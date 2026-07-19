E-Paper | July 19, 2026

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1951: Seventy-five years ago: Baseless reports

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DACCA: Alarming and baseless reports about the concentration of Pakistan troops on the West Bengal border were prominently published by the Calcutta papers today [July 18]. Obviously the purpose of these mischievous reports is to spread alarm among the minorities of the two Bengals. So far as the East Pakistan Hindu Minority is concerned it can see things for itself and this false propaganda is not likely to cut any ice with them. Its leaders like S.C. Chattopadhyaya, leader of Opposition in the Pakistan Constituent Assembly, and Mr D.N. Barori, East Pakistan Minister, have already issued statements supporting Mr Liaquat Ali Khan’s stand to fight for honour of the country.

The papers … alleged that Pakistani troops were massed along the entire 800 mile border and that the civil population was being armed. An authoritative source [said] that there had been no abnormal movement of the defence machinery in East Pakistan... . …

The … war-mongering by the Bharati Press has, however, completely paralysed the already oppressed Muslims in West Bengal and Assam, and a fresh influx of Bharati Muslims into the Northern districts of East Pakistan has started. — Dawn Dacca correspondent

Published in Dawn, July 19th, 2026

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