, Russia, India, UN, USA, UK, EU. Afghan Taliban must act nicely with Afghan people specially Afghan women and children, let them feel secured and free in Afghanistan, free education and jobs for all women and girls side by side with men and boys.
Reply Recommend 0
Milind
Dec 15, 2021 09:50pm
Is he pm of Afghanistan?
Reply Recommend 0
Majid
Dec 15, 2021 09:51pm
Pakistan is the only country which is supporting the current Afghanistan rulers. No country is responding. What's wrong with the world? Pakistan is always right, right?
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Dec 15, 2021 09:53pm
Let please worry about our own country . world will take care of itself
Reply Recommend 0
Shaun
Dec 15, 2021 09:57pm
Please give humanitarian support to our own Pakistani people first.
Reply Recommend 0
Ffest
Dec 15, 2021 10:00pm
How about the people living in Pakistan? The inflation is so high that people can not live in this country and he is talking about others.
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic2
Dec 15, 2021 10:01pm
IK does not think before he talks. The country is in dire economic straits and people are suffering from the effects of inflation. Ik is busy claiming he will give “all out support” to avert humanitarian support to Afghanistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Hari Lamichhane
Dec 15, 2021 10:03pm
What kind of contribution Afghanistan is making to the world? What the world will miss if they disengage with Afghanistan? If anyone has an idea please provide your feedback.
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic2
Dec 15, 2021 10:03pm
The first thing IK has to do is give “all out support” to the Pakistanis who are suffering from the horrible economy that he has been responsible.
Reply Recommend 0
Irfaan
Dec 15, 2021 10:26pm
Please please please think about us before anyone else
Reply Recommend 0
Joseph1
Dec 15, 2021 10:26pm
Full support with just Rs. 5 billion, which is also given to Taliban, who will use for their men only instead of poor people of Afghanistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Sabir
Dec 15, 2021 10:30pm
... "The world" has other problems.
Reply Recommend 0
Saumya05
Dec 15, 2021 10:36pm
Pakistan should help Afghanistan.
Reply Recommend 0
KJ
Dec 15, 2021 10:42pm
Let Afghanistan government (whether there is a functional government or not) worry about that, and speak for themselves. Why is IK always talking on behalf of Afghanistan? The world becomes suspicious of IK. As is, IK has no respect on world forum.
Reply Recommend 0

Opinion

Editorial

15 Dec 2021

Financing provinces

THE decision in principle to stop federal development financing for provincial projects, mostly those pertaining to...
Updated 15 Dec 2021

India’s rhetoric

The BJP leadership should think twice before loosening their tongues with such infantile irresponsibility.
15 Dec 2021

Health insurance

RESEARCH suggests that hundreds of thousands of families in the country fall into economic distress in the process ...
Taliban recognition
Updated 14 Dec 2021

Taliban recognition

OIC members should press Taliban government to show greater flexibility and responsiveness to demands of international community.
14 Dec 2021

Sindh LG bill

THE controversy over Sindh’s local government law refuses to die down, as the PPP-led administration bulldozed...
14 Dec 2021

Ending tobacco use

THE cancer, literally, of smoking has proved one of the most endemic preventable dangers to human well-being (it...