Decline in management, healthcare delivery: Shaikh Zayed Hospital in Lahore on verge of closure

LAHORE: A significant and fast deterioration in clinical services delivery, financial governance, operational management, patients safety and institutional credibility has pushed the Shaikh Zayed Hospital (SZH), Lahore – the only federal government’s mega teaching institute in Punjab – to the brink of closure.

The most disturbing part of this situation is that out of 36 departments of the hospital, 18 reported ‘zero admission’ in June 2026, shocking figures showing the scale of negligence on the part of the federal authorities with regard to the institute, which once used to be top choice of the patients, particularly, for renal and liver healthcare services across the country.

A recent official report (a copy is available with Dawn) has come up with a smart analysis of the situation by presenting figures pertaining to the month of June 2026, showing a massive 54.2 per cent drop in the in-patient admissions at the hospital.

It identifies as many as 18 departments/units of the hospital, which failed to admit even a single patient during the entire month of June. These include paediatric surgery, eye ward, plastic surgery, dermatology, urology (male), neonatology, cardiology, neurology, cardio thoracic, HB & liver transplant, ENT and rheumatology departments.

Report says 18 out of the total 36 depts admitted no patient in June

The report also marks intensive care units (ICUs) of the teaching hospital, where not a single admission was made during the same period, ignoring even serious patients visiting the facility with complications. These included cardio thoracic ICU, haemodialysis and accident & emergency.

According to the report, there are a total 1,032 beds in all the departments of the federal government hospital. Classifying the bed occupancy in some of the departments, the institute reported that out of total 19 beds of neurosurgery, 15 were lying vacant. Similarly, out of 50 beds in the paediatric ward, 31 are unoccupied, while out of total 20 beds of neurology department, 13 are lying vacant.

The report says that in the hospital’s accident & emergency department, which is considered one of the most critical units, only 45 patients were received in June and none was admitted.

An official reveals that one of the major reasons behind the progressive decline in bed occupancy is the lack of interest by the senior faculty members of the institute as a majority of them have stopped visiting their respective units, shifting focus largely towards their private practices.

He says that internal politics, including rifts between the medical teachers and admin officials to grab lucrative slots, also contributed to the deterioration in the governance of the institute, leading to the underutilisation of the hospital’s capacity and diminishing public confidence in the institution.

The official further says that frequent unavailability of routine and basic laboratory investigations results in delayed diagnosis, compromised patient care, and increased expenditures for patients.

He also deplores that shortage of essential and life-saving medicines at the hospital was compelling patients to procure drugs from the market. He adds that a noticeable decrease in patient attendance across the outpatient department (OPD) and emergency department is indicative of the declining public trust in the facility.

The official further claims that the discontinuation of services under the Sehat Sahulat Programme at the institute has also deprived eligible patients of cashless healthcare, besides significantly reducing institutional revenue, being generated through the programme.

To a question, he says that approximately 1,500 Sehat Sahulat cases remain pending reimbursement, resulting in substantial financial blockage, adversely affecting the hospital’s cash flow and operational sustainability.

Similarly, he says, increasing financial obligations, coupled with delayed payments to vendors, have disrupted procurement processes, weakened inventory management, and contributed to recurrent shortages of medicines, consumables, and essential medical supplies.

The official says that the administrative, financial and healthcare services at the hospital began to deteriorate when its control was shifted multiple times, from and to the federal and provincial governments.

Presently, the federal government is running the administrative and financial affairs of the hospital and a few senior faculty members are competing for top post of the chairman/chairperson, the official adds.

SZH Chairperson Prof Dr Ayesha Humayun says that she has started working on clinical governance to bring about reforms at the institute.

Talking to Dawn, she said that clinical audits are planned to improve clinical practices and care.

“A decade of deterioration can’t be improved overnight”, the chairperson said, adding that with the launch of some projects the indoor bed occupancy has increased to 59 percent so far.

She said that many non-functioning facilities, including daycare centre and waiting areas for the visiting patients, have been restored at the hospital.

Published in Dawn, July 17th, 2026