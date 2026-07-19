Protesting Gujar Khan hospital’s sanitation workers demand salaries

GUJAR KHAN: Sanitary workers at Gujar Khan Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital observed a strike on Saturday over the non-payment of salaries for the past three months and staged a protest on the hospital premises.

The employees raised slogans, demanding the immediate release of their salaries.

The protesting workers said that due to the non-payment of salaries for the past three months, their households were facing severe financial hardship. They said it had become difficult to meet expenses related to their children’s education, household needs and other daily necessities.

They said that despite submitting applications to the relevant authorities several times and informing them of their problems, no effective action had been taken.

The employees also claimed that their colleague, Asif Ismail, allegedly died by suicide on Friday due to severe financial pressure caused by the prolonged delay in payment of salaries.

When contacted for comment on the delayed salaries, Chief Executive Officer of the District Health Authority (DHA) Rawalpindi Dr Ehsan Ghani said the company contracted to provide janitorial services had repeatedly been asked to resolve the issue.

The CEO said a reminder from the medical superintendent of THQ Hospital Gujar Khan had been received and forwarded to the concerned authorities a few days earlier.

The reminder stated, “The janitorial staff are facing severe financial hardship due to the delay in payment of their salaries.

“Most of these employees are married, are the sole breadwinners of their families, and have no other source of income. The continued delay is causing significant difficulties in meeting their basic household expenses and fulfilling their family responsibilities.

Official sources confirmed that the same company had been engaged to provide janitorial services at all five tehsil headquarters hospitals in Rawalpindi district, including Kallar Syedan, Kahuta and Taxila.

The protesting workers and members of civil society urged the Punjab chief minister to take serious notice of the situation and blacklist contractors accused of violating workers’ and labour rights.

Published in Dawn, July 19th, 2026