‘SZH has sustained clinical activity across depts’

LAHORE: The Shaikh Zayed Hospital refutes the report that its several departments have ceased functioning, saying that June 2026 statistics demonstrate sustained clinical activity across inpatient, emergency and outpatient departments besides surgical services.

In response to a news article published in Dawn on July 17, the hospital has shared the official record pertaining to bed occupancy and admissions in wards mentioned in that news.

The figures had referred to one-day admissions and bed occupancy rather than a whole month, contradicting the claims made in the news story that the “hospital was on the verge of closure” or about to collapse.During June 2026, a spokesperson for the hospital said, the institute catered to 29,194 outpatient visits, while the emergency department received 12,429 patients, comprising 9,120 accident & emergency and 3,309 paediatric emergency visits. The hospital also recorded 5,454 inpatient admissions, reflecting its continued role as one of the country’s major tertiary care centres.

“The ENT admitted 80 patients, Dermatology 80, Cardiology 96, Neurology 54, Rheumatology 60, Neurosurgery 45, Cardiothoracic Surgery 113, Liver Transplant Services 32, Paediatric Surgery 43, and the male and female urology units together admitted more than 120 patients.The hospital’s intensive care units managed 104 critically ill patients during the month, highlighting the continued provision of advanced critical care services.”

The spokesperson said that surgical services also remained active, with 923 operations performed during June, including 777 major and 146 minor procedures. In addition, specialised services such as 1,508 haemodialysis continued uninterrupted, providing essential care to patients with kidney disease.

Since assuming office as chairperson and dean of Shaikh Zayed Postgraduate Medical Institute (SZPGMI), the spokesperson said, Prof Dr Ayesha Humayun has initiated a series of institutional reforms designed to strengthen healthcare quality, improve accountability and enhance the patient experience. Central to these reforms is the establishment of dedicated clinical governance and quality assurance cells, overseeing implementation of evidence-based clinical practices, patient safety initiatives and quality indicators .

To strengthen patient engagement, the administration has established the chairperson’s complaint and feedback cell. Hospital officials maintain that emergency, inpatient, surgical, laboratory and diagnostic services continue to function round the clock. The hospital administration acknowledged that, like many large public healthcare institutions, SZH continues to face operational and financial challenges but they can be reduced with reforms and effective governance.

Published in Dawn, July 19th, 2026