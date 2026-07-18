E-Paper | July 18, 2026

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1951: Seventy-five years ago: Hutton’s 100th ton

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LONDON: Len Hutton, the England and Yorkshire opening batsman, scored his 100th century at Kennington, Oval yesterday [July 17] on the ground where in 1938 he made the record Test score of 364 against Australia. He reached three figures with a stroke worthy of the occasion. It was a majestic cover-drive off Wait, the Cambridge blue.

Hutton is the 13th cricketer to accomplish the feat. The other were: Jack Hobbs (197), Patay Hendren (170), Wally Hammond (167), C.B. Mea (153), Herbert Sutcliffe (149), Frank Wolley (145), Doctor W.G. Grace (126), Don Bradman (117), Sandham (107), Tom Hayward (104), Ernest Desly (102), and Leslie Ames (102).

Hutton was out after scoring 151. Attempting a drive he was bowled by Lock after batting four hours 40 minutes. His innings included twelve 4’s. Hutton’s record at the Oval now read: 20 innings, two not outs, 1,800 runs, 7 hundreds: 4 fiftys: 364 highest score: average 100. It was a day of batting records. Two other batsmen who distinguished themselves were Jack Robertson, Middleser and Fred Jackeman, Northamptonshire. Against Somerset, Robertson made 201 not out.

Published in Dawn, July 18th, 2026

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