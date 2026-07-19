TTAP calls for inquiry into Dir operation casualties

LOWER DIR: Tehreek Tahaffuz-i-Ayeen Pakistan (TTAP) central spokesman Akhunzada Hussain Yousafzai on Friday termed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mohammad Sohail Afridi’s recent visit to Dir as “disappointing” and demanded an inquiry into the heavy losses suffered by police during a recent anti-terror operation in Lower Dir.

Addressing an emergency press conference at the Timergara Press Club, Mr Yousafzai alleged that ill-planning and negligence on the part of the local administration had contributed to the police casualties in the operation.

He demanded immediate transfer of Lower Dir deputy commissioner and district police officer (DPO), holding them responsible for what he described as administrative failures that led to the incident.

Among those present on the occasion were Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa accountability committee member Ali Shah Mishwani, local PTI leaders Rahat Farooqi, Mian Sajjad, Suliman Shah Miankhel and other party workers.

Says security lapse by district admin led to police deaths

Mr Yousafzai said people of Dir, particularly local families, had endured displacement and hardships during the years-long fight against terrorism. He said despite repeated official claims that terrorists had been defeated, terrorism incidents were still occurring in the region.

He urged the government to provide police with modern weapons, protective equipment and adequate resources to effectively combat terrorism, arguing that outdated arms could not match the sophisticated weaponry used by terrorists.

Criticising the chief minister’s visit, he said Mr Afridi should have visited the families of the fallen policemen and announced a relief package for the families of the martyrs and injured personnel.

He also called on elected representatives from the district to take a more active role in guiding public and addressing the growing security concerns.

Speaking on the occasion, Ali Shah Mashwani said political leaders and lawmakers elected from Lower Dir should come forward and provide leadership during the prevailing security situation.

He claimed that security lapses had contributed to the recent Laram incident and urged the chief minister to seek an immediate report on the matter.

“People are tired of merely condemning such incidents. The time has come to move beyond statements and ensure that this cycle of terrorism comes to an end,” he said, adding that the people of Dir desired lasting peace and were prepared to make every sacrifice for it.

Published in Dawn, July 19th, 2026