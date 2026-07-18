‘SZH providing uninterrupted healthcare services’

LAHORE: Shaikh Zayed Hospital (SZH), Lahore, management says that the institute remains fully operational and continues to provide uninterrupted emergency, inpatient, outpatient, surgical, diagnostic and dialysis services.

According to a statement issued by the SZH chairman office here on Friday, the hospital records for June 2026 show 12,429 emergency patient visits, 2,261 emergency admissions, 825 inpatient admissions, besides 923 surgeries and 1,508 haemodialysis sessions, demonstrating that patient care and essential clinical services are continuing at the facility without any interruption.

The institute declared that the hospital is committed to transparency, quality improvement and uninterrupted patient care.

Published in Dawn, July 18th, 2026