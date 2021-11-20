Hasan Ali earns ICC's reprimand for controversial sendoff in first T20I win over Bangladesh

Pace bowler Hasan Ali has been reprimanded for breaching Level 1 of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Code of Conduct during Pakistan's first Twenty20 against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Friday.

Hasan was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "using language, actions or gestures that disparage or could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an international match," said a statement issued by the ICC.

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Hasan, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period, the statement said.

The incident occurred in the 17th over of Bangladesh's innings, when Ali gave an inappropriate sendoff to batter Nurul Hasan after dismissing him caught behind the wicket, the ICC's statement said.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

Bangladesh fined for slow over-rate

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh team has been fined 20pc of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate in the match as they were ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20pc of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," the statement read.

Ali and Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah admitted the offences and accepted the sanctions proposed by Neeyamur Rashid of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees and ratified by the ICC's cricket operations department as per the Covid-19 interim playing regulations, it said, adding that there was no need for formal hearings in either of the cases.

On-field umpires Sharfudoulla Ibne Shahid and Masudur Rahman, third umpire Gazi Sohel and fourth official Tanvir Ahmed levelled the charges.