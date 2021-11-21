Dawn Logo

Pak vs Ban: ICC fines Shaheen Afridi for throwing ball at Bangladesh batsman in second T20 fixture

Dawn.comPublished November 21, 2021 - Updated November 21, 2021 05:36pm
Bangladesh's Afif Hossain went down on the ground after a throw by Shaheen Shah Afridi hit him during the T20 match in Dhaka on Saturday. — Picture via Twitter
Bangladesh's Afif Hossain went down on the ground after a throw by Shaheen Shah Afridi hit him during the T20 match in Dhaka on Saturday. — Picture via Twitter

Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi was fined and given a demerit point by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday for throwing a ball at Bangladesh batsman Afif Hossain during the second Twenty20 international match in Dhaka on Saturday.

The incident occurred in the third over of Bangladesh's innings when Hossain played a delivery and the ball went straight to Afridi. The pacer collected the ball and threw it towards the stumps only for it to hit Afif, making him drop to the ground. The batsman was within the crease and not apparently intending to take a run when the bill hit him.

Afridi then immediately rushed to Hossain to inquire about him, who hadn't received any serious injury.

"Shaheen Shah Afridi has been fined 15 per cent of his match fees for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct," the ICC said in a statement.

Read more: Hasan Ali earns ICC's reprimand for controversial sendoff in first T20I win over Bangladesh

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50pc of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

The cricket governing body said Afridi was found to have breached Article 2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which states: “throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment such as a water bottle) at or near a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other third person in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an International Match.”

It added that "one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Afridi, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period."

Afridi admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by an ICC referee, hence there was no need for a formal hearing, the statement added.

After the match, Afridi had also gone up to Hossain and the two players gently shook hands before moving on.

A day earlier, pacer Hasan Ali was reprimanded for violating Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during Pakistan's first Twenty20 against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Friday.

The incident had occurred in the 17th over of Bangladesh's innings, when Ali made an inappropriate gesture towards batter Nurul Hasan after dismissing him, the ICC's statement had said.

Ali was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which relates to "using language, actions or gestures that disparage or could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an international match".

Tornado
Nov 21, 2021 05:42pm
What is the point of so much aggression by Pakistan team?
Reply Recommend 0
Rock Solid
Nov 21, 2021 05:43pm
Was an unintentional mistake, move on
Reply Recommend 0
THE
Nov 21, 2021 05:43pm
I am a fan of this young lad but that was reckless. The fine was nothing but just a slap on the wrist.
Reply Recommend 0
Shoaib Abbasi
Nov 21, 2021 05:45pm
Pakistan Cricketers: Beware of ICC's hidden agenda to demoralize & malign Pakistani young cricketers! The video exhibits a routine play, Afridi's intention were not malice as he reacts immediately when ball hit the batsman ! Do not trust ICC as they still practice slavery and racism across the board !
Reply Recommend 0
Today
Nov 21, 2021 05:47pm
Wonderful sportsmanship, somebody was saying loved world over
Reply Recommend 0
Dave
Nov 21, 2021 05:48pm
Shame full
Reply Recommend 0
Sach
Nov 21, 2021 05:51pm
Pakistan behaving badly! first flag controversy, then Hasan Ali & Shaheen Afridi going rogue! Sad.
Reply Recommend 0
Brownman
Nov 21, 2021 05:55pm
Ban him in the series, just to send a message. The batsman could have been seriously hurt.
Reply Recommend 0
USA
Nov 21, 2021 06:01pm
First Hasan Ali and now Shaheen Shah Afridi what is going on with our team? They taking their semi final losse on poor Bangladeshi team this is not good.
Reply Recommend 0
Realistic
Nov 21, 2021 06:08pm
Ban him for the remaining series. This throw was not needed, batsmen could have gotten some serious injuries
Reply Recommend 0
ShadowLugia
Nov 21, 2021 06:18pm
Started behaving like T20 champions, all the wins due to fluke of winning the toss.
Reply Recommend 0
Dandy Khan
Nov 21, 2021 06:24pm
@Sach, above all, India is playing it's tactics more shamefully than anything else. Using ICC tools.
Reply Recommend 0
Cye
Nov 21, 2021 06:27pm
All the rules applied on Pakistani players. How about Indian and Australian players. They are the rudest ones.
Reply Recommend 0

