From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1951: Seventy-five years ago: 90pc Hindus resettled

KARACHI: The Relief Commissioner of East Pakistan, Pir Ahsanuddin, revealed … on Thursday [July 12] that a fresh influx of Muslim refugees from West Bengal and Assam into East Pakistan has begun. He told [a news agency] correspondent that recently about 400 uprooted Muslim families arrived in the Mymensingh district which adjoins Assam. “We have recently been faced with another problem of fresh refugee influx of Muslims from Nadia district in West Bengal and from Assam. These include the Muslims who had gone back for rehabilitation there as well as those recently uprooted in Assam,” he said. …

Asked to comment on … statements of Bharati leaders … on alleged exodus from East Pakistan due to “insecurity”, the Relief Commissioner remarked: “There is perfect peace and tranquillity in East Pakistan. ...” He asserted that “we have rehabilitated in East Pakistan a vast majority of Hindus who have come back from West Bengal, Assam and Tripura — nearly 90 per cent of them.

“The largest factor responsible for this has been the return of houses and lands to them. In addition … we have given nearly Rs 14 lakhs for the rehabilitation… .”

Published in Dawn, July 16th, 2026