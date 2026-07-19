Seed ball campaign kicks off in Charsadda

CHARSADDA: A private organisation launched a plantation campaign in the Hisara Dheri area by dispersing 5,000 seed balls containing around 20,000 plant seeds to help increase forest cover and restore barren land.

Speaking on the occasion, SEPO chairman Naseemullah Shaheen and an environmental activist, Naveed Khan, said climate change, rising temperatures and indiscriminate deforestation had become major global challenges.

They stressed that protecting the environment was a collective responsibility and not the government’s duty alone. They said the seed ball initiative would help grow vegetation in remote and inaccessible areas where conventional plantation was difficult.

They added that SEPO would continue organising tree plantation drives, environmental conservation programmes and public awareness campaigns to ensure a greener and cleaner environment for future generations.

They also pledged to promote eco-friendly activities and expand the plantation campaign across the district.

Published in Dawn, July 19th, 2026