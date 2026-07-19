PTI expands internal accountability body

MOHMAND: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has expanded its internal accountability committee in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by appointing additional members for the Peshawar and South regions as part of efforts to strengthen the party’s internal accountability mechanism.

According to a notification issued by the PTI internal accountability committee (KP) on July 16, the appointments have been made in addition to the committee notified on June 3, 2026.

The new members for the Peshawar and South region included Engineer Arif Marwat, Fakhr Alam Mohmand and Hanifullah.

The notification said that the committee would receive, compile and examine complaints related to corruption and submit its findings to the PTI internal accountability committee, KP, and the party’s founder.

Talking to Dawn, committee member Fakhr Alam Mohmand said the body had been constituted to ensure transparency and accountability within the party.

He said the committee would receive complaints from party workers and office-bearers, examine them on merit and forward its recommendations to the provincial leadership for appropriate action.

The notification stated that the central internal accountability committee reserved the authority to assign additional responsibilities to members to ensure the effective implementation of the committee’s mandate.

The notification has been signed by Shah Farman, former governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa and senior member of the PTI internal accountability committee KP.

Published in Dawn, July 19th, 2026