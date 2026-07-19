E-Paper | July 19, 2026

PDMA says no threat of flooding in Tarbela downstream

Bureau Report Published Updated
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has announced the opening of the Tarbela Dam spillways.

It, however, said the water flow would remain below the flood threshold downstream Tarbela.

In an advisory issued here, the authority said that as the spillways would be put into operation, the flows downstream of Tarbela would be between 220,000 and 240,000 cusecs.

However, it said that the opening of the spillway would not result in a flood situation downstream, as a low flood for the Indus River downstream Tarbela Dam started from 240,000 cusecs

Earlier last week, PDMA had issued an alert to the district administrations of Haripur, Swabi, and Nowshera in view of the possible operation of the Tarbela Dam auxiliary spillway.

The advisory stated that the auxiliary spillway of Tarbela Dam was likely to be operated for the first time within the next week, due to which the flow of water in the Indus River may reach low to medium flood levels.

PDMA had directed the district administrations to intensify monitoring along riverbanks, complete safety arrangements, and ensure proactive measures to deal with any emergency situation.

“Due to the possible operation of the Tarbela Dam auxiliary spillway, citizens living in low-lying areas and along the Indus River should avoid unnecessary movement,” it said.

Besides, PDMA had also appealed to citizens to refrain from bathing, boating, fishing, and taking livestock near the river, and not to allow children to go near the riverbanks.

Published in Dawn, July 19th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Gulf escalation
19 Jul, 2026

Gulf escalation

THE Islamabad MoU, and the broader US-Iran ceasefire this document is supposed to underpin, is unravelling before ...
Looming monsoon
19 Jul, 2026

Looming monsoon

THE monsoon season is here. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a nationwide alert for widespread,...
Closing one file
19 Jul, 2026

Closing one file

ABDUL Rashid Wani was stopped by Indian soldiers near his home in Srinagar in July 1997. He never returned. Nearly...
GSP-Plus renewal
Updated 18 Jul, 2026

GSP-Plus renewal

THERE is no glossing over the fact that the country’s leadership faces tough choices in the months ahead. Brussels...
AJK engagement
18 Jul, 2026

AJK engagement

A WELCOME lowering of political temperatures appears to be underway in Azad Kashmir, as the region’s...
Delayed relief
18 Jul, 2026

Delayed relief

THE decision to defer the Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage’s first funding approvals is a setback for...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe