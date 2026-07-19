Four drowned in Shangla untraced

SHANGLA: Bodies of the four men, who drowned in the Indus River on Friday, were still untraced, Rescue 1122 officials said on Saturday.

Four people, including a police official, had drowned in the Indus River in separate incidents in Bisham tehsil.

Bisham SHO Syed Khurshid Ali said a car plunged into the river near a powerhouse, and the vehicle was swept away by the strong currents.

It was learnt that a police official, identified as Mohammad Sajjad from Kana tehsil, and his friend, Samiullah, a resident of Bisham town, were travelling in the car.

A team of divers from Rescue 1122 launched efforts but could not retrieve the bodies.

Separately, two cousins, identified as Suleman, 18, and Mohammad Abbas, 15, drowned while swimming in the river in the Kuz Batkot area of Bisham.

A spokesperson for Rescue 1122 said that strong currents hampered efforts to recover the bodies of the two young men.

Published in Dawn, July 19th, 2026