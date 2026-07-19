PDMA says no threat of flooding in Tarbela downstream

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has announced the opening of the Tarbela Dam spillways.

It, however, said the water flow would remain below the flood threshold downstream Tarbela.

In an advisory issued here, the authority said that as the spillways would be put into operation, the flows downstream of Tarbela would be between 220,000 and 240,000 cusecs.

However, it said that the opening of the spillway would not result in a flood situation downstream, as a low flood for the Indus River downstream Tarbela Dam started from 240,000 cusecs

Earlier last week, PDMA had issued an alert to the district administrations of Haripur, Swabi, and Nowshera in view of the possible operation of the Tarbela Dam auxiliary spillway.

The advisory stated that the auxiliary spillway of Tarbela Dam was likely to be operated for the first time within the next week, due to which the flow of water in the Indus River may reach low to medium flood levels.

PDMA had directed the district administrations to intensify monitoring along riverbanks, complete safety arrangements, and ensure proactive measures to deal with any emergency situation.

“Due to the possible operation of the Tarbela Dam auxiliary spillway, citizens living in low-lying areas and along the Indus River should avoid unnecessary movement,” it said.

Besides, PDMA had also appealed to citizens to refrain from bathing, boating, fishing, and taking livestock near the river, and not to allow children to go near the riverbanks.

Published in Dawn, July 19th, 2026