'Jihad postponed?': PML-N derides govt for postponing joint session of Parliament

Dawn.comPublished November 10, 2021 - Updated November 11, 2021 07:31am
This combo photo shows PML-N's Maryam Nawaz (left) and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry. — DawnNewsTV/File
This combo photo shows PML-N's Maryam Nawaz (left) and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry. — DawnNewsTV/File

The PML-N on Wednesday once again pounced on the opportunity to deride the government after the latter announced that it would be postponing the joint session of parliament that was originally scheduled for tomorrow.

Shortly after Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed lawmakers from the ruling party and its allies in Islamabad, in which he had asked lawmakers to take part in the legislation process as "jihad", Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry announced that the joint session had been postponed.

Taking to Twitter, the minister said that electoral reforms were connected to the country's future.

"We are working in good faith to reach a consensus on this issue. In this regard, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has once again been asked to get in touch with the opposition so that a bill on electoral reforms can be introduced," he said.

He added the joint session of Parliament was being postponed for this purpose. "We hope that the opposition will seriously consider these crucial reforms so that we can come up with a strategy for the country's future," he said, adding that the government will not back down from poll reforms until this happens.

Minutes later, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said that earlier today the premier gave a speech calling on parliamentarians to vote during the joint session like it was "jihad".

"Can the nation ask why the jihad had to be postponed so suddenly?" She said that while the nation was "aware of everything", it was a necessary question to ask.

PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb replied to Chaudhry on Twitter with a simple: "And Imran sahab runs away."

In a subsequent tweet, she called on the information minister to have strength and speak the truth which was that the government didn't have the numbers for the joint session.

"Forget their allies, their own lawmakers are not ready to vote for them," she said. "Did you remember to talk to the opposition in order to develop a consensus after calling the joint session?"

Democracy begins with free and fair elections, says PM Imran

Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan pressed members of the parliament to keep striving for the introduction of electronic voting machines (EVMs) for the next polls, saying free and fair elections leads to beginning of democracy.

Addressing lawmakers from the ruling party and its allies in Islamabad, the prime minister stressed upon the parliamentarians to consider taking part in legislation process [with regard to electoral reforms] in an upcoming parliament session as "jihad".

He also took exception to opposition parties resisting electoral reforms and called them "a breed of the corrupt system". He said his party wanted a "better Pakistan" for generations to come.

He pointed out that reforms were always resisted by people with vested interests. He stressed that the PTI had nothing to gain from open ballot in Senate polls and introduction of EVMs for the next elections.

"Until we lift our moral values, we cannot progress. No nation could ever become a great nation if it lacked a fair justice system," he told the gathering.

The premier also called out the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for "hatching propaganda" against the use of EVMs.

He recalled that videos of the recent Senate elections showed some members were openly receiving bribes. "But, neither the ECP did something nor the government."

The prime minister said elections held in the country since 1970 were all "controversial", adding that the losing side never accepted the results.

"It's the government that has to introduce reforms. We staged a sit-in for 128 days because we wanted the next elections to be fair. But the then government refused to audit four constituencies, whose election results were later found to be doctored," he said.

Imran said his government decided to introduce EVMs after detailed deliberations to do away with systematic manipulations prevalent in the election process for decades.

A
Nov 10, 2021 06:01pm
ECP has already exposed PTI. Programmed machines will make mockery of whole democratic process.
Reply Recommend 0
Erum Aziz
Nov 10, 2021 06:04pm
EVMs for the next elections is a must.
Reply Recommend 0
Truth
Nov 10, 2021 06:06pm
Selected ones shouldn't speak of democracy.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Nov 10, 2021 06:09pm
Democracy begins only with unblemished national spirit for honest services to the nation, without any cold war with opponents.
Reply Recommend 0
Ghulam
Nov 10, 2021 06:13pm
IK's lecturing is sickening. His actions are 180 degrees to his preachings. Nation now knows what stuff he is made off.
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Nov 10, 2021 06:14pm
With daska medal on his chest he has audacity to lecture on fair elections?
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Nov 10, 2021 06:17pm
EVM will help avoid Daska type incidents for PTI. Selection will become easier. No matter how people vote, the machine will count it only to PTI.
Reply Recommend 0
Sher Azam
Nov 10, 2021 06:23pm
100% agreed. We strongly support this move.
Reply Recommend 0
Brownman
Nov 10, 2021 06:32pm
In a free and fair elections, Imran wouldn't even win his own seat.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Nov 10, 2021 06:36pm
Stealing individual ballot papers is difficult as Daska showed so EVMs are needed so that the vote stealing process become digital.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed
Nov 10, 2021 06:53pm
And why has IK not called for local body elections like he did before the elections?
Reply Recommend 0
Oneliner
Nov 10, 2021 07:06pm
In true democracy government has only to work on their agenda without criticizing opposition. Only opposition has right to check government actions and criticize them
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Nov 10, 2021 07:27pm
U-turns is the only thing this administration will be remembered for!
Reply Recommend 0
Pursuing
Nov 10, 2021 07:29pm
PTI is rigging the system not just elections.
Reply Recommend 0
Iftikhar Khan
Nov 10, 2021 07:58pm
Government is few Parliamentarians short of majority.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Nov 10, 2021 08:35pm
All U-turns and trickery to somehow win next elections. Shame.
Reply Recommend 0
Chacha
Nov 10, 2021 08:38pm
Clueless minister?
Reply Recommend 0
Raheel sharif
Nov 10, 2021 10:49pm
If Imran Khan is advocating EVM then it means he wants to rig the elections.
Reply Recommend 0

