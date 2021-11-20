Dawn Logo

Pak vs Ban: Fakhar Zaman shines again as Green Shirts win 2nd T20I, clinch series 2-0

AFPPublished November 20, 2021 - Updated November 20, 2021 04:55pm
Mohammad Rizwan (R) and Fakhar Zaman run between the wickets during the second Twenty20 international cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Nov 20. — AFP
Mohammad Rizwan (R) and Fakhar Zaman run between the wickets during the second Twenty20 international cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Nov 20. — AFP

Pakistan beat Bangladesh by eight wickets in the second Twenty20 International to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series in Dhaka on Saturday.

Fakhar Zaman struck an unbeaten 57 off 51 balls as Pakistan reached 109-2 in 18.1 overs after restricting Bangladesh to 108-7 in 20 overs.

Najmul Hossain earlier top-scored with 40 off 34 balls for Bangladesh while Afif Hossain chipped in with 20 runs from 21 balls.

Fast bowler Shaheen Afridi finished with 2-15 for Pakistan while leg-spinner Shadab Khan grabbed 2-22.

Pakistan won the first match of the series by four wickets on Friday.

The third and final match will be held at the same ground on Monday.

