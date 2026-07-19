Traders to protest imposition of taxes in Malakand

LOWER DIR: Traders across Malakand division, including Lower and Upper Dir districts, on Saturday announced a complete shutter-down and wheel-jam strike on July 21 (Tuesday) to protest the proposed imposition of taxes in the region.

An announcement to this effect was made by the traders’ community leaders during a news conference at the Timergara Press Club here.

They said all businesses, including medical stores, vegetable markets, butcher shops and other commercial establishments, would remain closed during the strike. Small and large markets across Lower and Upper Dir are also expected to observe the shutdown.

A major protest demonstration will be held in Timergara city, where traders, political leaders, social activists and members of civil society are expected to participate.

Malakand division traders’ association vice-president Anwaruddin, Timergara traders’ body general secretary Laiqzada, Timergara mobile union president Syed Nasir Shah and general secretary Shah Zeb, and others addressed the presser.

The business community leaders welcomed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister’s decision to withdraw taxes imposed by the provincial government, describing it as an endorsement of the traders’ stance. However, they expressed serious reservations over the federal government’s reported plan to extend taxation to Malakand division.

They said that Malakand division enjoyed a constitutionally and legally recognised tax-free status and argued that the region, which remained economically underdeveloped and had suffered from natural disasters over the years, could not bear the burden of additional taxes.

The traders said the proposed taxation would adversely affect both the local population and the business community. Reiterating their opposition, the traders’ leaders announced that a complete shutter-down and wheel-jam strike would be observed across Malakand division on July 21, with all commercial centres in Lower Dir remaining closed.

They appealed to the public, traders, transporters and people from all walks of life to actively participate in the strike to make it a success.

JIRGA: The Adenzai Qaumi Jirga on Saturday condemned the recent terrorist attack in the Laram Dara area of Lower Dir and reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining peace in the region. The jirga, held in Chakdara, offered Fateha for the police personnel martyred in the attack and expressed solidarity with their families.

Among those who attended the gathering were Khurshid Khan, Aman Khan, Sartaj Khan, Naeem Khan, Barrister Ataullah Khan and others.

Following the jirga, its members also held separate meetings with MPA Humayun Khan and former senator Maulana Gul Naseeb Khan to discuss the prevailing security situation and possible measures for ensuring lasting peace in the area.

In a joint declaration issued after the meeting, jirga representative Khurshid Khan said the people of the area did not want unrest on their soil and would not tolerate acts of terrorism.

He said the elders resolved to work with the district administration, police and military authorities to find a sustainable solution to the security challenges facing the region.

“The people of Adenzai are peace-loving and desire stability and development. We reject all forms of violence and militancy,” he said, adding that local communities would continue to play their role in supporting efforts aimed at restoring and maintaining peace.

Published in Dawn, July 19th, 2026