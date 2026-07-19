E-Paper | July 19, 2026

WHO officials laud response system of Rescue 1122

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PESHAWAR: A delegation of World Health Organisation (WHO) here on Saturday visited the headquarters of Rescue 1122 to review the province’s emergency response system and operational capabilities.

The delegation was welcomed by the director general of Rescue 1122, Shah Fahad, directors of administration, operations and planning and district emergency officer of Peshawar.

According to a statement, the delegation was briefed on the organisation’s emergency response system, operational capacity, training standards and the ambit of emergency services. Officials informed the delegation that Rescue 1122 delivered round-the-clock emergency services in situations of medical emergencies, road accidents, fire incidents, building collapses, floods, water rescue, natural disasters, urban search and rescue operations and other emergency conditions.

The members of delegation also toured various operational stations where they were given briefing about modern rescue equipment, ambulances, firefighting vehicles, search and rescue tools, water rescue equipment, emergency medical services and community safety programmes.

A live emergency response demonstration was also conducted, showcasing the complete rescue operation following a simulated emergency.

Published in Dawn, July 19th, 2026

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